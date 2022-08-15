ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marlboro County, SC

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Marlboro County cemetery damaged during severe weather Monday

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of graveyards on Highway 401 in the McColl Area of Marlboro County saw quite a bit of damage during Monday's severe weather. Several headstones were knocked off their base, cement benches leveled, trees down and a few flag poles lowered on the ground.
MARLBORO COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
County
Marlboro County, SC
Marlboro County, SC
Government
wpde.com

Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles

LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Housing Market#Linus Realestate
wpde.com

5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
DILLON COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

I-95 S impacted following crash near St. Pauls

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — All lanes of I-95 South are closed near Exit 33 (US 301) in Robeson County, due to a vehicle crash. The road is expected to reopen by 9:00 PM according to NCDOT. Motorists must use Exit 33 and then cross over US-301 to re-access...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields

WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Housing
WMBF

Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
ROBESON COUNTY, NC
wfxb.com

Investigation Underway After Body Found in Timmonsville

An investigation is underway in Florence County after a body was found in Timmonsville yesterday evening. According to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in the 1700 block of Timmons Road. No other details are currently available but are expected to be released soon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy