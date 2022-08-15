Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Marlboro County cemetery damaged during severe weather Monday
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A couple of graveyards on Highway 401 in the McColl Area of Marlboro County saw quite a bit of damage during Monday's severe weather. Several headstones were knocked off their base, cement benches leveled, trees down and a few flag poles lowered on the ground.
South Carolina Department of Public Safety to increase enforcement in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Department of Public Safety will increase enforcement in Marion County over the next two days to combat crashes. On Thursday and Friday, the SCDPS will increase enforcement along the following roads in Marion County: US-76, US-378, US-501 and US-301, according to a news release. There have been […]
WIS-TV
Single car collision leaves one man dead in Kershaw County
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - One man has died after a single-car collision Tuesday. According to Kershaw County Coroner David West, the collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Mill Creek Rd. in Bethune, where the victim was from. Paul E. Baggett, 59, was identified as the victim. Coroner David West...
wpde.com
Back-to-back murders in Florence County community not linked, sheriff confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two murders just a few hours apart and 13 miles away from each other in the greater Timmonsville area are not linked, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff's Office. The first incident happened Tuesday evening on Riverbend Road just outside...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating second homicide within couple of hours in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating a homicide Tuesday night in the area of Timmons Road in Florence County, according to Florence County Sheriff’s Office T. J. Joye. Joye said at this time they are working to gather more information to issue a news release. A...
wpde.com
Postal carrier in Loris earns prestigious award for driving 1 million miles
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — When we're expecting a special letter or package, we're always anxious to see the postal carrier drive by. But did you ever stop to think about how much they drive during their days of service? For one Loris postal carrier, it's been a heck of a lot. A million miles on the road.
Coroner IDs Florence man killed after car crashes into building
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a vehicle ran into a building in Florence County. The collision occurred just after 10:50 p.m. Wednesday near 1833 U.S. Highway 52 in Scranton, S.C., according to Master Trooper Gary Miller. Miller said a 2005 Chevrolet van was traveling north, when the driver swerved off […]
Woman found guilty of burglarizing South Carolina home during Hurricane Florence evacuation
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman has been found guilty of burglarizing a North Charleston home while the victims were evacuated during Hurricane Florence in 2018. Sheena Shanay Alston, 42, was found guilty of first-degree burglary earlier this month by a jury in Charleston County, Solicitor Scarlett Wilson said on Monday. Prosecutors said the […]
wpde.com
5 dogs placed under quarantine after man attacked in Dillon County
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Five dogs have been placed under quarantine following an attack of a man Monday afternoon on Oven Bottom Road in the Lake View community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Animal Shelter Director Randy Grimsley. Grimsley said at this time they aren’t sure...
wpde.com
Deputies investigating deadly shooting in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are on scene Tuesday evening of a person found shot to death in a car on River Bend Drive just outside of Timmonsville, according to Florence County Sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said at this time officers are in the early stages of the...
wpde.com
I-95 S impacted following crash near St. Pauls
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — All lanes of I-95 South are closed near Exit 33 (US 301) in Robeson County, due to a vehicle crash. The road is expected to reopen by 9:00 PM according to NCDOT. Motorists must use Exit 33 and then cross over US-301 to re-access...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County Police identify group they say damaged four windshields
WHITEVILLE, NC (WWAY) — Police with the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office have identified three individuals who allegedly damaged several windshields late last week. On August 11th, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the 200 block of Brunswick Electric Road in Whiteville regarding damaged property. The owner reported four...
wpde.com
Person in custody possibly in connection to Florence County homicide, deputy says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A person has been arrested Wednesday night in the area of Highway 76 at I-95 in Florence County possibly in connection with a homicide that happened near Timmonsville, according to Chief Deputy Tommy Sullivan with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Major Mike Nunn...
Southbound I-95 south of Fayetteville reopens after vehicle crash
The wreck was reported just before 6:50 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-95 at mile marker 31, which is near U.S. 301 and near St. Pauls.
WMBF
Deputies investigating after person found shot, killed inside car near Timmonsville
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Florence County deputies are on the scene of a homicide investigation, according to Sheriff TJ Joye. Authorities were called Tuesday night to River Bend Road near Timmonsville. Joye said a person was found shot and killed inside of a car. He said it’s still...
WMBF
Florence County deputies investigate two separate homicides in one night; victims identified
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence County coroner released the names of two people who were found dead within hours of each other on Tuesday night in the Timmonsville area. RELATED COVERAGE:. Deputies were first called to Riverbend Road, where a passerby spotted a man sitting in his...
WMBF
Dozens of new jobs come to Robeson County with $16.9M expansion
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C., (WMBF) - A North Carolina graphite company will expand operations to Robeson County, bringing 22 new jobs and investing $16.9 million to enhance capacity at an existing facility in Lumberton. Asbury Graphite plans to add at least 22 new jobs paying average annual wages of nearly $44,000,...
wpde.com
Public backlash led to Florence Co. Council rescinding vote to place monument at museum
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Council members rescinded a vote Thursday to place a monument honoring a Confederate era leader at the Florence County Museum in downtown Florence. The vote to not place it on public property followed public backlash, including a statement from the Florence Branch...
wfxb.com
Investigation Underway After Body Found in Timmonsville
An investigation is underway in Florence County after a body was found in Timmonsville yesterday evening. According to Major Michael Nunn of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were located in the 1700 block of Timmons Road. No other details are currently available but are expected to be released soon.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Return of heat & humidity, showers & storms arrive late today
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Today is the first day of school in Horry, Georgetown, Dillon and Marlboro Counties! As you get the kids ready for the first day, we want to prepare you for the return of summertime heat & humidity, along with a few storms. TODAY. Temperatures are...
