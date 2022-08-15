Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of The Day – College Students Welcome Children Back To School
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Clinton College students came out to Sunset Park Center for Accelerated Students to cheer them on as they welcome in the new school year. Rock Hill School Superintendent said they are grateful to see its partnership with Clinton College blossoming into something beautiful!
Parents scared after pistol found at Lancaster County school
"You hear every day about school shootings; you don't want that here in our small town," one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.
Student hit while walking home in Spartanburg Co.
A high school student was hit while walking home from school Wednesday afternoon in Spartanburg County.
As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
cn2.com
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
cn2.com
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
cn2.com
Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
Gastonia group uses first day of school to build connections in community rocked by violence
GASTONIA, N.C. — A welcome-back-to-school message from a few local men is the first step to curbing gun violence in a Gastonia community recovering from a deadly summer. Calls of “Good morning” met each student who returned to their classrooms in the Highland neighborhood. This summer, their...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – The Growth of I-77, A YC Councilman Resigning, Clinton College Volleyball’s Historic Moment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate 77 region is certain to continue growing and the Alliance fostering that growth believes not even a recession can stop it. York County Council member Brandon Guffey, who represents District 6, is resigning from his seat on council effective November 7th.
cn2.com
“Dream Come True”, Winthrop First Lady Sits Down with CN2 News
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University’s new First Lady Lauren Serna speaking with CN2’s Laurabree Monday. She shares stories about her family, how she met Edward, and what she knew about Winthrop before her husband took the job as President. “For years, probably from the...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – TravelCamp RV – Taking You on Your Next Adventure
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Those who wander are never lost” – J.R.R Tolkien . That is what most experienced campers may say, however, camping life to some may seem a bit complicated and a bit overwhelming to others. In this edition of CN2 Business...
WBTV
Student charged after loaded pistol found in backpack on 1st day of middle school in Lancaster County
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - An eighth-grade middle school student has been charged and detained after a pistol was found in his backpack on the first day of school. A nine mm semiautomatic pistol was found in the South Middle School student’s backpack following a tip. A round was not...
Student-athlete at Wingate University fatally struck by train, campus officials say
WINGATE, N.C. — A student-athlete at Wingate University has died after being struck by a CSX train Tuesday night, campus officials said in an email to students. According to a tweet from the school, freshman Kyle Honore was killed. The incident happened just before 10:45 p.m. near the entrance of the university.
hilltoptimes.net
Seniors arise for the sunrise
At the annual Rock Hill senior sunrise, the Class of 2023 students rejoices in their last few moments of summer before starting their final year in high school. “The sunrise was beautiful, and it was nice watching it with the people close to me,” senior Meg Kalagara said. Kalagara is excited to spend time with her friends in the upcoming school year and savor her last moments of high school.
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Trail Dedicated to Honor Former Mayor
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During the City of Tega Cay’s Council meeting this week the Council adopted a resolution naming the Tega Cay Walking Trail after former Mayor Steve Hamilton who was instrumental in the trail being built. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
Officials: Gun found in student’s backpack on first day at Lancaster County school
LANCASTER, S.C. — A gun was found in an eighth-grade student’s backpack on the first day of school at South Middle School in Lancaster County, according to school officials. Deputies said another student saw a pistol and a loaded magazine in the student’s bag and reported it to...
fortmillsun.com
12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼
Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
