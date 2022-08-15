ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clover, SC

Clover, SC
Sports
City
Clover, SC
cn2.com

New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

“Dream Come True”, Winthrop First Lady Sits Down with CN2 News

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University’s new First Lady Lauren Serna speaking with CN2’s Laurabree Monday. She shares stories about her family, how she met Edward, and what she knew about Winthrop before her husband took the job as President. “For years, probably from the...
ROCK HILL, SC
hilltoptimes.net

Seniors arise for the sunrise

At the annual Rock Hill senior sunrise, the Class of 2023 students rejoices in their last few moments of summer before starting their final year in high school. “The sunrise was beautiful, and it was nice watching it with the people close to me,” senior Meg Kalagara said. Kalagara is excited to spend time with her friends in the upcoming school year and savor her last moments of high school.
ROCK HILL, SC
WCNC

Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
GASTON COUNTY, NC
cn2.com

CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
ROCK HILL, SC
cn2.com

CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Trail Dedicated to Honor Former Mayor

TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During the City of Tega Cay’s Council meeting this week the Council adopted a resolution naming the Tega Cay Walking Trail after former Mayor Steve Hamilton who was instrumental in the trail being built. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
TEGA CAY, SC
fortmillsun.com

12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼

Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
FORT MILL, SC

