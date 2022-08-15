Read full article on original website
bendsource.com
Cookie Chain Expands to Bend
Crumbl Cookies, the 500+ strong cookie chain, has expanded to Bend. For those not already familiar, Crumbl was launched in Utah in 2017, quickly adding franchises all over the country with its signature soft chocolate chip cookie and a rotating menu of weekly cookie creations. The new Bend location is in the Cascade Village Shopping Center along Highway 97. So far it's the first Crumbl east of the Cascades in Oregon, with other stores located in the Portland metro area, and along the I-5 corridor in Salem, Albany, Corvallis, Eugene, Roseburg and Medford.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ After website crash, Bend Park & Rec says staggered registration possible
People struggled to log on to the Bend Park and Recreation District website Tuesday as registration opened for fall activities. Some noted that it was a repeat of their experience from previous years. After the problems, BPRD indicated that moving to a staggered registration is a possibility. “We are looking...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Public gathers to honor fallen Bend firefighter, brother
Dozens of people gathered along Greenwood Avenue in Bend Wednesday afternoon to honor a Bend Firefighter and his twin brother who were killed in a plane crash on Monday. The processional for Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother, Mark, passed down Greenwood Avenue near Pilot Butte just after 4:00 p.m.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ LASAR airplane repair company rolls into Prineville; plans to offer 25 jobs
Flying might not be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Prineville. But with the arrival of a new company, that might just change. LASAR rolled into a couple of free hangars at the Prineville Airport in May. It’s a second location after making headlines in the small aircraft world for the past 45 years.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ COVID-19: Central Oregon looks much different than 1 year ago
Compared to the past two years, this summer has looked pretty normal. Mask mandates and vaccine requirements are scarce and Central Oregon is about to begin the first full school year without masks since the pandemic began. But the region still faces lingering effects. This week last year, Central Oregon...
Mtn. View HS graduate dies after accident at Tetherow pool; many turn out for ‘honor walk’ for organ donor
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) – A 17-year-old Mountain View High School graduate has died after an accident at the Tetherow Resort pool, and hundreds turned out for an “honor walk” at St. Charles Bend as he was taken to Portland for organ donations. The Mountain View Lacrosse Club...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Central Oregon wildfire defensible space town halls this week
The Oregon State Fire Marshal’s office is holding five town halls in Central Oregon this week to discuss the Oregon Defensible Space Code. The town halls will address the code’s development, timelines, and upcoming opportunities for community input, the fire marshal’s office said. Here are the dates...
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend North Corridor project begins this fall
Major highway construction is set for Bend this fall. The Bend North Corridor project brings changes to both Highway 20 and Highway 97 in the northern part of Bend. Changes include adding roundabouts on Highway 20 at Robal Lane and Cooley Road. Highway 97 will be realigned to the east...
elkhornmediagroup.com
Bend Fire procession for Harro Brothers is lead through Harney County
Harney County, Or-Bend Fire & Rescue was lead and followed by City of Burns Police Department, City of Hines Police Department, Harney County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Oregon State Police, Burns Fire Department and Hines Fire Department today for the procession of Bend Fire Engineer Daniel Harro and his twin brother Mark Harro who lost their lives in a plane crash Monday in Yellow Pine, Idaho.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘A huge concern’: Land use battle kicks off near Redmond, Terrebonne
The Deschutes County planning commission held a public hearing Wednesday for a rural property proposal as a land use battle kicks off over the area. Billy Buchanan raises cattle on his farm next to the property being considered for development in the area of northwest Redmond and Terrebonne. The land...
KTVZ
Bend firefighter and his twin brother killed in small-plane crash at Idaho airport
BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- A Bend firefighter and his twin brother were killed Monday morning in the crash of a small plane at an airport in Yellow Pine, Idaho, the agency and federal investigators announced. Bend Fire & Rescue Engineer Daniel Harro, 38, was killed in the crash, Bend Fire...
bendsource.com
Persian (and American) Flavors for Redmond
A new restaurant featuring both Persian and American flavors held its soft opening last month in Redmond. Saffron Grill is located on NW Sixth Street in Redmond, close to the Sleep Inn. Its menu includes chicken tandoori and tika beef kebabs and lamb chops all served with Afghan-style basmati rice on the Persian side of the menu, as well as burgers and pizzas on the more "American" side. The restaurant is slowly adding more Persian menu items as more staff members come on board, its owners told the Source. Saffron Grill also offers a full bar and sports on TV.
centraloregondaily.com
Bend Municipal Airport runway repaving next month
The main runway at Bend Municipal Airport will be repaved next month. The $1.8 million project happens from Sept. 7-16. It’s funded mostly by the Federal Aviation Administration and the State of Oregon. “What this project will do for us is to extend the useful life of the paved...
Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite
A man living in a camp trailer on the city of Bend’s Juniper Ridge property threatened a neighbor with a chain and damaged her trailer, leading to a standoff, SWAT Team call-out and arrest of the man, but it took a K-9's bite to take him into custody, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said. The post Juniper Ridge camper threatens neighbor with chain, leading to standoff, arrest with help of DCSO K-9’s bite appeared first on KTVZ.
Bend hospital overpaid employees by $2M, wants money back
St. Charles Health System in Central Oregon accidentally overpaid thousands of employees a total of $2 million and is demanding employees pay that money back.
Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres
A four-acre brush fire that Jefferson County Fire District crews put out north of Madras Saturday apparently rekindled in windy conditions early Sunday evening, bringing back firefighters to battle the blaze and prompting closure of U.S. Highway 26 due to thick smoke, an official said. The post Four-acre brush fire NW of Madras rekindles next day, prompts closure of Hwy. 26; Cedar Creek Fire nearly 4,500 acres appeared first on KTVZ.
Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown
A 72-year-old Portland businessman killed in the January 2001 crash of his business jet on the Warm Springs Indian Reservation had apparently become incapacitated, federal investigators said, but they could not determine from the available evidence why that happened. The post Pilot killed in crash on Warm Springs Reservation was incapacitated, federal investigators say — but why is unknown appeared first on KTVZ.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Crook County home sales increase by 16.8% in past year, study shows
It’s a trend we’ve seen before. When things get overwhelming in the big city, it’s time to escape to the country. Based on a recent real estate study, that seems to be the case in Crook County. According to a study performed by Windermere Real Estate’s Chief...
centraloregondaily.com
Deschutes County bird flu quarantine lifted
The bird flu quarantine in Deschutes County has been lifted. The Oregon Department Of Agriculture made the announcement after the last confirmed case was reported last month. Poultry owners are still encouraged to protect their birds. ODA reports all six cases in the county included backyard birds interacting with wild...
Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him
A Bend man was jailed on kidnapping, car theft and other charges Friday after he allegedly stole a running car at a southern Oregon gas station with a 1-year-old child inside, then dragged the mother hanging onto the door as she fought and pleaded with him to stop. The post Bend man jailed in S. Oregon carjacking with infant inside; mom dragged trying to stop him appeared first on KTVZ.
