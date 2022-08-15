ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Seniors arise for the sunrise

At the annual Rock Hill senior sunrise, the Class of 2023 students rejoices in their last few moments of summer before starting their final year in high school. “The sunrise was beautiful, and it was nice watching it with the people close to me,” senior Meg Kalagara said. Kalagara is excited to spend time with her friends in the upcoming school year and savor her last moments of high school.
ROCK HILL, SC
