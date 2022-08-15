Read full article on original website
cn2.com
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Grad Making a Difference in the Navy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill native Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren McKeithan, a 2015 Rock Hill High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago. She is serving our country as part of a mission that provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of US Strategic Command.
As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
hilltoptimes.net
Seniors arise for the sunrise
At the annual Rock Hill senior sunrise, the Class of 2023 students rejoices in their last few moments of summer before starting their final year in high school. “The sunrise was beautiful, and it was nice watching it with the people close to me,” senior Meg Kalagara said. Kalagara is excited to spend time with her friends in the upcoming school year and savor her last moments of high school.
Gastonia group uses first day of school to build connections in community rocked by violence
GASTONIA, N.C. — A welcome-back-to-school message from a few local men is the first step to curbing gun violence in a Gastonia community recovering from a deadly summer. Calls of “Good morning” met each student who returned to their classrooms in the Highland neighborhood. This summer, their...
WCNC
Rock Hill hires hundreds of teachers for new school year
Thousands of students will return to the classroom in Rock Hill. The district made a huge push to hire more teachers over the summer.
cn2.com
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
cn2.com
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
Parents scared after pistol found at Lancaster County school
"You hear every day about school shootings; you don't want that here in our small town," one South Middle School parent said Tuesday as they were picking up their children from school.
cn2.com
“Dream Come True”, Winthrop First Lady Sits Down with CN2 News
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University’s new First Lady Lauren Serna speaking with CN2’s Laurabree Monday. She shares stories about her family, how she met Edward, and what she knew about Winthrop before her husband took the job as President. “For years, probably from the...
cn2.com
CN2 Newscast – The Growth of I-77, A YC Councilman Resigning, Clinton College Volleyball’s Historic Moment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate 77 region is certain to continue growing and the Alliance fostering that growth believes not even a recession can stop it. York County Council member Brandon Guffey, who represents District 6, is resigning from his seat on council effective November 7th.
cn2.com
Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
WCNC
Gaston County Schools start earlier, are they following the law?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students in Gaston County Schools return to the classroom Wednesday, Aug. 17, for the first day of school, while Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools and others in the Charlotte area don't start until Aug. 29. WCNC Charlotte's VERIFY team has received a lot of questions from viewers asking why...
cn2.com
CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
cn2.com
CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Trail Dedicated to Honor Former Mayor
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During the City of Tega Cay’s Council meeting this week the Council adopted a resolution naming the Tega Cay Walking Trail after former Mayor Steve Hamilton who was instrumental in the trail being built. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
The Post and Courier
297 apartments in Eastside Spartanburg include affordable units, trail connection
SPARTANBURG — Construction continues on a new 297 unit apartment complex at Milliken Street across from the Drayton Mills Lofts in Spartanburg's Eastside neighborhood. The Lively Drayton Mills at 125 Milliken Street began construction in May 2021 and is scheduled to be completed mid-2023. Alec Gregg, director of development for Orange Capital Advisors, told The Post and Courier the project's total investment is $50 million.
fortmillsun.com
12 Candidates Running to Fill Four School Board Seats in Fort Mill￼
Twelve candidates have filed to run for November’s election to fill four school board seats in Fort Mill, according to filings on the state election website. They include several parents, a retired teacher, a former school nurse, a local worship leader and a former professional basketball player. (See profiles below.)
cn2.com
CN2 Business Spotlight – TravelCamp RV – Taking You on Your Next Adventure
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Those who wander are never lost” – J.R.R Tolkien . That is what most experienced campers may say, however, camping life to some may seem a bit complicated and a bit overwhelming to others. In this edition of CN2 Business...
charlotteonthecheap.com
Community Block Party at Johnson C. Smith University
Healthy Blue and Power 98 invite you to join them for a Community Block Party. It takes place on Saturday, August 20th, 2022, from 12 to 2 p.m., at Johnson C. Smith University, 100 Beatties Ford Road, Charlotte. Check out a big list of back to school bashes in the...
Safety a concern as students across Carolinas head back to school
FORT MILL, S.C. — Students from South Carolina -- and a handful in North Carolina -- headed back to the classroom Monday morning. Schools in Chester, Chesterfield, Lancaster and York counties, as well as Avery County in North Carolina, began the 2022-2023 year. On the first day back, a...
Local HBCU seeks to repair buildings as students return to campus
CONCORD, N.C. — College students from across the Carolinas are prepping for a new semester, and for the first time in years, officials at Barber–Scotia College in Concord said students will be back on campus. The historically Black college lost accreditation in 2004 and closed the campus. Now,...
