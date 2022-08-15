Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Mob Museum: An excellent deep dive into the history of Las VegasEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
5 Fun Things to Do in Las Vegas Besides GambleBecca CLas Vegas, NV
An Indoor Football League thriller crowns a new champion in HendersonEugene AdamsHenderson, NV
What will the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl in Las Vegas look like exactly?Eugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
The world-famous Randy's Donuts is finally coming to Las Vegas next weekEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Related
Dangerous Las Vegas police chase, shootout caught on camera
A suspect shot at Las Vegas officers, fled at dangerous speeds and attempted multiple carjackings during a police chase that was caught on aerial footage and police body cameras.
19-year-old arrested in east Las Vegas shooting
Metro police have arrested a 19-year-old man in the investigation of a shooting on Aug. 1 in east Las Vegas.
Police: Woman allegedly shoots boyfriend during domestic fight
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a woman called the police at 9:23 p.m. to report her boyfriend was dead. Police said the incident occurred in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street near Grand Canyon Drive and Patrick Lane.
8newsnow.com
I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was found at Lake Mead on Thursday. The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that the gun was found by reporters from Sweden about 100 yards from the same location where a body was found in a barrel on May 1st near Hemenway Harbor.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How to avoid carjackings or stay safe if you're a victim
After a man was caught on police camera car jacking one man and attempting to carjack two other victims in a chase, experts have warned people to be prepared if a gunman sets sights on your vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
Las Vegas police arrest 'prolific' auto theft suspect
On August 11, VIPER was notified by Metro patrol officers that a stolen vehicle was located near a residence under surveillance for criminal activity.
news3lv.com
Body camera video captures intense Las Vegas police pursuit of carjacking suspect
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police cameras captured frantic and chaotic moments as police officers tried to stop a carjacking suspect in a chase across Las Vegas last week. Video provided by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police shows the moment when Justin Venegas allegedly rammed head-on into a K9 sergeant's vehicle on Thursday, Aug. 11.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I-Team: Student injured at Las Vegas firearms training class
One person was injured after the accidental discharge of a gun at a firearms training class, according to Metro Police.
‘I’m not a stabber, I shoot:’ Man faces attempted murder charge as victim fights for his life
A man who is on parole after a murder conviction in California now faces an attempted murder charge in Las Vegas after a parking lot confrontation early Saturday morning.
Lamborghini driver gets 6-20 years in prison for crash that killed man on moped
A Texas man was sentenced to a minimum of six years in prison, a plea deal reached after he rear-ended a moped while driving a Lamborghini on Russell Road near Decatur Boulevard in June of last year.
UPDATE: Las Vegas police look for missing 53-year-old man, ask public to use caution
UPDATE: Christopher Hughes has been contacted, according to police. LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 53-year-old man. Christopher Hughes was last seen Tuesday morning just before 11 a.m. near Hualapai Way and Farm Road, according to police. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Accused killer of Las Vegas boy, 4, could face death penalty
The man accused of beating and killing a 4-year-old Las Vegas boy and then storing his body in a freezer, could face the death penalty at trial.
Suspect in deadly DUI released from prison a day earlier
A woman who faces DUI and reckless driving charges after her unregistered BMW collided with another car Thursday on the Las Vegas Strip was released from prison the day before the crash. The driver of the other car was killed in the crash.
Police: Suspect who caused panic at LAS was arrested twice over the weekend
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that the suspect that caused a panic at Harry Reid International Airport was arrested twice over the weekend.
Las Vegas woman arrested on animal cruelty charges in death of pit bull
A Las Vegas woman who said she couldn't get back home in time from a trip to California to personally care for two pit bulls left for days on an outside porch faces animal cruelty charges in the death of one dog and mistreatment of the other, police said Wednesday.
Las Vegas man accused of running over, killing 6-year-old ‘felt his heartbeat fade’ before driving away
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man accused of running over and killing a 6-year-old boy on Saturday told police he drove away from the scene because he was already on probation, an arrest report said. Michael Burdick, 21, was helping a friend move after being evicted when he allegedly hit the boy, who […]
8newsnow.com
Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
wbrc.com
6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
8newsnow.com
Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
Comments / 0