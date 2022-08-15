ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

8newsnow.com

I-Team: Gun found at Lake Mead near location of body found in barrel

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro Police Department cold case detectives are examining a gun that was found at Lake Mead on Thursday. The 8 News Now I-Team has learned that the gun was found by reporters from Sweden about 100 yards from the same location where a body was found in a barrel on May 1st near Hemenway Harbor.
Fox5 KVVU

Suspect leads Las Vegas police on violent car chase, shootout

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A man led police 47 miles around the Las Vegas valley in an hour-long pursuit last Thursday night, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. 40-year-old Justin Venegas was under surveillance by investigators as a person of interest in a May armed carjacking of...
NewsBreak
8newsnow.com

Metro officers involved in shooting, car chase identified

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The officers involved in a car chase and shooting that closed several Las Vegas roads on Thursday, Aug. 11, have been identified. A total of five officers were named in the incident. According to a police report, Officers Brendan Burbrink, Cristian Mojarro, Alondra Montero, Amanda Montalto, and Mark Sayas have all been placed on paid administrative leave while the incident is being investigated.
wbrc.com

6-year-old riding bike killed in hit-and-run, police say

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A 6-year-old boy riding a bicycle was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Las Vegas, police said. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the crash happened early Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that several children were riding their bikes near an alley...
8newsnow.com

Update: Nevada State Police reopen 215 eastbound at Decatur

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nevada State Police briefly closed the eastbound lanes of IR215 eastbound at Decatur Wednesday morning for around 15 minutes to clear debris from the freeway. The closure took place around 7:30 a.m. briefly disrupting morning commuter traffic. Troopers did not indicate what kind of debris...
