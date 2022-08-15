Read full article on original website
21 Year old Identified in Fatal York County Crash
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The York County Coroner has released the name of the passenger who was killed Monday, August 15, on Pleasant Road near Gold Hill Road in York County. Officials say Jacob Brown, 21, of Fort Mill was the passenger of the 1991 Mazda two-door...
CN2 Picture of the Day – Rock Hill Grad Making a Difference in the Navy
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill native Petty Officer 3rd Class Lauren McKeithan, a 2015 Rock Hill High School graduate, joined the Navy two years ago. She is serving our country as part of a mission that provides airborne communication links to nuclear missile units of US Strategic Command.
A Recession May Not Be Able To Stop Growth In The Tri-County
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate 77 region is certain to continue growing and the Alliance fostering that growth believes not even a recession can stop it. The I-77 Alliance is made up of five South Carolina Counties including York, Lancaster and Chester, all of whom share interstate 77 between Columbia and charlotte.
Bottle Caps to Benches Making a Difference at Miracle Park
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.
Clover High School Bursting At The Seams As Class Sizes Grow
CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Growing Pains for the Clover School District on this first day of class. Students at Clover High School struggled to even find a parking spot on campus. Clover School District Officials are working hard to make room where they can at the high school.
CN2 Digital Dashboard – City Trail Dedicated to Honor Former Mayor
TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – During the City of Tega Cay’s Council meeting this week the Council adopted a resolution naming the Tega Cay Walking Trail after former Mayor Steve Hamilton who was instrumental in the trail being built. Digital Dashboard is sponsored by the York County...
Taking the Financial Burden off Those Fighting ALS
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Give Back Tour is a non-profit organization is working to raise money and spread awareness for a community member affected by ALS. ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function. Derek Ingram was...
Lancaster School District Safety Protocols Pay Off On First Day Of Class
LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Students have returned to their desks in Lancaster County School District and while learning is at the front of their minds, school officials are focused on keeping the classrooms safe. Over the Summer several updates were made to the districts safety policies, including...
CN2’s Pets of the Week Featuring Bud and Ramone
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pet of the Week you’ll find two very special furr-babies in need of a loving family who will spend time with them by playing cat games or taking an outdoor trail walk. Bud is a very special boy....
New Partnership with Clinton College & Rock Hill School District
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Thousands of students, many for the first time walking through the doors of schools, ready to embark on a new year across the Tri-County. CN2 is sharing stories throughout the viewing area and we begin in Rock Hill where students at one elementary school were greeted with cheers and high fives from possibly future teachers.
CN2 Today: Miracle Park, Beer Week & Football!
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On this week’s CN2 Today show, host Renee O’Neil talks with leaders with Miracle Park to learn how thousands of bottle caps became recycled benches for the park. Plus, Rock Hill is having its first Beer Week! Legal Remedy Brewing and...
CN2 Business Spotlight – TravelCamp RV – Taking You on Your Next Adventure
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Those who wander are never lost” – J.R.R Tolkien . That is what most experienced campers may say, however, camping life to some may seem a bit complicated and a bit overwhelming to others. In this edition of CN2 Business...
“Dream Come True”, Winthrop First Lady Sits Down with CN2 News
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Winthrop University’s new First Lady Lauren Serna speaking with CN2’s Laurabree Monday. She shares stories about her family, how she met Edward, and what she knew about Winthrop before her husband took the job as President. “For years, probably from the...
CN2 Newscast – The Growth of I-77, A YC Councilman Resigning, Clinton College Volleyball’s Historic Moment
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Interstate 77 region is certain to continue growing and the Alliance fostering that growth believes not even a recession can stop it. York County Council member Brandon Guffey, who represents District 6, is resigning from his seat on council effective November 7th.
CN2 Today – Turf King City Football Invitational Comes to Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – On Saturday, August 20th four top football teams in the Carolinas, including South Point, will battle it out on the football field at Rock Hill District 3 Stadium. In the video above, CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil speaks with the Turf King director, Jibrille...
CN2 Sports Report – Falcons Taking Flight into a New Season
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – The Nation Ford Falcons are ready to take flight into the new season. With a number of offensive playmakers moving on after graduation the Falcons will still be guided by their Senior Captain Quarterback Carson Black. Coach Michael Allen ‘s team is hoping...
