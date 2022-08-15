ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Miracle Park receives new benches made out of bottle caps from the community just in time for the new season!. Alice Davis said this started back in 2019 when a teacher began collecting bottle caps with her students to turn them into benches. Alice said the volunteers at Miracle Park copied the idea to bring the community together and to help save money to get the things they need. She said they took over the project and was overwhelmed with the response. Now they are unloading 16 benches for the park.

