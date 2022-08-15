ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple Catch Adorable Bear Cubs Cooling Off In Backyard Planter

A pair of wild bear cubs were caught on camera escaping from the summer heat by playing in a water-filled backyard planter of a family’s home in Pasadena, California. Sainty Wang and Carlos Chavez captured the adorable moment from behind a sliding glass door at their home. The two cubs squeezed into the planter much like birds would use a birdbath.
PASADENA, CA
yankodesign.com

This Airbnb Shipping Container Home in Texas has its own Rooftop Deck with a hot tub and hammock

Located on a massive 27-acre patch of private land known as the Desert Rose Ranch, this shipping container Airbnb home finds itself right between Fredericksburg and Austin on the Texas Wine Trail. It comes with its own bedroom, bathroom, kitchenette, and perhaps my favorite part – a rooftop deck complete with patio furniture, a hot tub, and even a hammock! Designed and built by Bob’s Containers, it’s difficult to imagine that this idyllic holiday home was once a 40-foot x 8-foot shipping container.
FREDERICKSBURG, TX
dailyphew.com

Cat Jumps Straight Into His Owner’s Arms After Being Lost For 536 Days

We love cats not only because they’re cute and awesome and perfect, but also because they’re independent little explorers who love going on adventures of their own. However, it sometimes poses problems for their owners who are worried sick at home not knowing when their furry friend is coming back home. This is why animal activists have long been encouraging people to microchip their pets – this way, there’s a far greater chance to reunite with your beloved friend if it goes missing.
PETS
FodorsTravel

This Might Look Like an Ordinary Cat. But He’s Actually a Japanese Lord

Japan's Sanjuro cat has A LOT to purr about. It was built to repel bloodshed and chaos: a mighty hilltop fortress that for centuries was home to violent warlords. Yet somehow Japan’s only remaining mountain castle has now been conquered by a celebrity cat. Despite its majestic appearance and...
PETS
pethelpful.com

Cat's Gentle Reaction to Meeting Newborn Baby Sister Is As Sweet As It Gets

Video of a newborn meeting her fur-sister is exactly what we needed to see today — and we know we aren't the only ones who feel that way. The adorable footage was shared by TikTok creator @kuzcopluscleo, who was clearly melting after seeing her baby girl and Kuzco interact for the very first time. So sweet!
PETS
Seacoast Current

WATCH: Dexter the Dog Walks Like a Human, So No More New Hampshire-Made Wheelchair for Him

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. This story is EVERYTHING, I promise you! Meet Dexter, who has gained worldwide fame because he walks like a human now. Dexter learned to walk on his hind legs all on his own, surprising his owner and bringing so much joy to the rest of us. As a matter of fact, Dexter receives hundreds of fan mail letters monthly. But I'll get to that in a minute.
PETS
yankodesign.com

This origami-style fashionable helmet folds flat like paper to be stored conveniently in the backpack

Foldable helmets have grown into a trend we’re constantly following – as helmets become necessary for bikers and electric kickboarders in almost all countries across the globe – yet nothing really tends to stick to the mind as a definite solution. As a biker, you would have seen this helmet that collapses in two halves to save space or this one that folds to a 50 percent smaller size than the original volume.
BICYCLES
yankodesign.com

The Winding side table doubles up as a stool and features an interesting ‘nose’

If you’ve ever even remotely spent time in the design world on Instagram, then you’ve for sure come across Deniz Aktay. His simple, minimal, yet genius furniture pieces have slowly but surely taken the IG world by storm. The success of his designs lies in the fact that they’re oh so simple, elegant, and yet packed with massive functionality. The simplicity will almost make you wonder ‘Why didn’t I think of this?’, but unfortunately for us and luckily for Aktay, no one else can conjure these designs up except him. He’s created wonders – from a unique bookshelf that functions as a side table to a coffee table design with intriguing layers. And, we’re currently drooling over the Winding side table.
INTERIOR DESIGN
pethelpful.com

Great Dane's Funny Way of Jumping Into Her Bed Has Us Delighted

There's nothing quite like crawling into your bed after a long, stressful day. It doesn't matter what life threw at you because your bed always welcomes you back with a warm hug. And it's the best way to feel comforted. The only thing better than crashing in your bed is preparing for bed. You do your nighttime routine, detoxing from the day and finally relaxing. It's funny because it seems like one Great Dane, in particular, has a certain bedtime routine too.
