Marlon Vera ‘1000 percent’ respects Dominick Cruz, but stands by comments on his style: ‘I wasn’t talking s***’

Dana White reacts after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett reveals he currently weighs over 200 lbs: “It makes it tough for us too”
Dana White is reacting after UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett revealed he currently weighs over 200 lbs. Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett (19-3 MMA) spoke about his weight when he attended UFC on ESPN 41 in San Diego saying:. “I probably (weigh around) 200 (lbs). When I’m a bit older,...
TJ Dillashaw believes “competitive guy” Dominick Cruz has a chip on his shoulder that could keep him fighting: “We’ll see if he really can step away”
TJ Dillashaw has questioned whether or not Dominick Cruz is ready to walk away from the sport of mixed martial arts. Last Saturday night, Dominick Cruz’s hopes of regaining the UFC bantamweight championship took a huge blow when he was knocked out by Marlon Vera in their main event clash at UFC San Diego. While Cruz looked good in defeat, some have wondered just how motivated he’ll be to work his way back to the top of the mountain.
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Mike Tyson in wheelchair weeks after claiming his death is ‘coming close’
Mike Tyson was seen being wheeled through Miami International Airport on Tuesday after recently saying his “expiration date is coming close.”. The former heavyweight champion has dealt with back problems recently and was spotted in July walking with a cane in New York City. "He's dealing with a sciatica...
MMA Fighting
Coach: Jon Jones would love to face Israel Adesanya and ‘bust him up worse than he did Brandon Vera’
Jon Jones is focused on heavyweight for now, but his coach is sure he’d still jump at the opportunity to fight UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Adesanya and Jones have repeatedly taken shots at each other in interviews and on social media, with Adesanya saying at an August 2020 media scrum that he’d go up to heavyweight to chase Jones if it came to it. However, Jones has not fought since February 2020 as he has dealt with outside-of-the-cage legal issues, contract disputes with the UFC, and a move up from 205 pounds. On the other side, Adesanya has continued to rack up middleweight title defenses.
Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera on His Epic Knockout of Dominick Cruz; ‘You See The Soul Leave The Body’
Marlon Vera, better known by MMA fans as ‘Chito’ scored arguably the biggest win of his career at UFC San Diego on Saturday night. Squaring off against former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz, Vera was very patient in his approach to fighting ‘The Dominator.’ Throughout the first three rounds, Vera took a very measured approach but was able to knock down Cruz twice before connecting shin to chin, flatlining Cruz in the process. Appearing on the Michael Bisping Podcast, Marlon Vera discussed the victory with the former middleweight champion and Anthony ‘Lionheart’ Smith.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
MMAmania.com
Dana White admits to ‘big mistakes’ letting Shane Burgos go to PFL: ‘He should have still been here’
Shane Burgos is the latest fighter to depart Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) for Professional Fighters League (PFL) ... but apparently, that should never have happened. The consistently entertaining Featherweight hopeful fought the last fight on his UFC contract last month (July 16, 2022) at UFC Long Island, earning a majority decision victory over Charles Jourdain. When it came to matching other organizations’ offers in free agency, UFC President, Dana White, admits to fumbling the deal with “Hurricane.”
Dominick Reyes books ‘Superman’ for his return to the Octagon at UFC 281
Dominick Reyes is set to return to the Octagon at UFC 281 for a clash with fellow light heavyweight Ryan Spann. For the longest time during his initial rise to prominence, it felt like just a matter of time before Dominick Reyes ascended to the title picture at 205 pounds. Then, when he got there, he put on one hell of a performance against Jon Jones – only to come up short on the judges’ scorecards.
MMA Fighting
Yazmin Jauregui reveals what Dana White told her after stellar UFC San Diego debut
SAN DIEGO — Yazmin Jauregui put on quite a show in her UFC debut. The top strawweight prospect discusses her win over Iasmin Lucindo, what Dana White told her after her stellar promotional debut, representing Mexico, and much more.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz
If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: Reaction to Luke Rockhold’s explosive UFC 278 media day
Former UFC and Strikeforce champ Luke Rockhold did not mince words at his UFC 278 media day on Wednesday ahead of his matchup with Paulo Costa on Saturday in Salt Lake City. On an all-new episode of Heck of a Morning, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck reacts to Rockhold’s media scrum where he opened up about his thoughts on the UFC’s business practices, and confronted a reporter for how he handled an interview with teammate Marlon Vera. In addition, listener questions include Rockhold’s title hopes with a win on Saturday, Kamaru Usman’s mindset heading into his title fight with Leon Edwards and where Usman would go with a win, Costa’s pending free agency, José Aldo’s fight with Merab Dvalishvili, Miranda Maverick’s ceiling, Sean O’Malley’s chances against Petr Yan at UFC 280, and more.
mmanews.com
Dominick Cruz Speaks Out For First Time Since Marlon Vera Loss
Former UFC bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz is putting his recent loss to Marlon Vera behind him as he takes a positive approach to the aftermath. Cruz lost to Vera via fourth-round knockout at UFC San Diego on Saturday. He got off to a great start in the fight over the first few rounds but got caught with a big head kick by Vera later on.
Khamzat Chimaev shares his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2
Khamzat Chimaev has shared his prediction for Kamaru Usman vs Leon Edwards 2. It will be Usman (20-1 MMA) vs Edwards (19-3 MMA) this coming Saturday, August 20th at the UFC 278 main event taking place at the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Usman, 35, is on an...
CBS Sports
UFC 278 -- Kamaru Usman vs. Leon Edwards 2: Fight card, odds, rumors, date, time, location, complete guide
UFC is set for its PPV debut in Utah. The Beehive State plays host to UFC 278 on Saturday with a championship main event in tow. Welterweight champ and pound-for-pound king Kamaru Usman looks to extend his astounding winning streak when he takes on top contender Leon Edwards from inside the Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.
MMA Fighting
Fighter vs. Writer: Leon Edwards expects trilogy with Kamaru Usman after UFC 278; Paige VanZant responds to critics
On the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer, UFC 278 headliner Leon Edwards and BKFC star Paige VanZant join the show. With just a few days remaining until his title fight, Edwards previews his showdown against Kamaru Usman, his thoughts on their first meeting seven years ago and why he expects to dethrone the long reigning champion when they meet on Saturday.
MMA Fighting
Francis Ngannou blasts UFC over restricting fighter sponsorships: ‘I lost a deal of over a million dollars’
Francis Ngannou has been one of the most vocal fighters taking aim at the UFC over pay in recent months but now the heavyweight champion is also taking the promotion to task over restrictive sponsorship practices where athletes are involved. His latest issue came up after one-time UFC middleweight champion...
MMA Fighting
Demetrious Johnson recounts time Dana White called him a ‘dumbass’ and UFC threatened to close flyweight division
Demetrious Johnson says The Ultimate Fighter played a role in his eventual departure from the UFC. Johnson is one of the most accomplished fighters in UFC history, holding the record for most title defenses in history at 11. But despite his many accolades with the promotion, Johnson finished his UFC career somewhat at odds with the company, traded to ONE Championship following his split-decision loss to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227. The trade came after Johnson’s relationship with the UFC had taken a turn , one that “Mighty Mouse” says started with The Ultimate Fighter: Tournament of Champions, where the UFC brought in 16 flyweight champions from around the world to compete for a shot at Johnson’s flyweight title.
MMA Fighting
Michael ‘Venom’ Page praises Bellator for allowing him to compete in bare-knuckle fight in BKFC
Michael “Venom” Page knows he’s in a unique position with a promoter who will actually allow him to explore opportunities where there’s far more risk than reward involved for them. On the heels of his split decision loss in an interim welterweight title fight against Logan...
Carla Esparza set to defend her strawweight title against Weili Zhang at UFC 281
Carla Esparza in set to defend her strawweight title against Weili Zhang at UFC 281. Esparaza took to ‘Twitter‘ this morning announcing the bout:. “It’s official!! UFC 281 Madison Square Garden on November 12th!”. Carla Esparza (19-6 MMA) is sporting 6 wins in a row, the latest...
