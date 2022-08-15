ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reynoldsburg, OH

10TV

Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game

HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
HILLIARD, OH
WSYX ABC6

Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio

(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended

HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
HILLIARD, OH
tvnewscheck.com

Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE

A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
columbusfreepress.com

McFadden becomes Commander while Knight throws Hail Mary to save her job

Last October, The Free Press asked when, if ever, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant would discipline Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight for sustained charges of retaliation against Lt. Melissa McFadden. Read the complete story here: https://columbusfreepress.com/article/will-chief-bryant-keep-her-promise-and-hold-police-officers-accountable. In the ten months we have been waiting to learn of Knight’s discipline,...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

Real Columbus Wedding: Alex and DJ Szuhay

Aug. 14, 2021 | Alex (Casola) and DJ Szuhay’s love story begins at Ohio State University. That’s where, in 2017, they met … during Alex’s interview to work for OSU Athletics, where DJ already was employed. After working together (and dating) for several years, DJ planned a pandemic-friendly proposal for May 2020.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusmonthly.com

A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath

Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
HEATH, OH
columbusunderground.com

Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location

A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
COLUMBUS, OH
Record-Herald

Bill, Sandy Sowash celebrate 50th anniversary

Bill and Sandy Sowash, of Washington Court House, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 19. They were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1972 at the United Methodist Church in Crestline, Ohio with the Reverend Lyle Hinkle officiating. They are the parents of two children, Gina (Heidi) Smith...
WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, OH
morrowcountysentinel.com

Successful pie auction held at Farm Days

MORROW COUNTY- A total of $1,545 was generated when the annual Farm Days Pie Auction was held on Sunday, August 7, during the Farm Days event. 11 pies were judged at the auction and taking home first place was a cinnamon apple baked by Jackson Sayre. It was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.00.
MORROW COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park

The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
