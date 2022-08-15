Read full article on original website
How These Threatening Letters Terrorized A Small TownJeffery MacCircleville, OH
Football: ‘Mr. Captain’: Friday battles back from ACL injury, earns captain role in 2022The LanternColumbus, OH
8/17 What’s Up: Columbus Food Truck Festival, concerts lead last week of summerThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Johnson gels with new defensive coaches, says retirement ‘way away’The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Great Seafood Restaurants in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Hilliard teen bringing new heart back to the game
HILLIARD, Ohio — A Hilliard teen is heading back to school with hope and a story of courage after suffering cardiac arrest. Janine Humeidan lived a typical teenager’s life with school, friends and her favorite sport of field hockey. But that was all was threatened last year, when Janine, who was healthy and thriving, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest at home during a family gathering.
columbusnavigator.com
This Incredible Filipino Restaurant Is Hidden Away In A Strip Mall Near Westerville
One of my favorite things about living in Columbus is that it always continues to surprise me. It sounds hyperbolic but there genuinely is something new to discover every single day and usually, the best gems are hiding in plain sight. As I’m sure you can imagine, we get a...
WSYX ABC6
Record breaking crowds support artists in Central Ohio
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Dave, The Arena Dude gave Good Day Columbus, the backstage scoop on Luke Combs & the record breaking crowds at Buckeye Country Superfest. He also previewed the big new shows coming to the Schottenstein Center & Nationwide Arena. Plus he is teaming up with Good Day Columbus to give one lucky winner two free tickets to see Eric Clapton!
cwcolumbus.com
The Columbus Food Truck Festival returns with dozens of food artisans and live music
HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — The 11th annual Columbus Food Truck Festival is back in Central Ohio at the historic Franklin County Fairgrounds this weekend, Friday, August 19 through Sunday, August 21. CHIME IN | Summer Festivals. The Franklin County Fairgrounds is located at 4100 Columbia Street in Hilliard, Ohio.
614now.com
North Market Bridge Park restaurant announces permanent closure; Owners tease new concept
A popular Dublin sushi restaurant is calling it quits, but its owners may have another new eatery in the works. Kintsugi Sushi Bar, which opened in early 2021 inside North Market Bridge Park, announced yesterday evening that it will close for good following service on Aug. 28. A sushi bar...
Hilliard alum becomes teacher at preschool she attended
HILLIARD, Ohio — You don’t always get a chance to return to preschool but one Hilliard graduate is returning to hers – for the entire year. Not as a student, but as the teacher. "I'm really excited,” Emma Gill said. “I'm excited to meet my students and...
tvnewscheck.com
Funny Promo Welcomes Meteorologist Back To WSYX-WTTE
A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for his “Forrrrecast” as well as his enthusiastic personality, Phil Kelly is making a return to WSYX/ABC 6 and WTTE/FOX 28 starting August 22, 2022. A fan favorite of morning news and known across Central Ohio for...
NBC4 Columbus
Adopt Elroy or any other dog for the price of a dog license
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – During the Clear the Shelters event all week long, the goal is to get as many dogs adopted or in sleepover homes as possible. This week’s featured four-legged friend is “Elroy.” This 9.5-year-old is mostly brown with white paws. There are times when his coloring looks gray depending on the lighting. The pit-mixed breed has a bit of spunk to him and wants to be part of the conversation. OK, he wants the attention.
columbusfreepress.com
McFadden becomes Commander while Knight throws Hail Mary to save her job
Last October, The Free Press asked when, if ever, Columbus Division of Police Chief Elaine Bryant would discipline Deputy Chief Jennifer Knight for sustained charges of retaliation against Lt. Melissa McFadden. Read the complete story here: https://columbusfreepress.com/article/will-chief-bryant-keep-her-promise-and-hold-police-officers-accountable. In the ten months we have been waiting to learn of Knight’s discipline,...
columbusmonthly.com
Real Columbus Wedding: Alex and DJ Szuhay
Aug. 14, 2021 | Alex (Casola) and DJ Szuhay’s love story begins at Ohio State University. That’s where, in 2017, they met … during Alex’s interview to work for OSU Athletics, where DJ already was employed. After working together (and dating) for several years, DJ planned a pandemic-friendly proposal for May 2020.
columbusmonthly.com
A Central Ohio Couple Finds Success With a Sunflower Farm in Heath
Letitia and Chris Powell thought their farming days were over after their children grew up and moved out. “We were supposed to downsize and buy an RV,” recalls Letitia. Instead, they began welcoming thousands of visitors to their 5-acre sunflower field, serving up sweet lemonade made with honey from the farm’s beehives, converting an 1890s barn into a wedding venue and raising grass-fed beef—all on their 22-acre farm in Heath.
columbusunderground.com
Shop Talk: Long-Running Short North Boutique Moves to New Location
A Short North boutique closed up shop for a month to relocate after spending over a decade in the district, but loyal customers won’t have to go far to find them. Rowe Boutique, a contemporary clothing store for women, closed May 31 and reopened July 1 at 688 N. High St., the former home of Quinci Emporium, which made its own move in the Short North. The boutique, owned by Maren Roth, first opened in 2007 just half a block away from its new location.
Record-Herald
Bill, Sandy Sowash celebrate 50th anniversary
Bill and Sandy Sowash, of Washington Court House, will be celebrating their 50th anniversary on Aug. 19. They were united in marriage on Aug. 19, 1972 at the United Methodist Church in Crestline, Ohio with the Reverend Lyle Hinkle officiating. They are the parents of two children, Gina (Heidi) Smith...
morrowcountysentinel.com
Successful pie auction held at Farm Days
MORROW COUNTY- A total of $1,545 was generated when the annual Farm Days Pie Auction was held on Sunday, August 7, during the Farm Days event. 11 pies were judged at the auction and taking home first place was a cinnamon apple baked by Jackson Sayre. It was purchased by the Morrow County Republicans for $225.00.
Barcode trick used to steal Star Wars Legos at Hilliard Meijer
HILLIARD, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police detectives are looking to identify two people they say stole Star Wars Lego sets at a Meijer in Hilliard. CPD state that a man and woman stole multiple sets from the Meijer on Hilliard Rome Road and added that the male suspect used a fake bar code to change […]
columbusunderground.com
Whimsical Suspended Sculptures Find Permanent Place in Schiller Park
The suspended sculptures that were on temporary view and located in several locations throughout Columbus were so popular that once their time was up, many were asking how a permanent collection could be added to Schiller Park. “Suspension: Balancing Art, Nature, and Culture,” a traveling sculpture series by Polish painter...
Wendy’s ready to roll out new restaurant design, starting in New Albany
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — The first new-look Wendy’s will open in New Albany next year. The Dublin-based restaurant chain announced that plan last week, but company leaders are now sharing more details about the new design. “This is not just about today, but where we’re going in the future,” Abigail Pringle, chief development […]
Businesses near Ohio State campus welcome students, rise in sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Monday was the first day for move-in for freshmen at The Ohio State University and surrounding businesses are excited about the return of school and all of its students. Ohio State is anticipating roughly 14,000 students to move in on campus, and that’s not including those...
Police: Bomb squad responds to downtown Columbus after man in tree makes threats
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police and a Columbus Division of Fire bomb squad unit are responding to a scene in downtown Columbus where a possible threat was made by a man in a tree. The suspect was reported on Marconi Boulevard, near the United States District...
Look inside: $1.5 million condo next to Goodale Park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A little bit of history and a lot of posh combine into a $1.55 million listing price for a three-bedroom condominium across the street from Goodale Park. The home features a three-floor elevator, and there’s a whole-house sound system that includes the rooftop lounge with space for dining and park views. […]
