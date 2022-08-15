ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida soccer opened 2022 with a 3-0 loss Thursday evening at Central Florida. Florida withstood a couple of UCF close attempts in the opening few minutes and then settled in to create their own chances. Senior Kouri Peace's speed put pressure on the UCF goalkeeper but Peace's outstretched foot couldn't reach the ball inside the six-yard box. Redshirt freshman Sophie White hit the Gators' first shot on goal in the 27th minute as that shot was stopped by UCF's Caroline DeLisle.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO