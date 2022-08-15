Read full article on original website
SOLD OUT: Florida-Utah Matchup Highlights Return of Football to The Swamp
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Single-game tickets for Florida's Sept. 3 season opener against No. 7 Utah have sold out, the Gators Ticket Office announced Saturday. A few hundred tickets are still available as part of season-tickets packages. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Fans looking to be part of...
Pac-12 Champion Caroline Pennington Transfers to Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – 2022 Pac-12 Champion Caroline Pennington is headed to Gainesville to join the Gators, head coach Anthony Nesty announced Friday morning. Pennington tallied a productive freshman campaign at USC last year, including a conference title in the 1650 free with a personal-best time of 15:48.69, becoming the first Trojan to win the event in nearly six years.
Shelton Delivers Statement Wins at Western & Southern Open
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida men's tennis junior Ben Shelton entered the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati prepared to make his ATP Masters 1000 debut and he finished the tournament on Thursday with a pair of impressive wins under his belt. The Gainesville, Fla. native earned a main draw...
Gator Soccer Drops Season Opener 3-0 at Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida soccer opened 2022 with a 3-0 loss Thursday evening at Central Florida. Florida withstood a couple of UCF close attempts in the opening few minutes and then settled in to create their own chances. Senior Kouri Peace's speed put pressure on the UCF goalkeeper but Peace's outstretched foot couldn't reach the ball inside the six-yard box. Redshirt freshman Sophie White hit the Gators' first shot on goal in the 27th minute as that shot was stopped by UCF's Caroline DeLisle.
Grateful Gators
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — It took next to no time for the wow factor engendered by the Heavener Football Training Center to give way to an appreciation factor. A sincere and passionate appreciation factor, to say the least. There was nothing forced, patterned or planned about the shower of gratitude...
Kayla DiCello Fourth after U.S. Gymnastics Championships Opening Day
TAMPA, Fla. – It was a strong performance in the state where she'll soon be starting her freshman year. Incoming Gator freshman Kayla DiCello is tied for third after the opening day at the 2022 OOFOS U.S. Gymnastics Championships held in the Amalie Arena. DiCello was solid throughout the...
Florida Volleyball Set for Exhibition Match Against Jacksonville
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Florida volleyball fans, University of Florida students and the Gainesville community can see the 2022 Gators in action for the first time on Saturday as the team hosts Jacksonville in an exhibition match at Exactech Arena in the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Admission is free and...
Former Gators Golfer Tyson Alexander Adds New Chapter to Family's Storied History
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Buddy Alexander is not one of those helicopter dads who regularly calls to suggest golf-swing tips for his son or who pops into tournaments to offer late-round advice. That's never been Alexander's style, not today nor in the 27 years he spent as the UF men's...
