wvtm13.com
Alabaster Police Department shutting down emergency dispatching services
ALABASTER, Ala. — At the end of this month, the Alabaster Police Department's dispatch services will transition to Shelby County 911, bringing all the city's emergency dispatch services under the same agency. The APD hopes this increases the efficiency of its dispatch services and allows stronger coordination between it...
wbrc.com
Shelby County garbage collection services changing
SHELBY CO., Ala. (WBRC) - In Shelby County, garbage collection services are changing to a new provider with new prices. The changes will affect those who live in unincorporated Shelby County. Right now, one household pays $12.98. Starting on October 1, the price will rise to $20.69. Environmental Manager Brandon...
Alabama man dies from construction site accident; brother speaks out
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Omar Prado, was heading to UAB hospital in Birmingham Tuesday evening for the aid of his brother Jose, who was injured severely in a lineman accident in Montgomery. While en route, he got a call from a doctor that made his heart drop into his stomach. “He passed away and I […]
fox29.com
Alabama SRO brought to tears by mom's letter thanking him for rescuing daughter from armed man 9 years ago
An Alabama school resource officer says he was brought to tears after a mother sent him a letter thanking him for rescuing her daughter in 2013 from an armed man who took the girl and four others hostage at school. "When I got the letter, I teared up and cried....
wbrc.com
Teen struck by car in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service say a teenager was struck by a car on August 17, 2022. This happened on 71st Street South and 1st Avenue South. Authorities say the victim was a 17-year-old male, and that he suffered minor injuries. We will...
Inmate found dead in open dormitory at Alabama Correctional Facility
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate serving a life sentence in prison was found dead at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer Tuesday morning. Anthony J. Gay, 42, was found unresponsive in an open dormitory by other inmates at approximately 5:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office. By 6:09 a.m., he was […]
sylacauganews.com
Childersburg Police Chief resigns from position; interim replacement announced
CHILDERSBURG, Ala. – At Tuesday night’s city council meeting, former Childersburg Police Chief Richard McClelland’s tendered resignation was accepted, and an immediate replacement was made official. His resignation went into effect last Thursday, Aug. 11. McClelland joined the Childersburg Police Department in 2011 as a patrol officer...
Jefferson County Attorney Has Requested A Restraining Order To Be Entered Against Local Attorney
On Monday, August 15th, Stewart Springer, an Attorney from Jefferson County, filed a Petition for Protection from Abuse against Cullman County Attorney Kimberly Drake with the Drake Law Firm. The Plaintiff, Stewart Springer, stated in the Petition that Kimberly Drake sent text messages in which she threatened the plaintiffs: “Do...
wbrc.com
Person injured in shooting at Birmingham service station
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was injured in a shooting at a service station on August 17, 2022. Authorities said officers responded to 1200 40th Street Ensley to a person down. There they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
wbrc.com
Trussville homeowners waiting for help 9 months after tree truck fell through roof
TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC) - A Trussville family is tired of waiting for their house to be made whole, nine months after a tree truck fell through their roof while attempting to remove a tree limb. “I was actually sitting on the other side of that wall right there when the...
wbrc.com
Major crash closes lanes on Highway 280WB
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash closed lanes on US280 WB at Grandview Pkwy/Perimeter Park S in Vestavia Hills Wednesday evening, according to ALGO Traffic. It happened around 5:30 p.m. The crash blocked at least three lanes. No word on injuries. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the...
Man sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A 23-year-old man has been sentenced for first-degree animal cruelty in relation to a 2020 case. According to authorities, a disturbing video posted on Facebook showed Blane Colburn dumping three puppies from a crate and throwing two of them against a bathroom wall. One of the puppies suffered bruised ribs but […]
$20,000 reward offered for information on Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are now offering a $20,000 reward in exchange for information regarding a Birmingham homicide that happened last month. Reed Anderson Rigsby was found unresponsive inside of a home in the 4500 block on 6th Avenue South on the afternoon of July 22. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident […]
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police issue warning about recent scam
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department warned people about a recent scam. The would-be thief contacts the person by phone using a Birmingham Police Department phone number. The phone number (205) 254-2685 appears on the Caller ID. The scammer then addresses the potential victim by name, and accuses...
wbrc.com
Officials investigate early morning house fire in Kimberly
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - Firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in North Jefferson County Wednesday morning. The fire broke out sometime between 4 and 5 a.m. According to officials no one was in the home at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported.
weisradio.com
Pepsi Truck Rolls Over in County Road 71 Accident Wednesday Morning
A single-vehicle wreck involving a Pepsi truck, took place at around 8:40 Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. The vehicle went off the roadway, after apparently having a tire come in contact with the soft shoulder of the road, causing the driver to lose control and travel into a field, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver, who luckily escaped injury was out of the vehicle and walking around; no other vehicles were involved. Traffic was down to one lane for a period of time – as Mt. Weisner firefighters guided passing motorists.
wbrc.com
Crash on I-459 SB before Hwy 150 causing major delays
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A major crash reported on I-459 just before Hwy 150 is causing delays this morning. Multiple lanes are blocked. Please use caution or consider an alternate route. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Search underway for missing man last seen leaving relatives home
ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (WIAT) — Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking assistance from the public in locating a missing 33-year-old man. Thomas Millican was last seen Tuesday leaving a relatives home in the Bessemer area. He was wearing a blue shirt with khaki shorts, while driving a 2011 silver Toyota Tundra. He is described as being […]
Victim of robbery near Cheaha State Park identified
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of an attempted robbery near Cheaha State Park on Sunday morning has been identified. Clay County coroner Dale Rush identified the victim as Adam Simjee, 22, from Apopka, FL on Monday. According to Clay County Sheriff’s Office, Simjee was shot and killed on a National Forest Service Road due […]
Suspects involved in shooting near Cheaha State Park arrested
CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Both suspects involved in the robbery near Cheaha State Park that left a man dead have been arrested, according to Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to CCSO, Clay County Rescue Squad and Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department arrived to National Forrest Service Road 600-3 near Cheaha Mountain on calls of […]
