A single-vehicle wreck involving a Pepsi truck, took place at around 8:40 Wednesday morning in Cherokee County. The vehicle went off the roadway, after apparently having a tire come in contact with the soft shoulder of the road, causing the driver to lose control and travel into a field, rolling the truck onto its side. The driver, who luckily escaped injury was out of the vehicle and walking around; no other vehicles were involved. Traffic was down to one lane for a period of time – as Mt. Weisner firefighters guided passing motorists.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO