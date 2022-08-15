Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Great Ethiopian Food in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
8 Amazing Restaurants Located Along The Ohio Coast That You Must Try Before You DieTravel MavenOhio State
Euclid Councilman Marcus Epps Appears on TLC's Reality Show Seeking Sister Wife; Isn't Polygamy Illegal?Brown on ClevelandEuclid, OH
Garfield Heights Recieve 1.3 Million Dollars From Governor DeWine's Ohio Violent Crime Reduction Grant Program.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Great Sushi in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge
In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon
The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report
An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum blasts Notre Dame's preseason ranking: 'They’re going to get destroyed' at OSU
Paul Finebaum is not high on Notre Dame, to say the least. During Tuesday’s appearance on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum took aim at the AP Poll voters and shredded that group for putting Notre Dame at No. 5 on the preseason poll. It also doesn’t sound...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season
Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
saturdaytradition.com
Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense
Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
saturdaytradition.com
Paul Finebaum tabs Alabama's biggest threat for the national championship in 2022
Paul Finebaum is understandably high on Alabama this season with the Crimson Tide taking the top spot on both the USA TODAY Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25 entering the season. However, Finebaum does see one team out of the B1G that can push Alabama for the title. During...
saturdaytradition.com
Mike Dawson, Nebraska DL coach, reveals pledge Ochaun Mathis gave him for 2022
Mike Dawson has a strong group to work with this season as the defensive line/Edge coach for Nebraska. Included in Dawson’s group is newcomer Ochaun Mathis. After a strong career at TCU, Mathis entered the transfer portal and eventually landed on the Huskers as the destination for his final collegiate season.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program
Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to son Zak, walk-on TE, shedding black stripe at Ohio State
Kirk Herbstreit was a quarterback for Ohio State during his college playing days. Now a popular broadcaster for ESPN and a staple on “College GameDay,” Herbstreit is also a father who is watching his son follow in his footsteps. Zak Herbstreit is a walk-on tight end for the...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL training camp: Brawl breaks out in Wednesday joint practice
NFL training camp season is going down across the league throughout August. One part of training camp for some teams is taking advantage of joint practices with fellow NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are two of those teams utilizing joint practices. And it looks like those...
saturdaytradition.com
Starting WR for Michigan State battling injuries throughout fall camp
Apparently Michigan State WR Jayden Reed has been dealing with injuries as of late. At least that’s what QB Katin Houser stated in a recent interview according to Chris Solari of the Detroit Free Press. While Houser revealed that Reed has been missing some time due to his injuries,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State WR Mitchell Tinsley makes impressive highlight catch in Nittany Lions practice
Penn State is looking for a pass-catcher to step up in 2022 after Jahan Dotson’s departure for the NFL. Transfer wide receiver Mitchell Tinsley is looking to help fill that void. The Nittany Lions shared a clip from practice where Tinsley drew some “oohs” and “ahhs” getting vertical to...
saturdaytradition.com
Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CJ Stroud land signature collectors card deals
Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CJ Stroud are getting a sweet collectors card deal to be released on Friday. Wednesday morning, collector card company Onyx Authenticated revealed a set of 4 custom cards for the Ohio State duo. In addition to standard editions, Onyx Authenticated is also selling autographed versions and versions with bases for display.
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State TE Gee Scott Jr. looking to reestablish self positionally in 2022
Gee Scott Jr. understands what it means to play the tight end position in today’s world of football. He is remaining vigilant and will be trying to be more of a complete player this season per Dan Hope of Eleven Warriors. Scott has appeared in 12 games for the...
saturdaytradition.com
Ken Talley, 4-star freshman, confirms entry into transfer portal
Ken Talley, a 4-star freshman via the 2022 recruiting class, has entered the transfer portal. Talley was a key piece to James Franklin’s class of 2022 at Penn State. He confirmed his entry into the portal with an announcement on Twitter:. “First off I want to say thank you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion
ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
saturdaytradition.com
Cam Heyward weighs in with thoughts on joint practices during NFL preseason
Cam Heyward is entering his 12th NFL season after an All-Pro performance in 2021. The star defender for the Pittsburgh Steelers also addressed the idea of joint practices via social media. During the NFL preseason and fall training camps, many teams like the chance to take part in joint practices...
saturdaytradition.com
Peyton, Eli Manning troll Tom Brady during 'Eli's Places' visit to Knute Rockne's house
The Manning brothers seem to be enjoying their retirement. You might have seen the quarterbacks during Monday Night Football broadcasts during the 2021 NFL season. Their next endeavor was a road trip to one of college football’s most legendary coaches, Knute Rockne, as a part of Eli’s “Eli’s Places” for ESPN+. Rockne served as the head coach for Notre Dame from 1918-1930, winning three national championships.
NFL・
saturdaytradition.com
B1G discussing eliminating divisions, scheduling changes, per Ohio State AD Gene Smith
There could be some changes coming for the B1G operates in the future. Ohio State AD Gene Smith stated that the conference is looking at eliminating divisions and changing the way its conference game scheduling works. Smith stated that not only is he in favor of getting rid of divisions,...
Comments / 0