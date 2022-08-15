ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

ClutchPoints

Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge

In a rather shocking and sad twist in the murder charge involving Aqib Talib’s brother Yaqub Talib, a new report claims that the former NFL star instigated the brawl that led to the fatal shooting. For those unaware of the incident, Yaqub was declared as a wanted man in Texas over the murder charge of […] The post Aqib Talib in hot water after wild twist in brother’s murder charge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon

The Las Vegas Raiders have released a former weapon of quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. On Tuesday, the Raiders parted ways with wide receiver Demarcus Robinson. The @Raiders release of WR Demarcus Robinson is proof of how deep WR is. Tyron Johnson making a big push along with some others — Vincent […] The post Raiders surprisingly cut former Patrick Mahomes weapon appeared first on ClutchPoints.
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State RB to miss 2022 season with injury, per report

An Ohio State RB is expected to miss 2022 with an injury sustained in fall training camp. According to reporter Austin Ward, second-year running back Evan Pryor sustained an injury that is expected to keep him sidelined for 2022. That setback is reported to be a knee injury for Pryor, a 4-star prospect in the class of 2021.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN names Michigan's X factor for 2022 season

Michigan is looking to defend its Big Ten championship in 2022. U-M lost some top defensive talent from its 2021 squad to the NFL. As Jim Harbaugh notes, though, a productive wide receiver corps is mostly back for 2022. ESPN says the key to the Wolverines’ 2022 season is at a different position group.
saturdaytradition.com

Jack Sawyer says Jim Knowles' scheme has 'unleashed' Buckeye defense

Jack Sawyer knows that Jim Knowles is bringing his 4-2-5 defense to Columbus. With that defense, he is bringing some changes with him from Stillwater per Adam King of 10TV Sports in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State DE Jack Sawyer is 1 of the players that is especially see those changes....
saturdaytradition.com

Mike Dawson, Nebraska DL coach, reveals pledge Ochaun Mathis gave him for 2022

Mike Dawson has a strong group to work with this season as the defensive line/Edge coach for Nebraska. Included in Dawson’s group is newcomer Ochaun Mathis. After a strong career at TCU, Mathis entered the transfer portal and eventually landed on the Huskers as the destination for his final collegiate season.
saturdaytradition.com

Eyabi Anoma, former 5-star prospect and ex-Alabama player, reportedly joins B1G program

Eyabi Anoma – a former 5-star prospect who began his career at Alabama – has been in the transfer portal. Now, he’s reportedly on the move to the B1G. According to Angelique Chengelis with the Detroit News, Anoma is enrolled at Michigan. Chengelis also reported a team spokesperson confirmed Anoma is joining the Wolverines as a graduate transfer.
saturdaytradition.com

NFL training camp: Brawl breaks out in Wednesday joint practice

NFL training camp season is going down across the league throughout August. One part of training camp for some teams is taking advantage of joint practices with fellow NFL teams. The Carolina Panthers and Los Angeles Chargers are two of those teams utilizing joint practices. And it looks like those...
saturdaytradition.com

Jaxon Smith-Njigba, CJ Stroud land signature collectors card deals

Jaxon Smith-Njigba and CJ Stroud are getting a sweet collectors card deal to be released on Friday. Wednesday morning, collector card company Onyx Authenticated revealed a set of 4 custom cards for the Ohio State duo. In addition to standard editions, Onyx Authenticated is also selling autographed versions and versions with bases for display.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts 2022 College Football Playoff champion

ESPN’s FPI is predicting the 2022 college football season, including the 2022 College Football Playoff champions. In terms of the Playoff, the Football Power Index is especially high on Ohio State, Alabama, Georgia and Clemson. Those four teams have the best odds to make the CFP and are the only teams given more than a 19% chance to make the field of four.
saturdaytradition.com

Peyton, Eli Manning troll Tom Brady during 'Eli's Places' visit to Knute Rockne's house

The Manning brothers seem to be enjoying their retirement. You might have seen the quarterbacks during Monday Night Football broadcasts during the 2021 NFL season. Their next endeavor was a road trip to one of college football’s most legendary coaches, Knute Rockne, as a part of Eli’s “Eli’s Places” for ESPN+. Rockne served as the head coach for Notre Dame from 1918-1930, winning three national championships.
