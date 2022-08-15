Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
65-year-old inmate accused of assaulting officer while in Dakota County Jail
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. – A 65-year-old Dakota County inmate accused of assaulting an officer while in custody made a court appearance Wednesday afternoon. Mark Blackhawk, of Sioux City, allegedly kicked backwards at an officer on Saturday afternoon at the Dakota County Jail. According to officers present, Blackhawk struck the leg of the officer.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center man arrested for second OWI
ROCK VALLEY—A 56-year-old Sioux Center man was arrested about 1:15 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 14, near Rock Valley on a charge of second-offense operating while under the influence. The arrest of Jaime Carrillo Montano stemmed from the stop of a 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt on Garfield Avenue near the 340th Street intersection about six miles southeast of Rock Valley, according to the Sioux County Sheriff’s Office.
nwestiowa.com
Alton man jailed for shoving girlfriend
ALTON—A 22-year-old Alton man was arrested about 11:50 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on a charge of first-offense domestic abuse assault resulting in injury or mental illness. The arrest of Charles Tyler Oertel stemmed from an argument with a female he lives with in an apartment at 104 Seventh St., according to the Orange City Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Sioux City man cited for pot by Allendorf
ALLENDORF—A 25-year-old Sioux City man was cited about midnight Friday, Aug. 12, near Allendorf on charges of second-offense possession of controlled substance — marijuana, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and possession of drug paraphernalia. The arrest of Jacob Zane Kimmel stemmed from the stop of a 2014...
nwestiowa.com
Alvord pair charged for domestic assault
ALVORD—An Alvord couple was arrested about 12:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, on assault charges. The arrest of 50-year-old Dustin Eugene Grimstead and 52-year-old Rowena Brown Coe stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 101 Fourth St. in Alvord, according to the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office. Coe told...
nwestiowa.com
Three Sheldon men arrested for fighting
SHELDON—Three Sheldon residents were arrested Saturday, Aug. 13, on a charge of disorderly conduct — fighting/violent behavior. The arrests of 25-year-old Heraldo Jhoy Najarro De Leon, 39-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Amador and 18-year-old Dimas Ismael Gonzalez Garcia stemmed from an incident at a party Gonzalez Amador and Gonzalez Garcia were throwing at their unit in Deluxe Apartments at about 1 a.m., according to the Sheldon Police Department.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City woman charged for meth, more
SHELDON—A 24-year-old Orange City woman was arrested about 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, in Sheldon on charges of unlawfully acting with, entering into a common scheme, designing with or conspiring with one or more persons, to manufacture, deliver or possess with intent to deliver a controlled substance — methamphetamine; fifth-degree theft; providing false identification information; and failure to affix a drug stamp.
Sioux City Journal
Siouxland Strange
A Homer, Nebraska, man was jailed after an agreement to borrow and return a van to its owner in 24 hours turned into him keeping the vehicle for 860-plus hours and demanding money to return it to its owner. On July 3, Kasey R. Lashum, 28, of Homer, entered into...
KELOLAND TV
Motorcyclist caught going 114 mph leads deputies on chase
LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — A Harrisburg man is facing a list of charges after a high-speed pursuit Wednesday morning. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says it happened just before 9 a.m. on Highway 115 south of Harrisburg. Deputies tried to stop a motorcycle going 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
siouxlandnews.com
Marcus Iowa man arrested after pursuit in Sioux City
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A Marcus, Iowa man has been arrested and charged after eluding police early Tuesday morning in Sioux City. According to court documents, on August 16th, just after 1:00 a.m., 35-year-old Maurice Leflore, of Marcus, was operating a Sonata in the 1000 block of 18th Street. An officer in a marked vehicle with lights and sirens activated attempted to stop him due to a felony weapons violation warrant out of the state of Illinois. Police say Leflore began to elude officers by increasing his speed, violating all traffic control devices, and eventually turning his lights off while traveling north on Jones Street. He reached speeds in access of 55 mph while in a 25 mph zone. Leflore fled on foot and was apprehended approximately two blocks away.
Anthony Asay arrested in Nebraska for an assault/stabbing incident
(Blair, NE) An Atlantic man awaiting trial in Cass County for a stabbing incident was arrested last week in Blair, Nebraska for another stabbing incident. According the report provided by the Blair Police Department, 30-year-old Anthony Asay was charged with 3rd Degree Assault for punching a male victim in the face numerous times with both fists; 2nd Degree Assault for stabbing the male in the left arm with a knife that caused serious injury, the injury was consistent of a laceration approximately one half inch long that required stitches from a medical professional; Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony; Possession of a Deadly Weapon by Prohibited Person – for possessing the knife he used to stab the male after being convicted of multiple felonies prior to this incident; and Driving under Revocation – Asay is barred through Iowa for not paying fines, eluding and being a habitual offender.
Le Mars PD offering reward for information about damaged fire pit
Police are asking for information about who may have damaged a fire pit in a local town and are offering a reward for that information.
kiwaradio.com
Rock Valley Man Faces Felony Charges After Allegedly Threatening His Neighbor
Orange City, Iowa — A Rock Valley man is in jail in Orange City after allegedly threatening his neighbor with a weapon on Sunday night. According to a criminal complaint filed with the Sioux County Clerk of Court’s office, 37-year-old Kurtis Lee De Groot of Rock Valley is accused of sending a text message to his neighbor, threatening to discharge a weapon into his neighbor’s window. It says he knew that the neighbor and family were in the house at the time. The report says that before the text message was sent, the neighbor heard a sound that he believed was a gunshot. A spent casing was found in De Groot’s backyard, says the officer. It also alleges that DeGroot’s wife found a handgun on DeGroot’s pickup in the garage. While clearing the weapon for officer safety, the Rock Valley Police Officer who responded found the magazine to be one round from being fully loaded.
nwestiowa.com
Sheldon couple jailed after altercations
SHELDON—A Sheldon couple was arrested on separate charges following incidents Friday, Aug. 5. The arrests of 39-year-old Juan Sebastian Esquibel and his wife, 34-year-old Jacqueline Samantha McAndrews, initially stemmed from an altercation at their residence at 911 Fourth St. about 5 p.m. that day, according to the Sheldon Police Department.
kiwaradio.com
Orange City Woman In Jail On Felony Drug Charges After Sheldon PD Finds Her In Possession Of Meth
Orange City, Iowa — An Orange City woman is behind bars in Primghar after she was arrested in Sheldon on Saturday. According to information filed with the O’Brien County Clerk of Court, 24-year-old Breanna TenClay of Orange City was arrested by the Sheldon Police Department at the west Casey’s Convenience Store in the 1:00 p.m. hour that day.
Union County Sheriff warning residents of latest phone scam
The Union County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam that claims to be from their department.
Sioux City Journal
Latest Woodbury County court report
Jonathan Ian Matthew Rainwater, 39, Sioux City, going armed with intent; sentenced Aug. 10, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Mallory Ann Saunsoci, 36, Sioux City, third-degree theft, falsifying public documents; sentenced Aug. 11, five years prison suspended, two years probation. Lamonte Joseph Bertucci, 33, Sioux City, escape, serious...
stormlakeradio.com
Teen Driver Injured in Sac County Rollover ; Drug-Related Search Warrant Executed
A teenage girl was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident in Sac County last week. According to the Sac County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened this past Tuesday, August 9th around 8:20am just east of Lake View. 17-year-old Ashlyn Arbegast of rural Lake View was traveling south on Otter Avenue in a 1997 Ford Explorer when she lost control. The vehicle entered the east ditch, slid sideways, and rolled at least twice before coming to rest on the driver's side.
nwestiowa.com
Two from rural Paullina jailed for theft
PAULLINA—Two rural Paullina residents were arrested about 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, on charges of fourth-degree theft. The arrest of 45-year-old David Joseph Case and 32-year-old Margaret Mae Jakobson stemmed from the investigation of the report of several unauthorized fuel purchases on a rural Marcus man’s account using a card taken during a burglary earlier this year, according to the Paullina Police Department.
kmaland.com
Le Mars man arrested on multiple charges
(Bedford) -- A Le Mars man was arrested on multiple charges in Bedford Sunday. The Taylor County Sheriff's Office says deputies were called to the 200 block of Orchard Street in Bedford for an unknown man who was covered in blood at a resident's back door. Upon arrival, the Sheriff's Office says deputies spoke with the individual, later identified as 66-year-old Tony Bernal, who gave a report that his car was stolen. After an investigation, authorities say Bernal was arrested and charged with second degree burglary, false reports to a public entity, and public intoxication. During the investigation, the Sheriff's Office says Bernal also spit in a drink in a deputy's vehicle. Authorities say additional charges are still pending.
