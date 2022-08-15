Read full article on original website
Related
An airline passenger says she was served a bottle of water on a flight instead of the vegan meal she had ordered
Miriam Porter told Insider she initially received a bottle of water for one of her meals but a flight attendant later found her some snacks.
A college student cashed out a $110 million profit on Bed Bath & Beyond after piling $25 million into the meme stock
Jake Freeman, the 20-year-old boss of Freeman Capital Management, more than quadrupled his money in a matter of weeks.
"Check That Bed Up And Down": Hospitality Workers Are Sharing Secrets Of Their Jobs That Are Very Good To Know
“I would never book a hot stones massage. The stones are made from volcanic rock and are porous like human skin and that’s how they retain heat … it also means that people’s dead skin and sweat and oil get into them.”
Comments / 0