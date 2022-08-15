Alleged Albuquerque Killer's Son Detained in Connection to Slayings

Albuquerque Police Department/U.S. District Court

A federal judge elected to detain the son of the accused Albuquerque killer Muhammad Syed on Monday, calling Shaheen Syed a “danger to the community” after authorities linked him to his father's alleged slayings. NBC News reports that prosecutors claim Shaheen, 21, told multiple lies to law enforcement, most recently that he was not in a car with his father as they drove to gun stores—something the feds say is a lie. They also claim Shaheen was in close proximity to two of the homicides, and that he possibly helped his father surveil one of the victims before he was shot. Prosecutors added that Shaheen’s “propensity for dishonesty” made him a threat to reject the orders of a probation officer, while his attorneys argued the feds didn't have sufficient evidence of a crime. Judge John F. Robbenhaar sided with the feds on Monday, however, electing to keep Shaheen detained while citing his lying and hostile run-ins with law enforcement in the past as reason. Shaheen's father was arrested last week in connection with the homicides of four Muslim men in a nine-month span—three of which occurred since July 26—in Albuquerque. The killings rocked the city's Muslim community, forcing some to flee the state out of fear. After initial speculation the homicides were at random, the president of the state's largest mosque, Ahmad Assed, told the New York Times last week that Muhammad, a Sunni Muslim, was motivated to kill out of anger that his daughter was marrying a Shiite Muslim. Cops acknowledged this theory in a press conference last week, saying it was part of their investigation into the slayings.

