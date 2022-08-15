ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Academy Apologizes to Sacheen Littlefeather, Activist Who Declined Marlon Brando’s Oscar

By AJ McDougall
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CHHkY_0hIKdMlH00
Getty Images

Half a century later, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences is formally apologizing to Native civil rights activist Sacheen Littlefeather for her treatment both during and after her infamous appearance at the 1973 Oscars. Littlefeather, of White Mountain Apache and Yaqui descent, appeared at the ceremony on Marlon Brando’s behalf, declining his Best Actor award for his performance in The Godfather. As she delivered a speech protesting the mistreatment of Native Americans, many in the audience booed and heckled her; actor John Wayne, in the wings, reportedly had to be restrained from rushing the stage. Littlefeather was essentially blacklisted from the industry after the evening. In a June 18 letter first reported Monday, former Academy President David Rubin told the now-75-year-old, “The abuse you endured because of this statement was unwarranted and unjustified. The emotional burden you have lived through and the cost to your own career in our industry are irreparable. For too long the courage you showed has been unacknowledged. For this, we offer both our deepest apologies and our sincere admiration.”

Read it at The Hollywood Reporter

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Wayne
Person
Marlon Brando
Person
Sacheen Littlefeather
The Hollywood Reporter

Willow Smith Says Family’s “Humanness Sometimes Isn’t Accepted” Following Reaction to Will Smith Oscars Incident

Willow Smith says that the media cycle and industry response to her father slapping Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars ceremony didn’t “rock me as much as” as other issues she’s personally faced. In an interview with Billboard, the 21-year-old singer and daughter of Will Smith addressed how the moment — which her father also recently opened up about in a lengthy Instagram post — has impacted her. She told the magazine that the attention and scrutiny that followed the incident ultimately hasn’t derailed her artistic endeavors, nor did it “rock me as much as my own internal demons.” More...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Academy Awards#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Film Star#Academy Apologizes#Getty Images Half#White Mountain Apache#Native Americans
EW.com

Priscilla Presley says ex-husband Elvis wasn't racist: 'He loved being around Black musicians'

Priscilla Presley disputed the popular narrative that her late ex-husband Elvis was racist, citing his friendship and admiration for Black musicians. Baz Luhrmann's Elvis biopic starring Austin Butler — depicting the late King of Rock and Roll's harmonious ties with Black musicians like B.B. King and as someone deeply moved by the Civil Rights Movement — has re-shined a light on Elvis' complicated relationships with Black musicians (revered producer Quincy Jones once called him a "racist mother—") and allegations of cultural appropriation and exploitation.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

Why Clint Eastwood, Bruce Willis, and Other Hollywood A-Listers Turned Down Roles In Sylvester Stallone’s ‘The Expendables’

The Expendables is arguably one of Sylvester Stallone’s biggest and most popular projects. Three complete installments of the film feature a host of Hollywood A-listers. Several include Jason Statham, Arnold Schwarzenneger, Terry Crews, and more. However, while the franchise’s cast features some of the biggest names in cinema, there are even more Hollywood stalwarts, like Clint Eastwood and Bruce Willis, that actually turned down roles in the Sylvester Stallone productions.
MOVIES
LADbible

Keanu Reeves lands his first major television role

Keanu Reeves has linked up with two other Hollywood superstars to take part in his first major television role in Devil in the City. Reeves will star in the series - produced by Martin Scorsese – which is based on Erik Larson's non-fiction novel which tells the stories of Daniel Burnham, who was the architect of the 1893 World’s Fair and the serial killer H.H. Holmes.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Yellowstone’ Star Piper Perabo Speaks Out About Oscars Apology to Sacheen Littlefeather

A major moment for Native American actors and actresses happened today as Sacheen Littlefeather has been given an official apology. Yellowstone star Piper Perabo is very excited. Of course, Perabo plays Summer Higgins on the hit Taylor Sheridan series. A new love interest for John Dutton. But, this moment is more than just one series. This is about righting a decades-long wrong.
MOVIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

TheDailyBeast

New York City, NY
35K+
Followers
29K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

A smart, speedy take on the news from around the world.

 https://www.thedailybeast.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy