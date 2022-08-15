ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olathe, KS

Seventh teenager charged in Olathe park homicide

By Heidi Schmidt
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47kvK6_0hIKciww00

OLATHE, Kan. — A 17-year-old pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder at the same time he should be beginning another year in a metro high school.

The teenager is one of seven teens charged in the May homicide of 19-year-old Marco Cardino , of Smithville, Missouri.

Prosecutors have asked to certify the teenager as an adult, but a judge has not ruled on the request. Since the teenager’s case remains in juvenile court at this point, FOX4 is not reporting the suspect’s name.

Court documents allege the teenager was among a group who plotted to intentionally kill Cardino during a drug deal at Black Bob Park .

Report: Kansas City on verge of future ‘Hazardous Heat Zone’

A court filing by a lawyer for one of the teenagers shows the suspects took masks and a gun with them when they went to the park to buy drugs from Cardino. The document also shows one of the teenagers told investigators she believed the other teenagers planned ahead to steal the marijuana Cardino showed up to sell them.

Police arrested the seventh teenager earlier this month. He is currently in custody, and the judge approved a request for the teenager to undergo a mental health evaluation before his next hearing.

The teenager is scheduled to return to court next month.

One of the other teenagers charged in the case already pleaded guilty to second-degree intentional murder in Cardino’s death.

Kansas City police share suspect, vehicle photos from deadly hit-and-run

As part of a plea deal, 14-year-old Kristofor Washington will serve up to eight years in a juvenile facility, but has the possibility of being released earlier for good behavior.

Washington’s sentencing is scheduled to take place Aug. 24.

The other five teenagers charged in the homicide have pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder charges.

Prosecutors have requested to certify the other three 14-year-olds as adults. Kansas law does not allow the two 13-year-olds charged in the case to be tried as adults.

📲 Download the FOX4 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX4 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on fox4kc.com for Kansas City and all of Kansas and Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Homicide: 2 found dead outside Kansas home

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a double homicide in Kansas City. Just after 5p.m. Wednesday, police responded to report of a shooting in the 1500 Block of Haskell Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At the scene, officers found two men dead from...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Kansas City homicide victim found lying in roadway identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man found lying in the roadway on Elmwood Avenue Monday morning, dead in an apparent shooting, has been identified. The Kansas City Missouri Police Department stated officers responded to the 2500 block of Elmwood at 2 a.m. after someone called the department saying they heard gunshots and saw someone down in front of a residence.
KANSAS CITY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
State
Kansas State
Olathe, KS
Crime & Safety
Smithville, MO
Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, MO
State
Missouri State
City
Olathe, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
KCTV 5

Following vehicle theft, Mission police look for missing dog

Kansas City committee moves affordable housing ordinance forward, dozens of renters respond in outra. A KCMO committee is moving forward one of Mayor Quinton Lucas’ newly proposed affordable housing ordinances. but the vote was met with outrage. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. The Phase III Expansion Facility at KU’s...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KC Crime Stoppers: Alex Keodouangsy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Investigators have made the public aware of a man wanted on a parole violation warrant for solicitation of a minor. KC Crime Stoppers stated that Alex Keodouangsy, whose last known address was in Olathe, Kansas, is wanted on a Kansas parole violation warrant for electronic solicitation of a child.
OLATHE, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sentencing#Murder#Marijuana#Violent Crime
WIBW

Motorcycle accident hospitalizes driver in Kansas City

WYANDOTTE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A motorcycle accident left one person in the hospital in Kansas City on Wednesday evening. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 5:50 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 17, emergency crews were called to the I-35 ramp at Southwest Blvd. in Kansas City with reports of an injury accident.
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy