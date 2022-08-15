ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Miami Valley school districts still in need of bus drivers ahead of new school year

By Riley Phillips
WDTN
WDTN
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YLwKy_0hIKcVQN00

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — They are the first school employees to greet your kids in the morning, and the last people to say good bye at the end of the day; bus drivers play an important role in the overall school experience.

Districts across the Miami Valley are dealing with a shortage, including West Carrollton City Schools. Devon Berry is the director of human resources for the district.

“We have a lot of turnover in those positions. I think we have a lot of competition in the private sector, so we continue to hire for those positions throughout the year,” Berry said.

In Kettering, the district is also still looking for drivers as we head into the new school year. Todd Silverthorn is the transportation supervisor for Kettering City Schools. He said they sometimes have to ask their office staff and their mechanics to cover routes.

MAP: When does your child start the school year?

“We need a minimum of six more drivers to be fully staffed from our vantage point. Currently, we have ten unassigned drivers that come in and sub for us every single day. But based off the trends over the past couple of years, we’re anywhere between 15 to 20 some people off any given day,” Silverthorn said.

Silverthorn said part of the shortage can be attributed to low pay and not being able to work a lot of hours. To address the ongoing issue, Kettering increased pay, guaranteed an extra hour of work, offered benefits, and will take care of the cost of training and certifications.

“Help with the hesitation of wanting to come on board because, I mean, let’s face it, who can shell out an additional $400 when you’re looking for a job?,” Silverthorn said.

While they continue to recruit applicants, school leaders ask for patience during a time where everyone is feeling the strain of staffing shortages.

Driver injured after school bus crashes into home

“Everybody is doing everything we can to try to get those staffing levels up to where they need to be. Unfortunately, it’s just not happening as fast as what most of us would like,” Silverthorn said.

To learn more about the open bus driver positions at Kettering City Schools, call 937-499-1770 or click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WDTN.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDTN

DPS students transported to wrong schools; meeting addresses first day disaster

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Many Dayton Public Schools transportation leaders spoke at Tuesday night’s Board of Education meeting, calling the first day of school “horrific” for some families. They say some kids were transported to wrong schools or left waiting at bus stops for over two hours. “Today, kids were going to wrong schools because […]
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Carrollton, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
Kettering, OH
Education
City
Kettering, OH
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Kettering, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Traffic
West Carrollton, OH
Education
West Carrollton, OH
Sports
Akron Leader Publications

Springfield Schools moving administration offices

LAKEMORE — The Springfield Local Schools Board of Education approved the sale of its current administrative offices at 2410 Massillon Road Aug. 16. According to the sales document, the property is being sold to the Development Finance Authority of Summit County and Reach Counseling Services (doing business as Reach Behavioral Health) for $400,000.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Bus#Miami Valley#Bus Driver#School Districts#The New School#Traffic Accident
miamivalleytoday.com

Troy welcomes 24 new teachers to district

TROY – The Troy City Schools is welcoming 24 new teachers to its ranks this fall. “We are excited to welcome these teachers to our district,” Troy City Schools superintendent Chris Piper said. “We’ve got a nice mix of first-year teachers and teachers with experience in other districts. We are confident each and every one of them will bring something special to the district and look forward to watching them help our students dream big, work hard and succeed. We are all looking forward to the new school year, which is rapidly approaching.”
TROY, OH
WDTN

Moeller Brew Barn to open in Dayton

A ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Dayton location of Moeller Brew Barn will be held on 5 p.m. on Thursday at 416 E. First St. The taproom will officially be open to the public on Friday at 11 a.m.
DAYTON, OH
WDTN

Dayton man killed in Harrison Twp. crash ID’d

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A man is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Harrison Township Friday. The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as 31-year-old Antonio Scott, of Dayton. He died after the crash that happened at 8:12 p.m. on Friday, August 12. According to the crash report, Scott was travelling from west […]
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Education
WHIO Dayton

New Washington Township roundabout now open

WASHINGTON TWP. — The roundabout under construction in Washington Township, located at Mad River Road and Alex Bell Road, is now open, according to a news release. There will be a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon at 1 p.m. at the Montgomery County Pump Station on Alex Bell Road.
WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, OH
WDTN

WDTN

23K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Dayton News and Weather is found at https://www.wdtn.com

 https://WDTN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy