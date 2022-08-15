Read full article on original website
Third Republican Who Supported Trump Impeachment Loses Reelection
Six-term Rep. Jamie Herrera Beutler, a moderate House Republican from Washington state who voted in favor of Donald Trump’s second impeachment, conceded in her primary election Tuesday night. Secretary of State results as of Tuesday had her coming in third in the primary, barely missing being one of the...
Democrats Favored to Win Senate for First Time as Polling Improves: 538
For the first time, political polling website FiveThirtyEight shows the Democrats with an edge in the race for the U.S. Senate in November. The website late on Tuesday showed the Democrats had a 52 percent chance of keeping the Senate majority, while the Republicans had a 48 chance. There had...
Democrats Beat Republicans for Control of Congress in 4 Polls in Past Week
Analysts generally predict that the GOP will win big in the November midterm, but recent polls suggest more voters want Democrats to control Congress.
8 Of The 10 Republicans Who Voted To Impeach Trump Won’t Be In Congress Next Year
Trump’s hold over the GOP is as strong as ever as he weighs another presidential run in 2024.
Former Donald Trump Official Just Revealed That The President's Office Mishandled Confidential Documents: It Was 'A Known Thing'
Olivia Troye— a national security official who worked as a homeland security and counter-terrorism adviser to former Vice President Mike Pence— is opening up about the Trump White House being frivolous with important documents. In a new interview with MSNBC, Troye, 45, revealed that while working with the Trump administration, it was a “known thing” that her colleagues were careless with sensitive papers and information.
New poll finds 53% of GOP voters would back Trump in 2024 and 72% of Democrats would back Biden
As Donald Trump weighs whether and when to announce his official campaign for a bid at reelection in 2024, a recent poll suggests that he’s the favoured Republican nominee if the GOP primary were to be held today.In a new poll conducted by Politico and Morning Consult, 53 per cent of respondents who identified as being Republican voters or leaning that way politically said they would vote for the former US president to represent the GOP ticket in 2024.Few of the other 16 Republican candidates suggested as possible frontrunners gained more than one per cent of the respondents’ support....
Ex-official who investigated Hillary Clinton's emails said the documents recovered by the FBI at Trump's Mar-a-Lago were particularly 'stunning' and 'egregious'
A former DOJ official who oversaw Hillary Clinton's emails said documents retrieved at Mar-a-Lago were "egregious." FBI agents found Trump with 11 sets of highly sensitive government information. One set of documents contained Sensitive Compartmented Information. A former Justice Department official who oversaw the investigation of former Secretary of State...
Fox News Poll: Race for Congress tightens
Republicans are more enthusiastic than Democrats about voting in the November election, but the spread has narrowed, according to a new Fox News national survey. If voting today, the survey shows the race tied, as 41% would back the Democratic candidate in their House district and 41% the Republican. The GOP had a 3-point edge in July and June, and a 7-point advantage in May.
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
POLITICO
Dems hope to punish Rubio over Senate vote
Big vote cometh— The Senate approved its massive reconciliation bill that deals with climate change, health care and taxes on Sunday, and — as expected — Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott voted no. On the home front— There’s the broader political question of whether the bill...
It’s Time for Republicans to Go Nuclear and Dump Trump
When trying to put Donald Trump’s norm-breaking existence into perspective, it has become a cliche to ask, “What if so-and-so did it?”. This intellectual exercise helps us bypass our partisan blinders. For example, what would you have said if Barack Obama had refused to concede the election? What would you have said if Black Lives Matter supporters had stormed the Capitol? After asking and answering these questions, it would be impossible for an intellectually honest conservative to justify Trump’s behavior.
10 House Republicans voted to impeach Trump. Cheney's loss means only 2 made it past their primaries.
Most of those lawmakers will be gone when the next Congress begins in January.
Washington Examiner
Jim Jordan says 14 FBI whistleblowers have come forward
More than a dozen FBI whistleblowers have come forward to Republican investigators in Congress, according to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH). The congressman, who is the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, told Fox News host Trey Gowdy the number has risen to 14 after the FBI raid at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort.
Only 2 House Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Trump May Return to D.C.
Four GOP incumbents lost their primaries to Trump-endorsed candidates, while another four chose not to run for reelection.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
DeSantis' Chances of Beating Trump in Florida for 2024 GOP Nomination: Poll
The Florida governor is giving the former president a run for his money in hypothetical 2024 matchups in their home state.
Washington Examiner
Republicans leading midterm race for House control: Poll
A new battleground election tracker shows Republicans controlling the House come this fall’s midterm elections . The poll unveiled by CBS News on Sunday showed that if November’s midterm elections were held today, Republicans would regain control of the House with 230 seats compared to 205 for Democrats. A total of 218 seats are needed to control the congressional chamber.
Liz Cheney calls on Democratic voters to switch parties, give her boost in GOP primary
Wyoming voters will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary elections, and Republican congresswoman Rep. Liz Cheney is looking to an unusual source for support in her GOP race: Democrats. While only members of a given party are allowed to vote in that party's primary in...
Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
Abortion foes win Republican governor nods in Wisconsin, Minnesota
Aug 9 (Reuters) - Republican voters in Wisconsin and Minnesota on Tuesday nominated abortion foes for governor, ensuring the issue will be central to what are expected to be two of the most high-profile races in November's general election.
