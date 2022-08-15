ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

The Kitchn

Warm Cinnamon Apples

Cinnamon apples prepared on the stovetop are so simple to make, yet so incredibly delicious. They taste like a warm apple pie filling that can be used in such a wide variety of ways, from breakfast all the way through dinner and dessert. My favorite way to enjoy cinnamon apples...
Gin Lee

Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad

Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad/Gin Lee. Mexican style refried bean burgers & Mexican salad. If you can't afford beef, or don't like meat in general, here are a couple of meatless alternatives for you. The Mexican style refried bean burgers are pretty simple to make and they're also delicious when used in a Mexican salad. Plus, there are alternative ways to use bean burgers as well. I will be listing those alternative options at the end of my article.
The Kitchn

I Tried Martha Stewart’s Stuffed Shells and She and I Need to Have a Talk

When I was searching for stuffed shells for this recipe showdown, I came across Martha’s version, which includes radicchio, red wine vinegar, and prosciutto. It was a somewhat untraditional combination, so I was intrigued to see how everything would come together in the finished dish. Would the bitter greens and salty prosciutto be the key to next-level stuffed shells? There was only one way to find out.
thepioneerwoman.com

Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole

Flip through the pages of Ree Drummond’s many cookbooks and the words chicken, bacon, and ranch pop up again and again. That’s why this Chicken Bacon Ranch Casserole is so perfect—it combines everyone’s love for pasta, chicken, and casseroles into one easy-to-make dish. Ready in just about forty-five minutes, it’s sure to become one of your family’s favorites.
The Daily South

Creamy Cucumber Salad

Whether you are cooking up low and slow barbecue or spicy Southern fried chicken, a cooling creamy salad is always a perfect pairing. Cucumber and dill are great pals, and while many traditional salads that feature them are dressed with a sweet and sour vinegar-based brine, they are just as happy with a velvety bath in some dairy.
WDW News Today

Construction Continues on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Construction on Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen at Universal Hollywood’s CityWalk is progressing nicely. Last month, we shared an update as the chocolate restaurant’s steampunk exterior was slowly coming together. The red steel towers that we suspected to be smokestacks are now completely covered by scaffolding...
Taste Of Home

Our Test Kitchen Found the Best Shredded Cheddar Cheese

Who doesn't want the best shredded cheddar cheese for homemade macaroni and cheese, quesadillas and more? Here's what our Test Kitchen thought after sampling 10 brands. Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication.
Digital Trends

A new take on children’s footwear, from the brand parents are talking about

This content was produced in partnership with Ozznek. With infants and newborns, shoes aren’t functional — after all, they’re not walking anywhere and won’t be for a while. Yet still, you tend to spend more than you might expect on little feet. That continues to be true until they’re toddler-age and beyond. You might spend anywhere from $45 up to $150 for a pair of good shoes, and before you know it, your child will have grown out of them. It’s a real problem, but Ozznek intends to make that an issue of the past.
WDW News Today

Poké Bar Closes Down at Universal CityWalk Hollywood

Poké Bar, a restaurant that specialized in poké bowls, has permanently closed its doors at Universal CityWalk Hollywood. The location struggled to keep consistent hours of operation and finally closed down altogether. Poké Bar first opened in August 2017, but struggled to stay afloat during its time at...
Vice

Street-Style Tteokbokki Recipe

42 ounces|1200 grams tteokbokki-style stick-shaped rice cakes. 6 ounces|170 grams pork belly, thinly sliced into 1-inch pieces. Make the sauce: Mix all of the ingredients and ¾ cup|180 ml water in a large mixing bowl until the sugar has dissolved. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use. Make the...
WDW News Today

New Halloween Crocs Debut at Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. The latest piece of Halloween merchandise at Walt Disney World is perfect for trick-or-treaters on the move: a spooky cute pair of Crocs!. Halloween Crocs – $59.99. Keeping in line with the Mickey & Friends collection,...
Bon Appétit

Store-Bought Zhug + Greek Yogurt = the Ultimate Chicken Marinade

Deputy food editor Hana Asbrink has 24 hours in the day and 379 things to get done. In her monthly column, Shortcut to Dinner, she lassos overachieving products to show weeknights who’s boss (it’s Hana). Chicken thighs are a weeknight dinner mainstay and it's obvious why. They're fast...
WDW News Today

REVIEW: New Cold Brew with Taro Topper from Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo in Disneyland

There’s a new way to beat the heat and reenergize at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland with the Cold Brew with Taro Topper at Docking Bay 7 Food and Cargo!. This is a new and much better take on their traditional cold brew. Taro is a much better topping and it’s delicately sweetened so that it’s not overpowering, but it’s a unique flavor and hard to describe, because saying it tastes like potatoes sounds weird with your coffee. But that’s kind of what it is. Taro’s its own thing, and it provides a unique flavor to compliment the strong cold brew coffee.
WDW News Today

‘One Family’ Trading Event Pins Arrive at EPCOT

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Now that the “One Family” pin trading weekend has wrapped up, some of the extras are now available to all guests at EPCOT. Pin Traders in World Celebration has a display of all the pins...
