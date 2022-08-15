ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

pix11.com

Rising rent in NYC: Here’s what tenants need to know

NEW YORK — New York City tenants are facing the biggest rent hike the city has seen since 2013. Inventory is down 46% from this time last year, according to the Bizzarro Agency, and the average studio in Manhattan costs 25% more today than it did in the past few years.
pix11.com

A season of you: Navigating through a personal journey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Summer might be over soon, but there’s a new season coming — a season of YOU. It’s time to take self-care and self-affirmation to a whole new level. Motivational speaker Marcedes Fuller joined New York Living on Thursday to give tips on how to navigate a season of you.
pix11.com

La Fête du Rosé: A wine party where everyone’s invited

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A rosé brand is making sure that everyone’s getting a sip. For Donae Burston, the founder and CEO of La Fête Wine Company, breaking into the rosé industry as a person of color has been phenomenal. He saw that those within communities of color weren’t marketed to by the industry as much, and he wanted to change that. With every bottle he sells, he has inclusivity in mind.
pix11.com

Dr. Deborah Gilboa on using resilience to define the ‘new normal’

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Life’s changes can be hard to keep up with, whether they’re personal developments or major world events. But resilience can help folks adapt to those changes and define their own “new normal,” resilience expert and family physician Dr. Deborah Gilboa, aka Dr. G, said Wednesday on New York Living.
pix11.com

Street art celebrated around NYC

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Museums aren’t the only places to see art in New York City;go for a walk around a neighborhood and some well-known artists could be creating on the sidewalk, or a new masterpiece could have appeared and is waiting to be discovered. Street art has...
pix11.com

MTA taking comments on congestion pricing

Under the plan, a toll would be added for vehicles entering Manhattan south of 61st Street, except on the West Side Highway and FDR. It would fund billions of dollars a year in transit improvements on the bus and subway, with some monies allocated to LIRR and Metro-North.
pix11.com

What women face in the workplace

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. Michele Meyer-Shipp, CEO of Dress for Success, joined PIX11 Morning News to talk about the return of women into the workplace. What women face in the workplace. NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just...
pix11.com

NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend

The NYPD recorded 42 gun busts citywide over the past weekend, with nearly 40% of the cases in the Bronx. NYPD makes dozens of gun busts in just one weekend. Officials want more funding to stop the spotted lanternfly. The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and...
pix11.com

The Bronx Open is in full swing this week – and tickets are free

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Tennis has taken the Bronx by storm. The Bronx Open, a Professional Women’s 60K USTA Challenger Tournament, is in full swing this week. PIX11’s Kirstin Cole went to the Cary Leeds Center for Tennis & Learning on Wednesday to check out all the action.
pix11.com

Police seize Weed World trucks

The trucks did not have licenses from the Department of Health, according to officials. Police said the seizures were part of efforts to address quality-of-life issues in New York City after 311 complaints.
pix11.com

Activists fighting to stop 4th power plant in Newark

A coalition of residents and advocates are continuing to put pressure on Gov. Phil Murphy to intervene in seven fossil fuel expansion projects across New Jersey. One of the projects includes bringing a fourth power plant to Newark.
pix11.com

Woman killed when tree fell in Bronx pool

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. One person, a 59-year-old woman, was pronounced dead at the scene, officials said. Another person, a 72-year-old woman, was taken to a hospital for treatment. The 72-year-old victim was critically injured.
pix11.com

Quiet and dry forecast aside from a few stray showers midweek

Watch Live News Weather Morning News New York Living Sports Newsletters About Community PIX11 Partners. The week started on a great note with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the lower 80s. While there will be the risk of a few spotty showers on Wednesday, it looks like it will be another dry week.
pix11.com

More clouds and a touch cooler weather in the forecast

The dry stretch continues. An area of low pressure well offshore will curve back toward New England. While the storm will miss the city, it will bring in a northerly wind, making Wednesday a cooler day. Much of Tuesday evening will remain generally clear. Clouds will be on the increase...
