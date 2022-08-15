Read full article on original website
Related
KWQC
Rebuild Downtown Illinois grants $106 million to revitalize downtown areas across the state
GALESBURG and ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - On Monday, Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity announced over $100 million dollars in grants to revitalize the downtowns of nearly 50 Illinois communities. Several cities in the Quad City area received money such as Aledo,...
KWQC
Speed will be strength for Assumption football in 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Assumption will kickoff the season Friday night at home against Independence. The Knights expect speed to be a big strength for the team this season.
You Know The Store That’s Going Into The Former Gordmans In Moline
A store that already has several QCA locations will soon have another one in Moline. The former Gordmans in Moline has sat empty since 2020 but that won't be the case for much longer. Harbor Freight Tools will be moving into the space. They're expected to open in the former...
KWQC
TaxSlayer Center to become Vibrant Arena at The Mark
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The TaxSlayer Center announced its new name Thursday. The Illinois Quad City Civic Center Authority Thursday announced that the facility will become the Vibrant Arena at The Mark. “One of the main things is we wanted to give a throwback to the original name,” Matt McCombs,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KWQC
SE Davenport Little League and Davenport businesses prepare for Little League World Series
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Southeast Little League in Davenport is one of 20 teams worldwide to qualify for the 2022 Little League World series. “This has been a dream of theirs for a while. Some of them have played together since they were eight years old, and to watch those boys grow from eight years old to 12 years old, and to be able to achieve their dream is absolutely awesome,” said Thomas Mason IV, president of Southeast Little League’s board of directors.
KWQC
Fall recruitment is underway for local Cub Scouts
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Fall is the perfect time to start new endeavors. That’s why recruitment for the Cub Scouts is vibrant and most active at this time of year while back-to-school routines and relationships are being established. Cub Scouts is for boys and girls between the ages of 5-10...
ourquadcities.com
Bettendorf plans ‘wow factor’ with $18-million water park
Bettendorf plans to get out of the swimming pool and fitness center business, as a new partnership with the Iowa-side YMCA would transform Splash Landing and the Life Fitness Center. The Landing is a new project comprised of three parts – a community water park, a versatile ice rink, and...
KWQC
Innovative Davenport company sells fold up rooms for extra space
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -FastPaks are customizable, portable, micro rooms designed to provide affordable home and business solutions that are stylish, efficient, and easy to assemble. Fred Smith of FastPaks explains how the rooms are pre-manufactured in Davenport. The partially-assembled room kits can then be transported nearly anywhere. Once received, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KWQC
Stories from a local, first-year 5th grade teacher
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -Sydney Erichsen graduated from Western Illinois University in 2021 with a degree in Education motivated by a deep desire to be a teacher. She was hired on (as a first-time teacher) to fulfill her career passion at Rock Island Academy where she will serve as a 5th grade English instructor.
KWQC
Vision changes as we age
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A recent study found most adults in this country think vision loss with aging is inevitable. Dr. Martin O’Malley with Eye Surgeons Associates says some vision changes can be expected, like gray hair and wrinkles. Those include the loss of up-close vision or seeing in low light. But other conditions can be treated and sometimes delayed. The best advice is to take care of your overall health and get your eyes checked. He says after 65, you should have your eyes examined every two years.
An Iowa Community College Has Been Named The Second Best In America
The 2022 fall semester is getting ready to begin and many people are gearing up to head back to college or start their college careers. Many people succeed in starting their college careers at a community college and transferring or spending all of their college career earning a degree from a community college.
KWQC
Davenport Police Chief Sikorski’s retirement open house occurs Aug. 18
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The City of Davenport will host a retirement open house for Chief Paul Sikorski. The event takes place on Aug 18, from 2 to 4 p.m in the Davenport Police Department Community Room on 416 N Harrison St, Davenport, IA. All are welcome to celebrate the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KWQC
Section of 7th Avenue in Rock Island closed starting Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Section of westbound 7th Avenue in Rock Island will be closed for a new water service installation starting Monday, according to city officials. Between 20th and 24th streets on 7th Avenue, the westbound lane will be closed to traffic, city officials said. Delays can be expected around the area during construction.
KWQC
2022 Floatzilla to launch on Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual paddle event, Floatzilla, is happening on Saturday, Aug. 20 at Lake Potter at Sunset Park, 18th and 31st Avenues, Rock Island. It is the largest gathering of kayaks and canoes on the Mississippi River that features live music, food trucks, and an important plastic clean up.
KWQC
2022 Iowa State Fair attendance on pace to exceed 2021 attendance
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Fair is on pace to have more guests this summer, compared to 2021. The fair announced about 88,000 people were at the fair on Monday, which is actually down from the Monday of the fair last year. However, other days this week...
KWQC
Qualification shoot for Muscatine deer bow hunting scheduled
MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Muscatine 2022/23 deer bow hunting season qualification shoot is scheduled for the end of Aug and the beginning of Sept. Aug 27 from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. Aug 21 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sept 7 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. The...
KWQC
Rock Island High School host 'Rally at the Rock'
This event will look and feel like a pep rally, with Bettendorf dancers, cheerleaders and band planning to perform. Organizers say families that qualify can sign one child up for an after school activity, for free. Exploring Jane’s Place. Updated: Aug. 16, 2022 at 5:19 PM CDT. The Jane’s...
tspr.org
Potential tenant for former Burlington Shopko building
The former Shopko property in Burlington has been rezoned back to commercial space because a tenant is interested in the building. The store at 313 N. Roosevelt Ave. closed in the spring of 2019, along with dozens of the retail chain’s other locations, after the company filed for bankruptcy protection.
KWQC
Alternating Currents festival kicks off Thursday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The 2022 Alternating Currents Festival kicks off Thursday and will showcase more than 120 live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events at more than 25 indoor and outside venues in downtown Davenport and Rock Island. “Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase...
KWQC
Village of East Davenport’s 12th annual Wine Walk is Saturday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -A chance to sip, shop small, and support the Village of East Davenport will held in the historic neighborhood on Saturday, Aug. 20. Matt Moody, The Village Theatre’s General Manager, invites viewers to the 12th annual Village of East Davenport Wine Walk set for 3-6 p.m.
Comments / 0