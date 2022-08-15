ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Down more than 400 compared to this time last year, nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. In a statement to News 13, Mission Health said, in part, “we are working diligently to ensure nursing and other roles are filled as quickly as possible by continuing to heavily recruit and offer robust sign-on bonuses."
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Consumer Reports: Healthy tips for going back to school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are lots of things to do to get your kids ready to go back to school and to stick to a healthy routine once they’re in class. In addition to buying clothes and supplies, Consumer Reports says it’s also a good time to get started on making healthy choices for the rest of their lives.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning in Hendersonville to close

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A longtime Hendersonville business is closing its doors. Miller's Fine Dry Cleaning will stop accepting clothing at noon Saturday. The business will remain open for pickups until everyone gets their cleaned clothing back. Third-generation owner Jeff Miller said challenges from the COVID-19 pandemic, along with...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Asheville World War II veteran celebrates 102nd birthday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Congratulations are in order. An Asheville assisted living facility resident and World War II veteran celebrated her 102nd birthday Wednesday. Enis D'Angelo moved from New York to Asheville to be closer to her son. Her caregivers at Harmony at Reynolds Mountain threw her a party -- complete with cake.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC

