Kalamazoo County, MI

Kalamazoo County, MI
Kalamazoo, MI
WOOD

Deaf & Hard of Hearing Services celebrates new office

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Deaf and Hard of Hearing Services has exciting news – they just moved into their new offices at the Special Olympics Building. Deb joins us today to talk all about their exciting grand opening for the public today at 5pm and also how they help the deaf and hard of hearing community in West Michigan.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Today's Top Pick: Grand Rapids Children's Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. If you have little ones who enjoy exploring Building, climbing, and bubbles, Thursday, August 18th is the night to head to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. They are open late tonight until 7pm. Bring the whole family out and enjoy a great time together with the kids!
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Spectrum Health offers new services for LGBTQIA+ community

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Recently, Spectrum Health added a new patient navigator service dedicated to the LGBTQIA+ community. Here to tell us more is Dr. Rima Shah, Department Chief of Primary Care Services and Malissa Becksvoort, Director of Primary Care Operations. Spectrum Health.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

A family farm that's unlike any other

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Here’s a great idea for you! Visiting a local farm is always a fun thing to do in the summer AND in the fall, so when we learned about this next place, and everything they offer, and experienced how amazing it is, we couldn’t wait to tell you about it! Lewis Adventure Farm & Zoo is unlike place you’ve ever been – it’s a five-generation, family farm that invites people in to enjoy the farm experience where they like to say, they “Grow Fruit, Fun and Memories.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Whole Foods taps GR artisan soap maker to fill shelves

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — If you’re sniffing the air in a certain section of Grand Rapids’ Eastown neighborhood, it won’t take long to find Maggie Ann Soap Co. “People say… that they can smell my house from the street or something, and I can’t. But I guess it’s ‘cause I live here,” said company founder Maggie McGuinness.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Be diligent about planning for your retirement

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – It’s mid August and many families are preparing to send their students off to school. One area of your life where you may not be as diligent about planning might be your retirement. Our Financial Expert, Tom Jacobs with Jacobs Financial Services joins...
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Open play for all ages at the Grand Rapids Children's Musuem

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Play is essential and beneficial for people of all ages, especially when we enter our later years. A great place to engage in creativity and imagination is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum which provides an environment where “everyone has the right to play.”
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Adjusting to life as a new college student

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Many students may be heading off to college this month and that causes a huge adjustment not just for the student but for their family as well. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best help our kids return to school after the summer.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

2022 West Catholic Football Father and Son Retreat

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- The West Catholic Football team held their father and son retreat this year at the Equest Center for Therapeutic Riding in Rockford. Coach Grove along with his football players and their fathers, got their hands dirty helping to fix fences, stalls and show some love to the horses. 159 players and fathers came out to the retreat to help. The center’s main focus is to help improve the life of those who face physical, mental, social and emotional challenges. The Equestrian center is always looking for volunteers, you can find out more on how you can help here.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WOOD

Make sure you're getting accurate retirement informatio

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – There seems to be so much information on retirement out there, but how do you know if it’s good advice and if it will lead you to a successful retirement?. Joining us today to discuss is Gary Mattson and Taylor Steward, part of...
KENTWOOD, MI
WOOD

Beach and Boating forecast: Aug. 18, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — After record-breaking rainfall moved into West Michigan last weekend, the active pattern continues this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms look likely Saturday afternoon through Sunday. While the severe threat remains low, heavy rainfall is likely. This will mark the third weekend in a row that Grand Rapids has seen measurable rain.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI

