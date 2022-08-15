Read full article on original website
Footage resurfaces of Kylian Mbappe refusing to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for a hat-trick
Kylian Mbappe's refusal to let Angel di Maria take a penalty for Paris Saint-Germain has emerged after his recent behaviour on the pitch. In a Le Classique game against Marseille in March 2019, PSG were winning 3-1 courtesy of goals from both Mbappe and Di Maria (2). Mbappe had opened...
Report: Manchester United Offered To Sign Paris Saint-Germain Forward
Manchester United have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi, claims a journalist
Manchester United interested in Chelsea trio as attackers frustrated by Thomas Tuchel's system
Manchester United are showing an interest in Chelsea duo Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic and Callum Hudson-Odoi this summer, according to reports. The Blues are reshaping their attack for the current season, with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner both departing on a loan and permanent deal respectively. Raheem Sterling has been...
Darwin Nunez rinsed in brutal fail compilation after red card vs Crystal Palace
Darwin Nunez has been destroyed in a brutal fail compilation after seeing red on his first ever Premier League start on Monday night. The Uruguayan striker, a club-record £85 million signing from Benfica in the summer, opened his account on his debut when he came off the bench to score against Fulham last week.
Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold 'forgot they were at Anfield' before Palace KO, the footage is hilarious
Trent Alexander-Arnold and Mohamed Salah completely forgot they were at Anfield in front of 52,000 supporters ahead of Liverpool's clash with Crystal Palace. Check out the footage below:. The Reds slipped to a 1-1 draw on Monday evening and that makes it two points from two games, following a 2-2...
Barcelona owe €102 million in wages to Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets
Barcelona reportedly owe a whopping €102 million in wages to their two captains, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets. The club's financial struggles have been well documented and they have to activate a number of economic levers in order to register their new players for the new La Liga season.
Unseen footage shows how Joachim Andersen rattled Darwin Nunez all game before red card for headbutt
Unseen footage shows how easy it was for Joachim Andersen to rattle Darwin Nunez and fans think it serves as a guide for every centre-back when coming up against the Uruguayan striker. Liverpool's club-record signing was sent off on his first Premier League start for headbutting the Crystal Palace centre-back...
Rugby league star facing monster ban for allegedly sticking finger up opponent's backside
Corey Norman is staring down the barrel of a monster eight-week ban after being accused of trying to stick his finger up an opponent’s backside during a game. The former NRL star, who is currently plying his trade in the UK Super League with Toulouse, was having a running battle with Warrington's Oliver Holmes.
Joel Glazer hands Erik ten Hag blow amid Cristiano Ronaldo saga
The gap between the Manchester United hierarchy and the manager has never been bigger. Seemingly, the gap has grown since the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson back in 2013. Managers David Moyes, Louis van Gaal, Jose Mourinho and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer have been let down by the Glazer family, and it seems as though it’s now Erik ten Hag’s turn.
Kevin De Bruyne sends warning to Premier League rivals over Manchester City capabilities
It came as no surprise that Kevin De Bruyne was recognised as Man of the Match for his spellbinding showing in Manchester City’s 4-0 victory against AFC Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon. The Belgian playmaker was a cut above the rest from minute one, causing havoc with his unstoppable ball-carrying...
Manchester United board ready to move for Chelsea star
According to reports, Manchester United are ready to make a move for Hakim Ziyech as long as Chelsea doesn’t expect an astronomical fee. According to French journalist Nabil Djellit, the 29-year-old Morroco international is one of Erik ten Hag’s priority signings this summer. The United board are now ready to move forward for the Chelsea star.
Man Utd now willing to listen to offers for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo could finally get his move out of Manchester United, with the club reportedly ready to listen to offers for the wantaway striker. Ronaldo told United he wanted to leave at the beginning of the summer but they have so far been unwilling to let him leave, a year before his contract is due to expire.
Footage of Casemiro getting revenge on James Milner has resurfaced after Manchester United links
Footage showing Casemiro’s crunching challenge on James Milner has resurfaced after the Real Madrid midfielder was linked with a move to Manchester United. It has been widely reported that United are closing in on securing a deal for Casemiro, thought to be around £60 million. And now, a clip of him clattering into the Liverpool player has gone viral again.
Shocking footage shows steward fight with a fan during Birmingham City's 1-1 draw with Watford
A steward got into a full-blown fight with a fan at Birmingham vs Watford on Tuesday night. The two sides played out a 1-1 draw in the Championship fixture, with Ken Sema preserving Watford's unbeaten start to the season after cancelling out George Hall's first-half opener. But the real action...
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola a fan of Chelsea target Anthony Gordon
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola is reported to have his sights set on the Everton winger Anthony Gordon. Assessing Manchester City’s transfer window as a whole, it is a challenge to pinpoint any flaws. The club fulfilled their need to find a replacement for club legend Sergio Agüero by...
Aaron Ramsdale telling Bukayo Saka that he got Cristiano Ronaldo's matchworn shirt is brilliant
Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale managed to bag a signed Cristiano Ronaldo shirt after last season's clash against Manchester United. Do you reckon Bukayo Saka might have been a tad jealous, here?. Back in April, goals from Nuno Tavares, Bukayo Saka and Granit Xhaka helped Mikel Arteta's side secure an impressive...
Nacho Monreal: Knee injury forces three-time Arsenal FA Cup winner to retire
Former Arsenal and Spain defender Nacho Monreal has been forced to retire because of a long-term knee injury. Three-time FA Cup winner Monreal left Spanish side Real Sociedad in June after missing the 2021-22 La Liga season because of the issue. The 36-year-old had surgery last September but said his...
Harvey Elliott reveals what really happened in Liverpool's changing room following Nunez red card
Darwin Nuñez let his new teammates down on Monday night as a moment of madness handed him an early bath against Crystal Palace, and Harvey Elliott has revealed the reaction in the dressing room. Elliott claims the Liverpool squad rallied around the Uruguayan and told him he wasn’t at...
"There is no better club to be in this moment" - Manchester City defender details reasons for signing a contract extension
During his debut season at the Etihad Stadium, there is no denying that Joao Cancelo failed to stake a claim in the side. Starting a mere 13 games in the Premier League during the 2019/20 campaign, the Serie A champion struggled to displace Kyle Walker in the side. However, it’s...
Sergio Gomez opens up on impact of Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany on his career
Manchester City’s newly acquired left-back Sergio Gomez has opened up on the impact that former club captain Vincent Kompany had on his career and his decision to move to the Premier League. The deal, which has seen Gomez join Manchester City on a four-year contract, ends the Etihad club's...
