Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
City
Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Down more than 400 compared to this time last year, nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. In a statement to News 13, Mission Health said, in part, “we are working diligently to ensure nursing and other roles are filled as quickly as possible by continuing to heavily recruit and offer robust sign-on bonuses."
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
Consumer Reports: Healthy tips for going back to school

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are lots of things to do to get your kids ready to go back to school and to stick to a healthy routine once they’re in class. In addition to buying clothes and supplies, Consumer Reports says it’s also a good time to get started on making healthy choices for the rest of their lives.
City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
