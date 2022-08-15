Read full article on original website
WLOS.com
Buncombe County Sheriff's Office streamlines process for bringing on lateral hires
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is trying to streamline the process for bringing on new hires from other agencies. On Thursday, Aug. 18, the department began a new process for lateral hires. They've taken their normal application process and pared it down for folks...
Haywood County nonprofits funnel donations back into flood-damaged community
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The remnants from Tropical Storm Fred caused millions of dollars in damage to homes and businesses in Haywood County. Some places in the hardest hit areas have been able to rebuild with the help of neighbors and federal and local funding. But there's still...
Weights and measures lesson gets WNC students ready for school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Local students are participating in lessons as they get ready to go back to school. There was a weights and measures lesson at Zaniac Learning Center in Biltmore Park Town Square. It was part of the learning center's year-round science, technology, engineering, art and math programs.
Education, communication, shelters: Panel explores ways to help homeless on cold nights
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Members of the Community Shelter Steering Committee met Tuesday evening to cultivate new ways to approach the area's shelter season, also known as Code Purple nights. “We’re concerned that winter is coming,” the committee's Melanie Robertson said. “We have a lot of unhoused population here...
$2,200 donation will help Western Carolina Rescue Ministries feed the hungry
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western Carolina Rescue Ministries has received $2,200 from the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation to help provide food for neighbors in their time of need. Western Carolina Rescue Ministries will use the gift to contribute to a budget for its chef to purchase ingredients that...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — Down more than 400 compared to this time last year, nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. In a statement to News 13, Mission Health said, in part, “we are working diligently to ensure nursing and other roles are filled as quickly as possible by continuing to heavily recruit and offer robust sign-on bonuses."
'Unsafe assignments': Nurses at Mission Hospital share concerns over staffing levels
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Nurses from Mission Hospital took their concerns to Buncombe County Commissioners this week. "The unsafe assignments are due to inadequate staffing," nurse Lori Hedrick told commissioners. Hedrick told commissioners Mission Health is down more than 400 core nurses compared to this time last year. She...
Hearing in HCA class-action lawsuit set for Wednesday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A class-action lawsuit against HCA Healthcare and Mission Hospital has a hearing Wednesday in North Carolina Business Court. Six Buncombe County residents filed the lawsuit a year ago, claiming the hospital system has become a monopoly in Western North Carolina. The hearing, set for noon...
Buncombe County SROs train in crisis negotiation, threat assessment, rapid deployment
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office is integrating a new type of training for school Resource Officers ahead of the upcoming school year. Officers went through crisis negotiation training Tuesday. “We just saw the need this year to talk with the SROs about different methods...
Local business makes $5,000 donation to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A hidden gem in Hendersonville received a donation from a local business. Tiny fairies were on hand Wednesday, Aug. 17 as Rakesh and Dolly Agarwal, owners of Rug & Home, gave $5,000 to Bullington Gardens' Fairy Trail. The trail, open since 2018, is free to...
Reynolds Mountain at center of battle between longtime homeowners and a developer
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — Homeowners who live below Reynolds Mountain in the Sherwood Heights and Lakeview Park communities in Woodfin may be fighting an uphill battle to stop a 110-unit condominium complex from going up on a steep slope in their single-family home neighborhood. The application filed by developer...
Consumer Reports: Healthy tips for going back to school
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — There are lots of things to do to get your kids ready to go back to school and to stick to a healthy routine once they’re in class. In addition to buying clothes and supplies, Consumer Reports says it’s also a good time to get started on making healthy choices for the rest of their lives.
City of Asheville puts brakes on adding bike lanes to Biltmore Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After much community input from impacted businesses and residents about improvement to a high-traffic stretch of Biltmore Avenue, the city of Asheville announced Thursday, Aug. 18 that it will not add bicycle lanes to Biltmore Avenue at this time. The stretch in question goes from...
Update: Missing Henderson County woman found safe
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says Kesha Shanae Roper has been located safe. No other information is available at this time. Authorities said Kesha Shanae Roper, 46, has been missing from Henderson County since some time Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022. Her whereabouts and direction of travel are unknown.
Asheville gets $4.2 million grant for 6 hybrid buses
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The city of Asheville has been awarded $4.2 million from the Low- and No-Emission Program to buy new buses for the Asheville Rides Transit fleet. The $4.2 million will allow the city to purchase six hybrid buses and three replacement batteries for hybrid buses. The six new buses will replace hybrids that have been on the road since 2010.
Tennessee woman wanted on charges of homicide, child neglect, arrested in Buncombe County
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A woman wanted in Tennessee on charges of homicide and aggravated child neglect was located and arrested in Buncombe County on Wednesday, Aug. 17, by Buncombe County Sheriff's Office. Destinie Leann-Marie Getchey, 28, was taken into custody in Barnardsville without incident and is awaiting...
No excessive force charges will be filed against Buncombe deputy, DA says
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Buncombe County sheriff's deputy has been cleared of excessive force charges. Lt. Scott Robinson was accused of excessive force for actions during a Feb. 17 arrest. District Attorney Todd Williams said no charges will be filed against Robinson after an SBI investigation. No other...
Observances to be held for victims of deadly flooding as county ends state of emergency
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Aug. 17, 2022 marks one year since Haywood County and other parts of Western North Carolina saw deadly and destructive flooding. Monday night, county leaders lifted the State of Emergency for Haywood County and the Towns of Canton, Clyde, Maggie Valley and Waynesville that had been declared on August 17, 2021 "to address the impact of remnants of Tropical Storm Fred."
'He's always with me': On anniversary of devastating flooding, survivors hoping to heal
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — August 17, 2022, marks one year since western North Carolina was belted by the wrath of Tropical Storm Fred's remnants. Raging floodwaters brought on by the storm destroyed everything in its path, with Cruso and Canton hit hardest. The historic flooding caused millions of dollars worth of damage and killed six people.
Saturday hours to end Aug. 27 at NC DMV driver license offices; road test waivers to end
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The North Carolina Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has announced its temporary Saturday hours at several driver license locations across the state will be ending soon. The added walk-in hours that began in May for 16 driver license locations, including Asheville, will end at the...
