Grand Coulee, WA

Reclamation seeks comments on Grant Coulee security upgrades

By STAFF REPORT
Columbia Basin Herald
 2 days ago

GRAND COULEE — In a press release on Aug. 15, the Bureau of Reclamation stated they are inviting the public to identify issues or alternatives for consideration in the development of an environmental assessment for the Grand Coulee Security Response Force Upgrades project.

The release states that Reclamation proposes to relocate or install new guard stations, create improved inspection areas, establish additional or improved security cameras and lighting, and replace or install security gates, fences and intrusion detection systems. Reclamation is also proposing the construction of new buildings, installation of utilities and access road improvements.

The public can provide input through a web-based, virtual public meeting room website at www.virtualpublicmeeting.com/grand-coulee-srf-ea-scoping. Virtual meeting visitors can view public meeting materials, pose questions, view answers, and submit comments. The 15-day public comment period is open from Aug. 15 to Aug. 29.

The release states scoping comments can be submitted to BOR-SHA-CPNGCSRF@usbr.gov. Written comments can be sent to:

Jason Sutter, natural resource specialist

Bureau of Reclamation

Columbia–Pacific Northwest Region

1150 N. Curtis Road

Boise, ID 83706.

Comments must be submitted/postmarked by Aug. 29. For more additional information, visit https://on.doi.gov/3QHW1WE.

#Security Camera#New Guard#Grant Coulee#The Bureau Of Reclamation
Columbia Basin Herald

Moses Lake, WA
