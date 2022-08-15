Rodolfo (Rudy) Frank Besa, of Manhattan, passed away peacefully August 12, 2022 at his home, in Manhattan. Rudy was born October 30, 1933 the son of Gregorio and Matilde Besa of Eagle Pass, Texas. Rudy was a baseball player in his younger years. He also helped his parents on their...

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO