Kalamazoo County, MI

Tips for sending your kids to school after summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get kids ready to go back to school or go off to school for the first time. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best ease kids into a new schedule.
Public invited to Rhythm Walk and Health Fair

Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the Grand Rapids African American Health Institute and the organization is hosting the Rhythm Walk and Health Fair to celebrate the two decades of service. (Aug. 20, 2022)
W. MI event to provide hope in Haiti

Black Impact Collaborative hosts outdoor roller skating …. Licensed professional counselor talks how to address …. Ms. Wheelchair America taking place in Grand Rapids …. Challenge: Abortion ballot petition includes ‘nonsensical …. Fundraiser held for Lyoya family as Schurr due in …. MI United Way takes part in poverty...
Photos: Hope Network’s One in Five Marathon & 5k

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)-On Friday, Aug. 12, Michiganders laced up their running/walking shoes to participate in a great cause. Hope Network hosted its “One in Five Team Marathon and 5K” at Millineum Park in Grand Rapids. The event began at 7 pm and included the 5k and Marathon races, a post-race celebration, and music-all to bring the community together to support one in five individuals experiencing mental illnesses.
Keep Going With The New Priority Health Fitness Court

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Free public access to exercise is essential to keep any community going and The City of Grand Rapids, Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign recognize this. They came together to create the Priority Health Fitness Court at Ottawa Hills Park in Grand Rapids. Priority Health and the National Fitness Campaign are working together statewide to make high quality workouts free and accessible to anyone. Also helping to fund the Fitness Court was support from Meijer and Grand Rapids Public Schools.
Talk Sooner The Truth About Youth Vaping

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Kids are starting a new school year and it’s time to start new conversations about vaping. There has been a huge resurgence in vaping and e-cigarette usage in kids and teens. Right now, more than 2 million middle and high school students currently vape. While many young people see vaping as a cool, harmless thing to do, it can have detrimental health effects. Some E-cigarettes can have as much nicotine as a pack of cigarettes, which can accelerate how fast they get addicted.
Today’s Top Pick: Grand Rapids Children’s Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-Today’s top pick is the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. If you have little ones who enjoy exploring Building, climbing, and bubbles, Thursday, August 18th is the night to head to the Grand Rapids Children’s Museum. They are open late tonight until 7pm. Bring the whole family out and enjoy a great time together with the kids!
KCAS Pets of the Week: Turbo and Seger

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — This week’s featured adoptable pets from the Kent County Animal Shelter are a snuggly dog and an outgoing cat. Turbo is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire Terrier mix. The shelter says he is the life of the party who loves camping, hiking, snuggles on the couch and everyone. So if you are looking for an 87-pound outgoing buddy, Turbo is the four-legged friend for you.
Storm Team 8 Forecast: Daybreak 081922

Building Family Fun At The Legoland Discovery Center

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD)-The sky is the limit for kids and families who visit the Legoland Discovery Center Michigan at the Great Lakes Outlets in Auburn Hills. There are so many fun activities and things to do to get the whole family involved. There are tons of build areas where your kids can create so many fun and cool Lego creations. Enjoy 2 different indoor rides that are Lego themed. The first, is Kingdom Quest where you can try to get the high score in this fun and interactive arcade style ride. The second is the Merlin apprentice ride where you can learn how to fly. While you are having fun playing with Legos and riding the rides do not forget about their 4D movie theater. There are regular show times where kids can see a movie and enjoy cool special effects in the theater.
Photos: City of Grandville Vintage Fest 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (ABC 4)- Summer is still in fun swing, and the City of Grandville hosted a fun outdoor event for the community to attend! The Vintage Fest, an exciting activity-filled two-day event, kicked off on Friday, Aug. 12, through Saturday, Aug. 13! The festival featured a pie eating contest, corn hole tournament, MKD classic car show, pet photo contest, food trucks, princess & superhero show, live music, and a flea market.
The Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival is back this weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – We love highlighting local cultural events and festivals and here in West Michigan, there is no shortage of them! This weekend, you can check out Greek culture, food, dancing and heritage at the Yassou! Greek Cultural Festival. The festival kicks off today at 3pm and runs through 3pm on Sunday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Lakeside Dr. NE! The best part is that it’s family friendly and affordable – it’s only $3 to get in and kids aged 12 and under get in for free.
