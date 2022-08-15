Read full article on original website
WTAP
Pleasants County students return for the first day of school
BELMONT, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County students returned for their first day of school this Wednesday. The halls of Belmont Elementary were full of those excited back to school jitters. Principal Shelley Taylor is happy to be home. “The first day of school has been beautiful so far. Our students...
WTAP
Warren Local Schools preparing for students coming back to school
VINCENT, Ohio (WTAP) - “I think, truthfully, just the whole starting of the school year you can never beat that smell in the air of early Fall and walking around and seeing all the teachers back and everybody’s happy and excited to be here,” says Warren Local Schools superintendent, Kyle Newton.
WTAP
Pleasants Co. Schools returning with nearly full staff and teachers
PLEASANTS COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - Pleasants County Schools opens its doors this Wednesday for students, August 17. The district’s superintendent, Michael Wells says the school community is excited for the start of this new year and with a nearly retained staff of teachers. As wells says that there is...
WTAP
Wood County Schools open their doors to students and families
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood county Schools opened their doors Tuesday night to students and their families with a Back to School open house. The Schools’ Open house are a way for faculty, students and their families to kick off the new year. Students get their new schedules, meet...
WTAP
Parkersburg police get training to help with school safety
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the new school year starting, student safety is a top priority. While students were on vacation, the Parkersburg Police Department decided to take a proactive approach in summer months. According to Police Chief Matthew Board, their tactical team trained the officers for situations like an...
wajr.com
Upshur County Schools superintendent to take state-level post
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Upshur County Schools superintendent Dr. Sara Lewis-Stankus has been selected to serve as the deputy superintendent of the West Virginia Department of Education beginning August 31. Dr. Stankus has 32 years of education experience and earned a Doctorate in Educational Leadership from West Virginia University, a...
WTAP
United Way Alliance of the MOV hosts event for non-profits in the area
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Local organizations are coming together to celebrate National Non-Profit Day. The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley -- the non-profit of the year in 2021 -- is hosting celebration for other non-profits in the area. “If we didn’t have those non-profits, you would see a...
WTAP
Marietta College prepares for freshmen move-in day
Summer officially comes to an end for some students this week. Marietta College will be welcoming its new students Friday for move-in day. Butler street will be shut down to help with traffic and other activities. Tom Perry is Vice President for communications and brand management at Marietta college. He...
WTAP
Camden Clark holds flag raising ceremony on campus
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - About eight months ago Camden Clark lost the ability to fly flags due to broken flag poles. “I never knew flag poles could break but we dealt with it. It took eight months but I’m glad we are here today,” CEO Steve Altmiller said.
WTAP
Glenville State student selected for Disney College Program
GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Glenville State University senior Madelin Toy will spend six months at Walt Disney World in Florida as part of the Disney College Program. Disney College Program participants gain on-the-job experience working in Disney parks and resorts, participate in college coursework and meet and live with people from all over the country.
Power outage planned for parts of Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Marion County Homeland Security and Emergency Management announced that nearly 300 homes will be without power for a seven-hour planned outage next week. On Wednesday, Aug. 24, 284 Mon Power customers in Farmington and Fairmont near Pine Grove, Katy Road and Husky Highway will be without power from about 7 […]
WTAP
NCWV Airport ‘moves the mountain’ and is ready to build terminal
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A major expansion project at the North-Central West Virginia Airport is one step closer to reality. It only took moving about 3-million cubic yards of dirt to make it happen. The expansion was dubbed the ‘Move that Mountain Project’. It involved leveling dirt over a 50-acre...
WTAP
Temporary closure coming to the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A temporary bridge closure is coming at the Parkersburg Memorial Bridge as sections of the new bridge deck are being poured. According to a news release, the bridge will be closed from midnight to noon on August 17, 18, and 19. These closures will allow construction...
WTAP
Event times that have changed - Parkersburg Homecoming
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg Homecoming will fill the area with festivities this weekend but, before you go, there are some schedule changes to be aware of. The fireworks show will now be at 10 PM Saturday and the boat parade will be at 8 PM. A Parkersburg Homecoming Committee...
Metro News
The ‘mountain has been moved’; development continues at the North Central West Virginia Airport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — A celebration was held Tuesday at the North Central West Virginia Airport for the completion of Phase I excavation work for the Aerotech Business Park. The $10.5 million project moved a mountain to level land for the business park, new terminal building and additional aprons to include lighting.
Metro News
Emergency road closure announced in Taylor County
TAYLOR COUNTY, W.Va. — Authorities in Taylor County have announced an emergency road closure due to collapse. Taylor County Route 6, Nuzum Road has been closed near entrance to Fairfield Drive. Due to the closure, Fairfield Drive will not be accessible from Harrison County Middle Road. Workers are expected...
WDTV
Neighbors say NCWV airport left their lake muddy
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Not to muddy the achievement of the “Move that Mountain Project”, but it may have had some unintended consequences. 5′s John Blashke has the story. Although the Move that Mountain Project has been a success, some locals aren’t so happy to find out...
WDTV
Reports of flooding in Marion County
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - There are reports of flooding in several areas of Marion County due to recent rainfall. According to the Marion County Homeland Security & Emergency Management, there are at least three roads with reported flooding. The following roads are reportedly flooding:. Country Club Rd. near Kids R...
WTAP
Arts and entertainment events happening August 18th-21st across the Mid-Ohio Valley
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org. Ongoing. Layered & Stitched: 50 Years of Innovative Art Exhibit at the Dairy Barn Art Center, Wed.- Sun....
WTAP
Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky for rescue efforts
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - With the recent flooding in Kentucky local Williamstown National Guard members were deployed to Kentucky to help with the search and rescue of flooding victims. Sgt. Alex Santana and other members were deployed to travel via helicopter through Kentucky to rescue those impacted by the flooding.
