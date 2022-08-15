Firefighter injured in barn fire in Dixon

DIXON, Calif. (KTXL) — A fire burned down a barn in Dixon on Wednesday, resulting in a minor injury to a firefighter, the Dixon Fire Department told FOX40.

Officials said the Weber Fire started around 9:45 a.m. in the area off Weber Road and Fox Road. It was about three acres and is under control, officials said.

There were no evacuation orders, but the public was told to avoid the area.

