Iowa Beef Center to host fencing, grazing clinics
Continued land competition, higher feed costs and drought-stressed forages are signaling Iowa cattlemen that it’s time to improve and fine-tune their grazing programs. The Iowa Beef Center’s Fencing and Grazing Clinic has expanded to three Iowa locations this year to help meet that need with information and hands-on experience. Event partners are Iowa State University Extension and Outreach and Iowa State University Research and Demonstration Farms.
Iowa drought growing worse, cutting into the state's projected soybean harvest, new report shows
The drought in Iowa is deepening and expanding, potentially cutting into Iowa's soybean harvest this fall, a report released Aug. 12 shows. Iowa's soybean harvest is forecast to fall 4.7% this year over 2021, a U.S. Department of Agriculture crop report shows. Average soybean yields are forecast to drop to 58 bushels per acre this year from 62 in 2021, the report shows.
Timely maintenance can prevent round baler fires
Even though most of North Dakota has received adequate rainfall this summer, reports of round baler fires are occurring. “It seems odd to think about the risk of baler fires right now, as the grass is still green in many areas where hay is still being harvested,” North Dakota Forest Service director Tom Clays said. “However, the amount of ‘fuel’ or biomass that is out there this year in the ditches, meadows and Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) areas is substantial. There’s enough ‘fuel’ out there that can easily catch fire with just one spark or overheated part and quickly become out of control.”
4-H grand champions from northeastern SD to be recognized Saturday at Brown County Fair
Some of the top 4-H'ers in livestock events from across northeastern South Dakota will be recognized Saturday in Aberdeen. They'll also have a chance to take home some cash. Folks wanting to see elite animals from 16 counties should add the Brown County Fair's Sweet 16 County Showdown Event to their list of can't-miss events this week. Grand champion beef, swine, sheep and goats will be at the event, which starts at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Holum Expo Building addition at the Aberdeen fairgrounds.
