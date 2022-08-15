Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) Blasts Biden Administration For ‘Zero’ Accountability Over Afghanistan Withdraw Debacle: ‘Not A Single Person Fired’

Read full article on original website
Chris Hayes proclaims Biden signing Inflation Reduction Act a 'huge day for the country, the planet, everyone'
MSNBC Host Chris Hayes expressed joy over President Biden signing the Inflation Reduction Act Tuesday, suggesting, "It is also a huge day for the country, for the planet, for Joe Biden, for White House, for everyone." Biden signed the massive $739 billion social spending, tax and climate change bill into...
Rep. McCaul slams White House for not cooperating with Afghanistan review: 'They didn't have a plan'
Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, reflected on the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan over a year ago and slammed the Biden administration for refusing to cooperate with investigations into the events. On "America Reports" Tuesday, McCaul argued the Biden administration was "absolutely wrong" in their assessments of the circumstances in Afghanistan and their evacuation strategy.
FBI boss grilled on 'deeply rooted political infection' after Hunter Biden whistleblower
A top Republican senator is pressing FBI Director Christopher Wray on the “deeply rooted political infection” within the bureau, demanding answers about allegations that the FBI wrongly labeled evidence about Hunter Biden as “disinformation” in 2020. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) told Wray in a letter that...
MSNBC host thanks Biden official for correcting 'misinformation' on IRS provision in bill
MSNBC anchor Andrea Mitchell thanked White House economic adviser Brian Deese for correcting "misinformation" surrounding a new IRS provision in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act. Prior to the bill’s signing, Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., was able to remove a carried interest tax provision on private equity earnings while also...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout
A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
Trump aides think a family member informed on him to the FBI because agents knew where to find a specific leather case, report says
According to reports, speculation is swirling among Donald Trump's aides about who may have tipped off the FBI about classified information.
CBS' Norah O'Donnell sets off uproar with tweet about FBI not having Trump passports
CBS News anchor Norah O'Donnell took heat for a tweet that stated the FBI did not have former President Trump’s passports, with critics blasting her for leaving up a tweet after it was seemingly debunked. Trump alleged the FBI "stole" three of his passports on Monday, calling it an...
Michael Cohen's advice for Trump's current legal team: 'Lawyer up'
Michael Cohen is telling former President Donald Trump's current legal team to "lawyer up." Cohen, Trump's former lawyer, told Insider that Trump's attorneys "are going to need representation." The FBI raided Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate last week as part of a probe into his handling of classified documents. Donald Trump's ex-personal...
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Voters decide primary elections in Wyoming and Alaska: LIVE UPDATES
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., the last of ten Republicans facing a primary challenge after voting to impeach former President Donald Trump last year, aims to survive a challenge from Trump-backed Harriet Hageman. Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin is running to replace the late GOP Congressman Don Young in a special...
Trump Attorney’s New Claim About Mar-A-Lago Causes Jaws To Drop On Twitter
Christina Bobb's comments on Fox News sounded more like an admission to some of Trump's critics.
Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations
What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
Trump announces 'endorsement' of impeachment manager, other New York Democrats in sarcastic posts
Former President Donald Trump made two surprising endorsements Wednesday, stating that he "Strongly Endorse[d]" impeachment manager Dan Goldman and Rep. Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y. "Lawyer Dan Goldman is running for Congress, NY-10, and it is my great honor to Strongly Endorse him," Trump stated in a Truth Social post Wednesday evening....
McConnell quiet on Cheney primary loss after previously expressing support for congresswoman
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell Wednesday is silent on Rep. Liz Cheney's primary loss Tuesday night, after previously supporting the anti-Trump congresswoman against her critics. Cheney, R-Wyo., lost to her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman by a massive margin of 66% to 29%. The result was widely expected after Cheney...
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run
In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
GOP deploys the Jan. 6 playbook once more after Mar-a-Lago search
The GOP’s response to the court-approved FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has been predictably fascistic. In several ways, in fact, it mirrors the party’s rhetoric in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack. In both responses, we see Trump making false claims and thinly-veiled threats toward law enforcement, GOP lawmakers following suit, and conservative movement devotees preparing to serve as violent foot soldiers.
Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid
House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”
Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
