ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) Blasts Biden Administration For ‘Zero’ Accountability Over Afghanistan Withdraw Debacle: ‘Not A Single Person Fired’

Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 5

Related
Fox News

Rep. McCaul slams White House for not cooperating with Afghanistan review: 'They didn't have a plan'

Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas, reflected on the botched U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan over a year ago and slammed the Biden administration for refusing to cooperate with investigations into the events. On "America Reports" Tuesday, McCaul argued the Biden administration was "absolutely wrong" in their assessments of the circumstances in Afghanistan and their evacuation strategy.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Waltz
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election

Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
GEORGIA STATE
Business Insider

Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine says troops are deliberately shooting themselves in the leg to escape the war and get a $50,000 payout

A Russian paratrooper who fought in Ukraine wrote a 141-page memoir about his time there. Pavel Filatyev described how soldiers were so depleted that they injured themselves in order to leave. Filatyev, who has since fled Russia, told The Guardian he couldn't "stay quiet any longer." A Russian paratrooper who...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blasts#Kabul#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Whitehouse#The Guy Benson Show
The Veracity Report

OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss

You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
WYOMING STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Rolling Stone

Liz Cheney Leaks Audio Contradicting Trump-Backed Rival’s Accusations

What should have been a quick phone call between primary opponents has now devolved into a televised, audio-leaking debacle between the defeated Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and her Trump-backed primary opponent Harriet Hageman. It started when Cheney said that once the election was decided she tried to call Hageman to concede three times, and ultimately left a voicemail that was never returned. During an appearance on Hannity Wednesday night, however, Hageman claimed Cheney only left a “very brief two-second message” on her phone. Hageman said Cheney had simply said “Hello, Harriet” before hanging up, and didn’t address “any kind of concession...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Examiner

Raid or no raid, Trump will be eligible to run

In the ‘90s, attempts to establish term limits for members of Congress failed. Today, Democrats are seeking to use criminal law to impose a one-term limit on former President Donald Trump. The reasons for the demise of congressional term limits demonstrate why the Democrats will be unsuccessful. For obvious...
POTUS
MSNBC

GOP deploys the Jan. 6 playbook once more after Mar-a-Lago search

The GOP’s response to the court-approved FBI search of former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate has been predictably fascistic. In several ways, in fact, it mirrors the party’s rhetoric in the lead-up to the Jan. 6 attack. In both responses, we see Trump making false claims and thinly-veiled threats toward law enforcement, GOP lawmakers following suit, and conservative movement devotees preparing to serve as violent foot soldiers.
POTUS
Washington Examiner

Republicans want answers on Wray flight ahead of Mar-a-Lago raid

House Republicans want answers on FBI Director Christopher Wray’s use of Justice Department jets for personal use following reports that he left a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing to fly to upstate New York. The flight in question occurred on Aug. 4, the day before FBI investigators sought and received...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Ex-FBI official: Trump may have hidden classified docs to use them as “leverage”

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a rally at the Canyon Moon Ranch festival grounds on January 15, 2022 in Florence, Arizona. (Mario Tama/Getty Images) On Tuesday's edition of MSNBC's "The ReidOut," former FBI agent Peter Strzok highlighted one of the most incriminating aspects of the investigation into former President Donald Trump's hoarding of classified information at his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida.
PALM BEACH, FL
Fox News

Fox News

779K+
Followers
176K+
Post
649M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy