Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
Fox17
Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
Eastbound I-94 traffic routed off freeway in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – All eastbound I-94 traffic is being routed off the highway because of a crash Friday afternoon. Drivers are being routed off eastbound I-94 at the Portage Road off ramp, before being sent back onto the highway at the same exit as of 3:55 p.m., Aug. 19, Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority said.
WILX-TV
Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man
JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help Friday in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area. Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor has been reported missing. Flowers was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.
abc57.com
Man accused of leading police on chase with cocaine in vehicle, child in backseat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested for resisting law enforcement and possession of cocaine after allegedly leading police on a chase on August 11, according to the probable cause affidavit. Orlandes Washington was arrested on the following charges:. Resisting law enforcement. Neglect of a dependent. Possession of...
WOOD
Tips for sending your kids to school after summer
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get kids ready to go back to school or go off to school for the first time. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best ease kids into a new schedule.
‘We got him’: FL trucker arrested in 1996 rape, murder of GR-area woman
It's been nearly 26 years since a delivery driver came upon a woman's body rolled up in a blanket in southern Kent County. Sharon Hammack, 29, had been raped, stabbed, hogtied and dumped on the side of the street.
WILX-TV
Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
Officials investigate motorcycle crash near Grand Ledge
The crash happened between Oneida Road and M-43 in Oneida Township.
Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
wilcoxnewspapers.com
Students receive free backpacks, school supplies
Otsego Summer Fun Nights—a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street—provided free entertainment for families and free meals for children on Wednesday evenings during the summer. It also played a role in helping dozens of students start the new school year...
abc57.com
Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor
BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
Office of KDPS police chief under review for 2nd time in 2 years
For the second time in two years, the office of the police chief of Kalamazoo Public Safety has come under controversy after the city manager put the police chief on administrative leave.
WWMTCw
Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
Court document: Man admitted shooting at shop owner, customer, officer
A man accused of opening fire during an attempted armed robbery in Kalamazoo and then shooting at a police officer who was chasing him has been charged with 17 criminal counts.
wtvbam.com
Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County
JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
2 in custody after late-night standoff in Grand Rapids
Police arrested two people late Friday night after they fled from police and went inside a home. It's unclear what lead to the car being stopped
Deputies: FL man crashes, flees car with beer in hand
A Florida man was arrested after leading deputies on a chase while driving more than four times over the legal alcohol limit, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office.
WOOD
GRCC touts options ahead of fall semester
Grand Rapids Community College says it has options for those who want to get a degree but don't want to quit working to go to school. (Aug. 19, 2022)
Teens rescued from burning car in deadly Ottawa Co. crash as bystander holds toddler victim
GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — We are learning more about a deadly crash in Ottawa County that left a 14-year-old dead, and four other kids injured including an infant. Sheriff's deputies first on the scene pulled several people from a Jeep that had burst into flames, and nearby neighbors say the intersection has always been very dangerous.
