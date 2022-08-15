ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo County, MI

WWMTCw

Crash on I-94 reroutes traffic off Portage Road exit

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A crash Friday on I-94 in Kalamazoo has traffic being diverted off the Portage Road exit. The crash was first reported around 3:30 p.m. Officers at the scene are directing traffic off the highway, then back on at the same mile marker, according to the Kalamazoo Consolidated Dispatch Authority.
KALAMAZOO, MI
Fox17

Kalamazoo County returns to 'high' COVID-19 spread level

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — COVID cases in Kalamazoo County have escalated back to a “high” community spread level. Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services says it is recommended that all community members wear masks indoors and to be vaccinated and boosted for COVID-19. Health experts advise residents...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
WILX-TV

Police asking for help in finding missing Hillsdale-area man

JONESVILLE, Mich. (WILX) - Police have asked the public for their help Friday in finding a 27-year-old man who has gone missing from the Hillsdale area. Michigan State Police (MSP) First District officials said Travis Flowers Taylor has been reported missing. Flowers was last seen on Aug. 15 leaving the Walmart in Jonesville. His primary mode of transportation is a bicycle.
HILLSDALE, MI
WOOD

Tips for sending your kids to school after summer

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – As summer comes to a close, it’s time to get kids ready to go back to school or go off to school for the first time. Dr. Greg Mallis, PsyD, from Pine Rest Christian Mental Health joins us today to talk about how to best ease kids into a new schedule.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WILX-TV

Police seek man in Jackson County armed robbery

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are looking for a man in connection with an armed robbery in Columbia Township. According to authorities, it happened at about 10:40 p.m. Tuesday at a gas station on Jefferson Road, near US-127. Police said a man entered the store through the front doors, presented a weapon and demanded cash.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
WWMTCw

Man accused of shooting at Kalamazoo police faces 17 charges

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An attempted robbery suspect who is accused of shooting at a Kalamazoo police officer appeared in front of a judge Thursday. Juan Antonio Alvarado-Lopez, 42, was charged with 17 counts. A judge said he's a high risk to the community and denied bond. It was the...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wilcoxnewspapers.com

Students receive free backpacks, school supplies

Otsego Summer Fun Nights—a collaborative effort between the City of Otsego, Otsego Public Schools and Otsego Main Street—provided free entertainment for families and free meals for children on Wednesday evenings during the summer. It also played a role in helping dozens of students start the new school year...
OTSEGO, MI
abc57.com

Gym dedicated to a friend in Benton Harbor

BERRIEN, Mich. -- The Renaissance Athletic Club "RAC" located near Harbor Shores hosted a ribbon cutting for the Jason Raynor Memorial studio. "We kind of picked up where we left off a few years earlier, and it turned from a trainer, to a coach, to a friend, to a mentor and almost a big brother. He was like the big brother I never had, He was very instrumental in getting the RAC started." said Sean Todman, owner of RAC.
BENTON HARBOR, MI
WWMTCw

Suspect accused in Walmart murder to receive competency evaluation

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A judge referred a competency evaluation for a suspect accused of intentionally hitting and killing a woman in a Walmart parking lot. Xuan Thanh Vo, 32, was accused of killing Sandra Villarreal, 65, in a Oshtemo Township on Aug. 9. Vo was arraigned in Kalamazoo County...
KALAMAZOO, MI
wtvbam.com

Two seriously injured in motorcycle crash just south of Branch County

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, IN (WTVB) – Two rural Fremont, Indiana residents were seriously injured Thursday night in a motorcycle crash on State Road 120 near the I-69 overpass in Steuben County. The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says their initial crash scene investigation indicated that a 2010 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide motorcycle...
BRANCH COUNTY, MI
