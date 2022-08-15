Effective: 2022-08-19 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springmaid Pier and Socastee around 855 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Red Hill and Forestbrook around 900 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN

HORRY COUNTY, SC ・ 3 HOURS AGO