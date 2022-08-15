Read full article on original website
Flood Advisory issued for Georgetown, Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Flood Advisory means that localized flooding is possible near small streams, creeks, and especially poor drainage areas. Flooding is also possible at prone low-lying areas along roads, which can make driving hazardous. Stay away from flooded ditches and do not drive across any flooded roads. Target Area: Georgetown; Horry FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of northeast South Carolina, including the following counties, Georgetown and Horry. * WHEN...Until 1100 AM EDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 908 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Myrtle Beach, Surfside Beach, Garden City, Murrells Inlet, Socastee, Myrtle Beach Airport, Red Hill, Burgess, Bucksport, Forestbrook and Waccamaw Community Hospital. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Tornado Warning issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 08:34:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 09:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Horry The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued a * Tornado Warning for South central Horry County in northeastern South Carolina * Until 900 AM EDT. * At 834 AM EDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Socastee, moving northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Springmaid Pier and Socastee around 855 AM EDT. Myrtle Beach, Myrtle Beach Airport, Red Hill and Forestbrook around 900 AM EDT. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN
Severe Weather Statement issued for Horry by NWS
Effective: 2022-08-19 07:49:00 EDT Expires: 2022-08-19 10:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Horry THE TORNADO WARNING FOR SOUTH CENTRAL HORRY COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 900 AM EDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer appears capable of producing a tornado. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.
