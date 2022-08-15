Read full article on original website
Elvis tribute artist plays for Harborcreek on 45th anniversary of Elvis’ death
The king of Rock lives on playing for a big crowd in Harborcreek. Erie’s Elvis tribute artist Kurt Novakowski has been gracing stages as the legendary singer since 2001. On Aug. 17 he played at Whitford Park as part of their summer concert series. Novakowski’s performance came one day after the 45th anniversary of Elvis […]
Pittsburgh-based band takes center stage during Eight Great Tuesdays
Eight Great Tuesdays plays on for another week over at Liberty Park. The Pittsburgh-based band known as Buffalo Rose took center stage at the Highmark Amphitheater on Aug. 16. The group played a lineup of original songs inspired by the Folk/Americana genre. The Final Eight Great Tuesdays of the season will be held on Tuesday […]
Future of Cranberry Mall in Question as Property Hits the Market Again
SENECA, Pa. (EYT) – Cranberry Mall has been a cornerstone of our community since its opening in 1981. Of course, forty years ago, every town in America had a mall just like ours: sprawling one-story indoor bazars of shoes, cinnamon rolls, movie theaters, gadgets, and clothing. Every step was...
Titusville Renaissance celebrates 30th anniversary with popcorn and pearls
The Titusville Renaissance Inc. (TRI) has spent the past few weeks celebrating their 30th anniversary. It is an organization that was started to, according to Leah Carter — a board member for 25 years and a six time president — revitalize the community through beautification, marketing and branding and supporting local businesses. As an organization that has worked behind the scenes on many different projects, Carter wants people to know what the organization has done for city residents, and what they will continue to do.
Local bladesmith faces keen competition on ‘Forged in Fire’
A Butler County man had to be sharp as he competed to make a weapon on the History Channel show “Forged in Fire.”. Eric Finch, 20, a 2019 Seneca Valley High School graduate and a senior safety major at Slippery Rock University, will compete against three other bladesmiths on the show airing at 9 p.m. Wednesday.
The best sandwich in Waterford, PA
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Who has the best sandwich in Waterford? Well, that’s subjective, but a friendly competition is seeking the answer anyway. From Aug. 1 through Aug. 26, Asbury United Methodist Church of Waterford is asking folks to help decide. Here’s how it works: People dine at one of the five competing restaurants. They get one […]
Mighty Fine to again temporarily close its doors
An Erie staple is closing its doors again, but only for a short amount of time. Mighty Fine Donuts posted on its Facebook page it will temporarily close beginning Monday, Aug. 29 due to the owner having a medical procedure. This is the second temporary closure this year as the owner underwent a medical procedure […]
Hoffman Family of Erie Reflects on Loss in the Northwest Airlines Flight 255 Crash in Detroit 35-Years-Ago
August 16 at 8:46 p.m. marks 35 years since one of the worst aviation disasters in U.S. history, the crash of Northwest Airlines Flight 255 in Detroit. The memory of the disaster is personal for the family of 23-year-old Army 2nd Lt. Christine Hoffman of Erie. She was heading back to Ft. Bliss in El Paso, Texas after using a free ticket to make a surprise visit home to her family.
Celebrate Erie Set to Return Friday After a Two Year Break
After a two-year break, Celebrate Erie returns to the gem city, celebrating all our region has to offer. The downtown party kicks off Friday, August 19th with a performance by the X Ambassadors, an Ithaca-based rock group with a certified platinum record. The fun will continue Saturday and Sunday with...
Scott Brian Hunt, 64
Scott Brian Hunt, 64, of 14202 South Goodwill Road, Titusville, lost his year-long, hard-fought battle with lung cancer on Aug. 16, 2022. Scott was born on Aug. 21, 1957, in Titusville to the late Gerald and Ethel Range Hunt, of Titusville. Scott was a 1975 graduate of Titusville High School....
Terry L. Smith, 59
Terry L. Smith, 59, of Titusville, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022, at the Titusville Area Hospital. Terry was born on Nov. 21, 1962, in Titusville to Thomas Fay and Elizabeth McClelland Hewitt. She married Richard F. Smith on June 19, 1982. She was a graduate of Titusville...
Exploring Presque Isle State Park in Erie
- Explore the 3,112-acre Pennsylvania State Park on an arching peninsula in Lake Erie. The park is four miles west of the city of Erie and is located in Millcreek Township in Erie County, Pennsylvania. Here are some tips on how to enjoy the park. Read on to learn more about the park and how to plan your visit.
Douglas E. Stanton
Douglas E. Stanton, 59 , of Rouseville, PA., passed away August 6, 2022. Born Nov. 27, 1962 in Franklin, PA., he was the son of the late Delbert Eugene Stanton & Margaret Phillips. Doug attended Rocky Grove Schools. He was an assembler for SFPC at the Rouseville Plant and had...
CelebrateErie Closes Several Downtown Streets
Several downtown Erie streets will close for CelebrateErie, which runs from Friday through Sunday. N. Park Row and S. Park Row from Peach to French St. 8th St. from Peach to State St. All east and west routes that cross State St. from 5th to 9th St. will close Friday.
Salman Rushdie stabbed at NY lecture, airlifted to Erie hospital
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Salman Rushdie, the author whose writing led to death threats from Iran in the 1980s, was attacked Friday as he was about to give a lecture at the Chautauqua Institution in western New York. New York State Police reported the 75-year-old author was stabbed at least once in the neck, and at least once […]
Mission Accomplished For The Wall of Faces
The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Fund has announced that after more than two decades, at least one photograph has been found for every person on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. There is now a photo for each of the 58, 281 service members, whose names are inscribed on the Memorial. The project...
Restriction posted on Route 5 in Erie County
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced a vehicle restriction on Aug. 16 established on Route 5, East Lake Road, bridge over Six Mile Creek in Harborcreek Township. The bridge, which is located between Troupe Road/Carters Beach Road and Barrlett Road in the village of Columbus, is now restricted to one truck at a time. The […]
World Class Artist Betty Buckley in Residence at Mercyhurst
Emerging artists at Mercyhurst University will have the chance to learn from a legendary performer during a week-long acting workshop in the fall. Betty Buckley, whose career includes theatre, film, television, and performances in concert halls around the world, will be in residence at Mercyhurst Monday-Friday, September 19-23. Buckley is...
Reynoldsville Man Crashes into Retaining Wall
WINSLOW TWP., Pa. (EYT) – No injuries were reported after a Reynoldsville man lost control of his vehicle and collided with a stone wall on Monday. According to DuBois-based State Police, the crash occurred around 3:39 p.m. on Monday, August 15, along State Route 310, south of its intersection with 10th Street, in Winslow Township, Jefferson County.
St. James Haven Celebrates 25th Anniversary
For the past 25 years, Ruth Mercier has been dedicated to helping the homeless. In 1997, she helped launch St. James Have as a place of refuge for homeless men in Meadville and Crawford County. On Tuesday, the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary. "It's a pretty big issue," said St....
