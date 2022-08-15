Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol
CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
WJHG-TV
Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county
WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WJHG-TV
Santa Rosa multi-vehicle crash results in truck overturned, minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person had minor injuries after a multi-car crash in Santa Rosa County Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers, the crash involved three vehicles on State Road 87 and Nevada Street around 4 p.m. FHP Officials say a white pickup truck...
WEAR
At least 1 injured after rollover crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on East Olive Road in Escambia County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Olive Road and Binkley Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge Ram was one of the vehicles...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WEAR
68-year-old man killed in crash on W Michigan Ave. in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 68-year-old Pensacola man was killed in a crash Tuesday night in Escambia County. It happened around 9:40 p.m. at W Michigan Avenue and Memphis Avenue. Florida Highway Patrol says the crash occurred when the man pulled in front of an oncoming vehicle as he attempted...
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
School bus rear-ended at bus stop, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County. The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
WEAR
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
WEAR
Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
WEAR
Deputies: Driver found dead with gunshot wound to head following crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A driver was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head after a crash Tuesday morning in Escambia County. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the victim is a man. A homicide investigation is now underway. Authorities responded to the scene at Santa Fe Circle...
WEAR
Deputies: 72-year-old Pensacola man videoed underneath at least 14 females skirts
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 72-year-old Pensacola man is accused of taking photos/videos underneath the skirts and dresses of at least 14 females. Vincent Carlo was arrested Wednesday and charged with:. voyeurism. battery. two counts of video voyeurism of a child less than 16 years of age. He was released...
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
WEAR
Deputies: 2 arrested at Florida Golden Corral after stealing credit cards from vehicle
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- Two suspects were taken into custody at a Panama City Golden Corral after stealing several credits cards from a vehicle, according to the Walton County Sheriff's Office. Walton County deputies say in a release, Katherine Gutierrez, 28, and Adrian Diaz Rodriguez, 26, broke into the vehicle...
niceville.com
WCSO: Man found with methamphetamine, heroin following dispute in Freeport
FREEPORT, Fla. – A Pensacola man was arrested in Freeport yesterday after the Walton County Sheriff’s Office said he revealed a bag containing drugs hidden down his pants in his buttocks. According to a statement by the Walton County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), it responded to the Outpost RV...
WEAR
Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
WALA-TV FOX10
Colorado man charged with robbery in Fort Walton Beach; ‘I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.’
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Colorado man was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the robbery of a Fort Walton Beach area convenience store Sunday. On the way to booking, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office says, 38-year old Ryan Cardwell-Belshe of Colorado Springs stated, “I’m sorry. It won’t happen again.”
Comments / 0