Navarre, FL

WKRG News 5

Drivers will survive HWY 85 head-on crash: Florida Highway Patrol

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A damage-littered accident on Highway 85 caused major traffic delays Thursday morning South of Crestview. Florida Highway Patrol says a 50-year-old man from Tennessee collided his truck head-on with a 67-year-old Crestview man. FHP said both drivers are at Fort Walton Beach Medical Center for treatment but will be ok. The […]
CRESTVIEW, FL
WJHG-TV

Woman killed after car hits tree, catches fire in Walton county

WALTON CO., Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One woman is dead and a man is in critical condition after the car they were traveling in veered off the roadway and collided with a tree. Florida Highway Patrol troopers responded to the accident around 1:50 p.m. Thursday afternoon. A sedan was reportedly traveling...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

At least 1 injured after rollover crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on East Olive Road in Escambia County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Olive Road and Binkley Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge Ram was one of the vehicles...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
#Florida Highway Patrol
WEAR

Motorcyclist killed in collision on State Road 20 in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash Monday night in Niceville. It happened around 9 p.m. at he intersection of State Road 20 and Rocky Bayou Drive. Niceville Police say the motorcycle was traveling west on State Road 20, approaching the intersection, while a Honda was traveling east on State Road 20, preparing to turn north on Rocky Bayou Drive.
NICEVILLE, FL
WMBB

Fatal crash shuts down Highway 90 in Walton County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County first responders were investigating a fatal crash Monday afternoon. “Highway 90 is shut down in both directions following a traffic crash at Old Highway 90 involving multiple vehicles,” the Walton County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter. “Drivers plan for extended road closure.” The Florida Highway Patrol noted online […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WEAR

Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
DESTIN, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola woman found with 60 grams of meth, arrested for trafficking: ECSO reports

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — After a traffic stop early Thursday morning, a Pensacola woman was arrested for trafficking methamphetamine, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Late Wednesday night, an Escambia County Sheriff’s deputy was patrolling the area of Jackson Street when the deputy observed a white Dodge Dakota, bearing an Alabama tag with nonfunctioning […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WEAR

Man killed in hit-and-run on Bayou Texar bridge in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A 41-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run pedestrian crash early Monday morning in Pensacola. It happened around 3:30 a.m. on East Cervantes Street at the Bayou Texar bridge. Pensacola Police identify the victim as 41-year-old Travis Hurd. Pensacola Police officers located the victim dead on scene...
PENSACOLA, FL

