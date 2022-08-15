OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."

DESTIN, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO