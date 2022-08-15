Read full article on original website
Suspect in New Mexico Muslim killings detained pending trial
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — An Afghan refugee charged in the shooting deaths of two Muslim men and suspected in the killing of two others was ordered held without bond pending trial as prosecutors argued Wednesday that he was a danger to his own family and the greater community. Prosecutors...
2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in late July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that Jorge Garcia-Rascon, 21 and Julio Garcia-Rascon, 19, have...
Trio of suits target Florida ‘woke’ law pushed by DeSantis
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — A trio of lawsuits target a Florida law championed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis that restricts race-based conversation and analysis in business and education, the latest filed Thursday by college professors and students claiming it is blatantly unconstitutional. Known as the “Stop WOKE” act,...
Court: BIA owes damages for officer impregnating woman
HELENA, Mont. (AP) — The U.S. Bureau of Indian Affairs can be held responsible for damages awarded to a Montana woman who became pregnant after an on-duty BIA officer used the threat of criminal charges to coerce her into having sex, the Montana Supreme Court has ruled. The woman,...
Nevada gov vows to codify order protecting patients into law
RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said Wednesday that if he wins re-election he would seek to codify in law next legislative session an order he signed that protects in-state abortion providers and out-of-state patients. “Governors are the last line of defense in protecting reproductive freedoms,” he...
Head of Oregon’s troubled public defense system is fired
SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The head of Oregon’s public defenders’ office was fired Thursday in a clash over how to solve a dire shortage of attorneys to represent people too poor to afford a lawyer. Critics for years have said Oregon’s unique public defense system is in...
Ex-Indiana lawmaker sentenced in casino money scheme
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former Indiana state senator and a longtime casino executive were sentenced Wednesday to federal prison terms for their roles in a scheme that illegally funneled gambling company money to the politician’s unsuccessful 2016 congressional campaign. The federal investigation into contributions to Republican Brent Waltz’s...
News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody
ROCHESTER, N.Y. News10NBC Investigates: Another gun arrest using a tactic that keeps the suspect in custody. We have another example of a new tactic by RPD and the ATF that keeps some people arrested with an illegal gun in custody. The practice is so new no one from law enforcement will talk about it on camera.
Gov. Hochul signs new legislation restricting imitation weapons
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul signed new legislation on Tuesday making it illegal to have fake guns that look like the real thing. Now, fake guns must be easily identifiable with bright colors or made of entirely see-through materials. This legislation is meant to clarify and strengthen...
Senate Republican leader calls on NY to adopt CDC COVID-19 guidance
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — One week after the CDC relaxed its COVID guidelines, they haven’t been adopted here in New York. This could cause a problem with school starting up again in a few weeks. Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt sent a letter to the governor today. He’s...
Corrections officers rally to repeal act that limits time inmates stay in solitary confinement
ROCHESTER, N.Y. New York state corrections officers are repeating their call for a repeal of the ‘halt act.’ The union that represents those officers kicked off a series of rallies today, highlighting skyrocketing violence and poor morale inside prisons statewide. The ‘halt act,’ which was recently passed in...
Small earthquake detected in Genesee County
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Here’s a headline you don’t see very often in western New York. There was a small earthquake in Genesee County on Monday morning. That’s the preliminary finding of the U.S. Geological Survey. The report said the epicenter was just East of Batavia and north of the Stafford Country Club. The earthquake was very weak, registering a magnitude of 1.2, which means that people can feel it but it’s unlikely to cause damage.
AP Top Science News at 3:59 a.m. EDT
Colorado River cuts expected for Arizona, Nevada and Mexico. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Movers packed possessions on June 28 then put them in storage, owner hasn’t seen them since
PITTSFORD, N.Y. Sometimes people call us when they run out of options. That’s what happened to Alex Miller, who moved this summer from Missouri to Pittsford to take care of his mother. The movers picked up everything he owned on June 28th and, prior to today, he hasn’t heard...
Wisconsin school board votes in favor of pride flag ban
WALES, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin school board voted in favor of a policy that prohibits teachers and staff from displaying gay pride flags and other items that district officials consider political in nature. The Kettle Moraine School Board voted Tuesday to keep a code of conduct in place...
Monroe County sees decline in tax collection while other NY counties see increase
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — In New York State, tax collections were up nearly 12% in July but the state comptroller’s office says Monroe County is an exception. Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said collections were up on average in the state compared to July 2021. Despite the gas tax holiday, New York City reported a 19.5% increase and Yates was 12.6%.
Invasive plant is harming endangered Monarch Butterflies in western NY
ROCHESTER, N.Y. – A watchdog group is sounding the alarm over an invasive species in New York. Swallow-wort is a non-native plant species originally introduced in the 1800s. Since this isn’t the plant’s natural habitat, there is nothing to control its spread. The group, WNY Prism, says the plant is doing serious harm to Monarch Butterflies.
Livingston County seeks public input on culvert replacement project
MOUNT MORRIS, N.Y. (WHEC) — Livingston County is working on the design for a culvert replacement project located on Presbyterian Road in Mount Morris. The highway department wants to hear from the public about the new structure that will be designed to last the next 75 years. The $773,200...
Consumer Alert: Employers are helping pay off employees’ student loans. And it’s tax-free!
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As students return to college campuses across the Rochester area, we’ve been focusing on college, cash, and building credit. Now I’m tackling student loans. On Tuesday 208.000 former ITT Technical Institute students got some good news. The government is wiping away 3.9 billion dollars of federal student loan debt. The federal government first started investigating ITT in 2004 after a whistleblower revealed the school lied to students about the quality of its programs, job placement rates and even accreditation. It took 12 years for the government to finally refuse to support the corrupt college with federal student loan money. But by then, students had spent billions for degrees that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. ITT was once one of the largest for-profit schools in the country with 130 campuses in 38 states including three here in New York. They were in Liverpool, Albany and Erie County. But with this latest move by the Biden administration, 208,000 former students are now debt free.
New pickleball courts in Perinton
PERINTON, N.Y. (WHEC) — Pickleball players: check this out! The town of Perinton is showing off its first official outdoor pickleball courts. The ribbon-cutting ceremony was on Wednesday. The town reconfigured two tennis courts at Fellows Road Park into six new pickleball courts. Two tennis courts were also resurfaced.
