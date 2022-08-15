ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As students return to college campuses across the Rochester area, we’ve been focusing on college, cash, and building credit. Now I’m tackling student loans. On Tuesday 208.000 former ITT Technical Institute students got some good news. The government is wiping away 3.9 billion dollars of federal student loan debt. The federal government first started investigating ITT in 2004 after a whistleblower revealed the school lied to students about the quality of its programs, job placement rates and even accreditation. It took 12 years for the government to finally refuse to support the corrupt college with federal student loan money. But by then, students had spent billions for degrees that weren’t worth the paper they were written on. ITT was once one of the largest for-profit schools in the country with 130 campuses in 38 states including three here in New York. They were in Liverpool, Albany and Erie County. But with this latest move by the Biden administration, 208,000 former students are now debt free.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO