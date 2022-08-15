ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albemarle, NC

WBTV

Charlotte planners adopt new Unified Development Ordinance draft

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – There is a clearer picture for the future development of Charlotte after the city’s planning department released its draft of what’s called the Unified Development Ordinance. The current draft includes input from the community and stakeholders on how this plan can best improve...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

City leaders respond to HUD compliance review in Albemarle

Group offering deep discount on gas at one east Charlotte station. The discount is only available Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Reporters notebook: African American voices from the floods of Eastern Kentucky. Updated: 10 hours ago. With the exception of one businesswoman who lost everything, their voices were...
ALBEMARLE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Union County Public Schools gives security update

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County Public Schools held a virtual information session Tuesday night that focused on safety and security. School Resource Officer of the Year and Union County Sheriff’s Deputy Chris Byrum detailed how the department prepared over the summer. “We utilized the chance and the...
UNION COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Town of Landis receives risk review awards after public safety analysis

LANDIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Landis Landis Public Safety was recognized at this week’s board meeting for successfully completing the North Carolina League of Municipalities’ Law Enforcement Risk Review. The department previously completed the Fire Department Risk Review in March 2022, and now holds the distinction...
LANDIS, NC
City
Albemarle, NC
City
Charlotte, NC
Albemarle, NC
Education
WBTV

Stout Heating and Air announces Salisbury expansion

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced Thursday that Stout Heating and Air Conditioning, Inc. will be expanding within Rowan County. Stout Heating and Air plans to create 14 new jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $2.9 million to acquire and expand an existing facility at 205 Cedar Springs Road in Salisbury.
SALISBURY, NC
FOX8 News

Some Triad NC DMV offices offering extended hours for walk-ins

(WGHP) — The North Carolina DMV is making scheduling changes at multiple officers across the state. According to a release from the DMV office, Saturday walk-in services at 16 different locations in North Carolina will end on August 27. The Saturday walk-in hours began near the end of May. On Sept. 6, 10 offices will […]
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Should we be concerned about polio?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QC Life) - Polio is seeing a resurgence. Earlier this month, the virus that causes polio was found in New York City’s wastewater in another sign that the disease, which hadn’t been seen in the U.S. in a decade, is quietly spreading among unvaccinated people, the Associated Press reported.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

"Toni Stone" Opening Tomorrow

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 2 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-23 school year started. About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state. Seventh grader Emma Grace Huskins is...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Kannapolis Police announce Sergeant promotions

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The Kannapolis Police Department has promoted Christopher Hamilton and Ramsey Nimer to the rank of Sergeant. Sgt. Hamilton began his career with Kannapolis as a Patrol Officer in 2004. He was designated as a canine handler in 2007 and as a Field Training Officer in 2008. Since then, Hamilton has completed the requirements of Police Officer II and Master Police Officer. He is also one of the department’s Unmanned Aerial System Operators.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lakefront neighborhood proposes garage rule-change

CORNELIUS – A seven-home subdivision on Lake Norman is requesting to allow detached garages in the front yards in a move that would otherwise violate Cornelius town code. Flagship, with a gated entrance off Bethel Church Road, is home to the deepest lakefront lots in town, covering 1,100 feet in length and totaling 24.5 acres. Many of the homes already have attached garages, but are working with the town for detached as long as they’re far enough back from the public right of way.
CORNELIUS, NC

