Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NC governor signs order officially ending COVID-19 emergency
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s state of emergency giving extraordinary powers to state government to address the COVID-19 pandemic is ending Monday as Gov. Roy Cooper officially concluded it nearly 2 1/2 years after he entered his first order. The Democratic governor announced last month that he would lift the emergency order Monday, citing provisions in the latest state budget bill he signed that would allow health care providers and regulators to keep responding robustly to the virus. His termination order said the emergency ends late Monday night. The executive orders issued during the emergency “protected public health and helped us save lives and livelihoods,” Cooper said in a news release. “North Carolina is emerging even stronger than before and my administration will continue to work to protect the health and safety of our people.” Cooper’s initial emergency order, issued on March 10, 2020, and subsequent orders based on that declaration, led to public school closings, mask requirements, and restrictions on commerce and restaurants.
TMZ.com
Rick Ross' Co. Hit with Big Fine Over Labor Violations at Wingstops
Rick Ross and his family are under fire in Mississippi for allegedly skimming money from the wages of their Wingstop workers -- and now they've been hit with fines. The U.S. Department of Labor says they hit Boss Wings Enterprises LLC -- Rick Ross's company -- with a $114,427 fine for back wages and other penalties after the agency determined their franchises were violating labor laws.
Will North Carolina Congress Approve Gas Rebate Checks When They Return?
Photo Courtesy of iheart/Gas Stimulus Checksiheart. Gas prices are going down but North Carolinians still need help. Gas prices are going down in North Carolina for the past two weeks, but North Carolinians still need help due to inflation. According to AAA, North Carolina's average gas price is now $3.66 and the National average is $3.956. Still, a lot of North Carolina residents are struggling to pay their bills. In May, Senate Bill 897, proposed by Senators Michael Garrett, Dan Blue, and Sydney Batch, would spend $1.3 billion to send $200 gas tax rebates to all North Carolina residents over the age of 18 with a valid state driver’s license. The intent "is to provide a gas tax rebate to assist families to pay for the high costs of gas and increased food prices associated with the increased fuel costs," according to the bill.
Virginia Cop Fired After Breaching Capitol on Jan. 6 Gets Lighter Sentence for ‘Fulsome’ Cooperation with Feds, Testimony Against Former Mentor
A former Virginia cop who breached the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 with a sergeant and mentor he saw as a “father figure” — and later testified against him at trial — was sentenced Tuesday to probation and home confinement. Jacob Fracker could have faced up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRAL Investigates whistle blower claims of Medicaid misspending in North Carolina
Raleigh, N.C. — As the debate continues over Medicaid expansion in North Carolina, there are new questions about how millions of federal dollars were spent to upgrade, update and streamline the current Medicaid system in the state. The state Department of Health and Human Services is the state government’s...
Lawyers react to 'illegal' agreement in Minneapolis to lay off White teachers first
Several lawyers reacted to an agreement between the Minneapolis teachers union and school district to lay off White teachers first, regardless of seniority, saying it us "unconstitutional," and predicting it could end up at the Supreme Court. "The Supreme Court has been crystal clear, public schools cannot terminate teachers based...
Comments / 0