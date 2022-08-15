ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Albemarle, NC
Charlotte, NC
Charlotte, NC
Albemarle, NC
WBTV

Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train

Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
WINGATE, NC
WBTV

Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-23 school year started. About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state. Seventh grader Emma Grace Huskins is...
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Charlotte woman seeks help after tree punctures home

A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The freshman student played on the men's basketball team. Delta Airlines...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
CHARLOTTE, NC

