Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bird Pizzeria Makes The Forbes List of Best New Restaurants in CharlotteCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Looking for a Great Date Night Spot? Check Out Dot Dot DotCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
5 Fun Things to Do in Charlotte This AugustCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Big Name Retail Brands Fined For Excessive ChargingCadrene HeslopCharlotte, NC
Related
Charlotte neighborhood unsettled after squatters take over vacant home
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Residents in a Ballantyne neighborhood are calling for a rental company to up its security measures after they say squatters took over a rental property next door. WCNC Charlotte recently reported on a mother getting scammed by a fake landlord that claimed to own a house...
WBTV
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police set to talk fentanyl dangers, back-to-school safety
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officials with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are expected to hold a news conference Wednesday morning. According to the CMPD, officers will discuss the dangers of fentanyl and back-to-school safety. That news conference is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. WBTV will stream the news conference...
WBTV
Gaston Co. DA: Officers involved in controversial veteran arrest will not face charges
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - The Gastonia officers who were involved in the controversial arrest of veteran Joshua Rohrer will not face criminal charges, Gaston County District Attorney Travis Page announced. Page released his decision at a Gastonia City Council meeting. Rohrer was arrested Oct. 13, 2021 and charged with panhandling...
‘Shocked’: Retired judge reacts to accused shoving of delivery driver
This comes after Superior Court Judge Kimberly Best reportedly shoved a delivery truck driver and slapped a phone out of the driver's hand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WBTV
Vigil expected for Wingate University freshman hit, killed by train
Police said the man was driving on Interstate 485 in Steele Creek when someone shot him. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 12 hours ago. With the start of the new school year,...
WBTV
First round of students move in at UNC Charlotte, others await move in at local hotels and apartment complex due to housing shortage
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - On-campus move-in is underway for thousands of the UNC Charlotte 49ers, but some students are heading off campus as they wait for their next assignment. The first round of students started moving into their residence halls on Wednesday, Aug. 17. According to the Housing and Residence...
Gastonia group uses first day of school to build connections in community rocked by violence
GASTONIA, N.C. — A welcome-back-to-school message from a few local men is the first step to curbing gun violence in a Gastonia community recovering from a deadly summer. Calls of “Good morning” met each student who returned to their classrooms in the Highland neighborhood. This summer, their...
WXII 12
Zero reported homicides in Winston-Salem for June and July. What police say is the cause
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Police Department saw zero homicides reported in June and July. They say a partnership with the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office to increase patrol has helped reduce violent crime.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Suspect throws stolen plywood from U-Haul at SC deputies during chase
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — A suspect is on the loose after two men led York County deputies on a chase in North Carolina while throwing stolen plywood from the back of a U-Haul moving van, police say. Deputies were patrolling the area of Shallowford Drive in Rock Hill on...
WBTV
“Flowed like a firehose”: Neighbors in Elizabeth say stormwater from Charlotte Credit Union development is flooding street
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - People living on Sunnyside Avenue in Elizabeth say stormwater from Central Avenue is rushing down into their neighborhood. They say the issues started back in 2003 when Charlotte Metro Credit Union built a drive-thru location. “They created a sloped lot of all pavement and in the...
York County councilman, SC House candidate Brandon Guffey to resign from council
YORK, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — York County Councilman Brandon Guffey submitted his letter of resignation Tuesday from the council as he focuses on an election bid for a seat in the South Carolina State House. Guffey, the representative for District 6, said his resignation will take effect on November 7, a day before South […]
City Council approves controversial Chick-fil-A with drive-thru near Grier Heights
The Charlotte City Council voted 7-3 Monday to approve a rezoning to allow a Chick-fil-A with a drive-thru window on Wendover Road, near Grier Heights. The city’s advisory zoning committee had earlier voted 5-1 not to approve the proposal because members said the drive-thru window is incompatible with the city’s 2040 Plan, which aims to create a more walkable city.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WBTV
Gaston Co. Schools welcoming back students for new school year
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Students filled the halls of schools in Gaston County today for the first time in months as the 2022-23 school year started. About 30,000 students are registered with Gaston County Schools, making it the ninth largest district in the state. Seventh grader Emma Grace Huskins is...
WBTV
Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to change the narrative of a neighborhood. Volunteers with the 101 Black Men for Highland were at Woodhill Elementary School on Wednesday, bright and early to welcome students back for the first day of classes.
WBTV
Man shot while driving on I-485, dies after calling police at south Charlotte 7-Eleven
University officials say counseling services are available for students. The university announced the move to Division I sports back in May. Local organization hoping to connect with youth, change Gastonia neighborhood. Updated: 11 hours ago. With the start of the new school year, there is a local organization working to...
As school returns, SC school districts manage staffing, facility needs
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The first week of classes in underway in South Carolina. With students returning to school, several local districts are facing challenges to meet staffing and facilities needs for their students. Rock Hill School District. In stark contrast to staffing demands of last fall, the Rock...
WBTV
Charlotte woman seeks help after tree punctures home
A boil water advisory that was issued in the town of Fort Mill after a water main was struck on Monday has ended, officials announced. Wingate University student-athlete dies after being hit by train. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The freshman student played on the men's basketball team. Delta Airlines...
Deputies made hourly patrols of sheriff’s house for three years, ex-captain says. Was it needed?
Soon after Garry McFadden became Mecklenburg sheriff in December 2018, now-retired captain Michael Matys said he was given a new order: Have his road deputies drive by McFadden’s home — nearly every hour, seven days a week. “On the road, we would assign deputies at random to go...
WBTV
Man charged in 2021 west Charlotte homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have made an arrest in a year-old homicide. Demontravis Reid was killed in April 2021. Police say he was found at the 4000 block of Wilkinson Boulevard in Charlotte and pronounced dead at the scene by Medic. Officers announced Tuesday, Aug. 16, about a...
WBTV
$10M awarded to former Novant Health employee in discrimination case reduced to $300K; millions in front, back pay awarded, judge orders
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – The damages awarded to a former Novant Health executive after he claimed in a lawsuit that he was fired because he’s a white man were reduced by millions of dollars, while more than $3 million in front and back pay was granted. In October...
Comments / 0