fox35orlando.com
Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
WEAR
Storms move through WEAR-TV viewing area
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A heavy line of storms is making its way through the WEAR-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are impacting portions of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Baldwin counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Mobile County, northwest of Baldwin County.
WEAR
Escambia County commissioners select Wes Moreno as county administrator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia county has selected as the permanent county administrator. Moreno has been filling the position as the interim county administrator since last summer after Janice Gilley was fired. The county received applications from all over, but Moreno did not apply. Last week, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said...
WEAR
Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
WEAR
Report: Woman steals $2,183 worth of pots, plants from Okaloosa County shop
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a woman Wednesday night for robbing a Shalimar plant shop and nursery. Miranda Nicole Rice, 37, of Shalimar, is charged with two counts of unarmed burglary to a structure not occupied and larceny-grand theft over $750. According to the arrest...
WJHG-TV
Santa Rosa multi-vehicle crash results in truck overturned, minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person had minor injuries after a multi-car crash in Santa Rosa County Monday evening. According to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) troopers, the crash involved three vehicles on State Road 87 and Nevada Street around 4 p.m. FHP Officials say a white pickup truck...
WTGS
Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning
A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
WEAR
At least 1 injured after rollover crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on East Olive Road in Escambia County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Olive Road and Binkley Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge Ram was one of the vehicles...
WEAR
Gulf Breeze homeowner alleges Matt Banks still working after contractors license revoked
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks, the owner of Banks Construction, is under fire again Wednesday night. Santa Rosa County officials say Banks is trying to do work in the county after his license was revoked last week by the county's Contractor Competency Board. Banks is accused of taking...
WEAR
Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
Truck flips in Santa Rosa Co., 82-year-old driver suffers minor injuries
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to a crash involving three vehicles Monday, Aug. 15 in Santa Rosa County. The crash happened after a white pickup truck rear-ended a red pickup while driving along State Road 87. The impact caused the red pickup to crash into a stopped SUV, according to a […]
WEAR
Former Santa Rosa County school board administration building catches fire
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A former Santa Rosa County school board administration building caught fire late Sunday night. Fire crews were called out to the scene on Berryhill Rd. in Milton around 11 p.m. The fire burned through the roof of the building. No injuries were reported. Santa Rosa...
WEAR
Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
WJHG-TV
One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WEAR
UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School
UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
WEAR
Santa Rosa County cuts ribbon on new courthouse
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County cut the ribbon on its new courthouse Wednesday. It's located at 4025 Avalon Blvd. in Milton. "When I was first elected, I began teaming up with my fellow commissioners on what was then an idea to replace the aging courthouse," said Commission Chairman Robert A. "Bob" Cole, District 2. "As the years passed and the conditions of the existing courthouse continued to deteriorate, the need for a new courthouse never changed. Thank you to Ajax, Sam Marshall Architects and HOK for building this state-of-the-art modern judicial facility that will serve our citizens for generations to come."
Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
WEAR
Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
School bus rear-ended at bus stop, no injuries: Florida Highway Patrol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Florida troopers were called to investigate a crash involving a school bus in Escambia County. The crash happened after one driver rear-ended a school bus while it was letting children off. The 87-year-old driver “failed to stop” in time, which caused the crash, according to a news release from the […]
