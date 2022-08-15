ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Video: Massive waterspout spotted in Florida during lightning storm

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. - Destin residents in northwest Florida saw quite the spectacle Tuesday morning when a massive waterspout appeared in the Gulf of Mexico during a lightning storm. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office shared multiple videos of the waterspout on social media after the brother of Deputy Kyle Warf...
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Storms move through WEAR-TV viewing area

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A heavy line of storms is making its way through the WEAR-TV viewing area Tuesday afternoon. Storms are impacting portions of Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton and Baldwin counties. A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued earlier Tuesday around 4 p.m. in Mobile County, northwest of Baldwin County.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County commissioners select Wes Moreno as county administrator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia county has selected as the permanent county administrator. Moreno has been filling the position as the interim county administrator since last summer after Janice Gilley was fired. The county received applications from all over, but Moreno did not apply. Last week, Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Former meteorologist named new Escambia County Emergency Coordinator

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County Emergency Management introduced Scottlin Williams as Escambia County's newest Emergency Coordinator. Williams succeeds Travis Tompkins, who previously served as Emergency Coordinator before accepting his current role as Emergency Manager. Prior, Williams served for two years as a broadcast meteorologist at CBS 12 News WJTV...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Milton, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
WTGS

Large waterspout forms off Destin coast Tuesday morning

A large waterspout was spotted just offshore early Tuesday morning. The waterspout was near Henderson Beach State Park. The waterspout formed during an early morning thunderstorm. The storm moved south away from the coast and the waterspout did not move onshore. Submit your weather videos or pictures at weartv.com/chimein.
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

At least 1 injured after rollover crash in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- At least one person is injured after a rollover crash on East Olive Road in Escambia County Tuesday night. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. on East Olive Road and Binkley Street. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a white Dodge Ram was one of the vehicles...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR

Deputies: Woman drowns near Marler Bridge in Destin

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a drowning Wednesday in Destin. "A woman was spotted floating in the water near Marler Bridge in Destin around 12:15 this afternoon," the Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says in a release. "Boaters pulled the woman up on their vessel. She was not breathing and they immediately began CPR."
DESTIN, FL
WMBB

Suspects in Walton County burglary arrested in Bay County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects were arrested after breaking into a vehicle while the victims were enjoying the beach, deputies said. According to Walton County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Katherine Gutierrez and 26-year-old Adrian Diaz Rodriguez entered into a vehicle by disabling the driver’s side door lock. The suspects then took two backpacks, a […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEAR

Police: Man chased two people around Fort Walton Beach, shot at them

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – A man is in custody after allegedly chasing two victims in a vehicle and shooting at them in Fort Walton Beach. Fort Walton Beach Police arrested 29-year-old Samuel Kortez Jones, AKA “Tez”, for two counts of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. He is being held in the Okaloosa County Jail with no bond.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

One dead, two seriously injured in Walton County crash

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One person was killed in a traffic crash in Walton County Monday evening. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) officials say the crash happened on U.S. Highway 90 around 4:15 p.m. According to troopers, a silver Honda Accord was driving east, near County Road 10A. A black...
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WEAR

UPDATE: Deputies clear text threat at Pine Forest High School

UPDATE - 11 A.M. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies have cleared the text threat at Pine Forest High School after finding it to be non-credible. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says the lockdown at the school has been lifted. No further details were released. Check back here for more updates.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Santa Rosa County cuts ribbon on new courthouse

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Santa Rosa County cut the ribbon on its new courthouse Wednesday. It's located at 4025 Avalon Blvd. in Milton. "When I was first elected, I began teaming up with my fellow commissioners on what was then an idea to replace the aging courthouse," said Commission Chairman Robert A. "Bob" Cole, District 2. "As the years passed and the conditions of the existing courthouse continued to deteriorate, the need for a new courthouse never changed. Thank you to Ajax, Sam Marshall Architects and HOK for building this state-of-the-art modern judicial facility that will serve our citizens for generations to come."
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Hurricane strength boardwalk improvements along Destin Harbor

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Areas along the Destin harbor will be getting a structural facelift. Hurricane strength decking and boardwalk will be installed at Heron Harbor near the Destin Yacht Club on Harbor Boulevard. The project will cost the city $477,847.95. Councilmembers passed the motion to pay the bill with the consent agenda Monday, Aug. […]
DESTIN, FL
WEAR

Colorado man charged with robbing Fort Walton Beach gas station

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office arrested a man responsible for robbing a Fort Walton Beach convenient store Tuesday. Ryan Cardwell-Belshe, 38, of Colorado Springs, is charged with robbery without a weapon. Investigators say Cardwell-Belshe had given a clerk working at the AOC Food Mart on Racetrack...
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy