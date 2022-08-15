Read full article on original website
The Fatal Shooting of Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the Set of 'Rust' Has Been Declared an AccidentDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
New stimulus proposal would give families in New Mexico thousandsJ.R. HeimbignerSanta Fe, NM
The City Different Has Finally Approved Locations for Veterans BannersDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Opinion: Governor Grisham Will Raise Veterans' Banners despite the Santa Fe City's Council's Delayed ActionDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Santa Fe Public Schools Have Opened a Childcare Center for Their EmployeesDaniella CressmanSanta Fe, NM
Suspect accused of fatal shooting in Española arrested
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – The Española Police Department says Ricky Martinez Jr. has been arrested Wednesday evening. Martinez Jr. is accused of shooting and killing Cyprus Garcia, an employee at Blake’s Lotaburger in Española, during a robbery attempt at the restaurant. Police say Martinez Jr. has been tied to nine other armed robberies throughout northern New […]
Alec Baldwin's Cellphone Records Are Expected to Be Transferred This Week
"Actor Alec Baldwin’s cellphone records tied to last year’s fatal shooting at Bonanza Creek Ranch are expected to be transferred to New Mexico this week, an attorney said, a move that would allow the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office to complete its investigation." —Nathan Lederman.
Man accused of killing Blake’s employee facing federal charges
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Ricky Martinez Jr., the man accused of murdering a Blake’s employee during a robbery is now in federal custody and facing federal charges. He was arrested Wednesday night, less than 24 hours after being accused of robbing the Blake’s in Espanola and killing Cypress Garcia, an employee there. According to a criminal […]
krwg.org
2 brothers charged with conspiracy in deadly smuggling crash
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Two brothers from Mexico are facing federal charges after fleeing from U.S. authorities in July and crashing their vehicle, killing two and injuring 10 others just miles from the international border. Federal prosecutors announced Tuesday that 21-year-old Jorge Garcia-Rascon and 19-year-old Julio Garcia-Rascon have been charged with conspiracy to smuggle immigrants resulting in death. They will remain in custody pending trial. Their lawyer did not immediately return a message seeking comment. Court documents state the brothers had been smuggled themselves and one of them was transporting other migrants to pay off his debt for being brought to the United States.
Albuquerque police arrest murder suspect at Four Hills Studios
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested 28-year-old Angelica Aguilar for the shooting of three people that left one of them dead. Aguilar was arrested at the Four Hills Studios on Central Ave. Wednesday evening by APD SWAT. Police say Aguilar and a group of men confronted Jesus Martinez Jr. and three women […]
Trial for man accused of trying to kill NM State Police officer postponed
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The trial for Robert Nelson, the man accused of trying to kill a New Mexico State Police Officer, has been postponed. Officer Sharron Duran pulled over Nelson in 2020 because he was tailgating. As soon as she walked up to the car, Nelson was seen firing three shots at Duran, before taking […]
Rio Grande Sun
Lotaburger Employee Shot and Killed, Manhunt Underway
A man was shot and killed on Tuesday evening, in what appears to have been an armed robbery attempt at Blake's Lotaburger, 206 N. Paseo de Oñate. The incident was the seventh armed robbery attempt in Española in the past 10 days. The victim, Cypress Garcia, was an...
Albuquerque murder suspect’s son to stay in jail on gun charges
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The son of the man charged in the murders of two Albuquerque Muslim men will stay locked up while awaiting trial in for federal gun charges. Shaheen Syed is accused of lying on an application he filled out to buy two guns in Albuquerque in 2021. Albuquerque Police have accused Syed’s father, […]
KRQE News 13
Serial robbery suspect arrested, accused in fatal Española Blake’s Lotaburger shooting
ESPAÑOLA, N.M. (KRQE) – A manhunt in northern New Mexico has ended with the arrest of a suspect connected to multiple armed robberies and the fatal shooting of a restaurant employee in Española. In an update Wednesday evening, Española Police said Ricky Martinez, 31, was arrested.
KOAT 7
Police investigate homicide at Morningside Park
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide at Morningside Park near Lead Ave and Aliso Drive. Police say one person was found dead on scene. APD violent crime detectives are investigating the incident. Police have not released any further information.
Albuquerque man convicted in army specialist’s death
Editors note: The video is from Angel Grado’s September 27, 2021 court appearance. ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Angel Grado, accused of murdering army specialist Isaiah Villanueva at a house party in 2019, was found guilty of a lesser charge Wednesday. Grado was 17 years old when deputies say he shot and Villanueva. In Grado’s first trial, […]
losalamosreporter.com
Espanola Mayor Issues Statement On Multiple Robberies In City, Person Shot To Death During Tuesday Night Robbery
The City of Española Police Department is working closely with area agencies to locate a person of interest in several robberies in northern New Mexico. During the latest robbery, at an Española business on Tuesday night (August 16, 2022), an employee was shot and did not survive. The name of the deceased has not been released pending notification to the victim’s family.
KRQE News 13
VIDEO: Chase with Santa Fe deputies ends in double tasing
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – It was a chance encounter in a Santa Fe Dunkin Donuts that led to a double tasing by deputies. Those tasings came after a boyfriend-girlfriend duo made it clear they weren’t going down easily. Early Saturday morning in late July Santa Fe deputies...
The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department Has Provided an Update on the 'Rust' Shooting Investigation
October 21, 2021 was a fateful day: Halyna Hutchins—a gifted cinematographer from Ukraine who had worked on more than 30 films, short films, and TV miniseries—was shot and killed.
Albuquerque’s Muslim community leader responds to murders, suspect’s arrest
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque was thrust into the national spotlight nearly two weeks ago when police officials announced a suspected connection in the murders of three Muslim men. A little more than 24 hours after that announcement, a fourth Muslim man was shot to death. By August 9, a suspect was in custody. Muhammed Syed […]
Police make arrest in Coronado Park murder
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department have arrested a man accused in a murder at Coronado Park in June. Police arrested 28-year-old Joseph T. Garcia and charged him in the killing of 33-year-old Andrew Aguilar. Garcia is accused of shooting and killing Aguilar in June. Police say surveillance video shows Garcia walking through Coronado Park […]
Behind the story: Attacks increasing on Albuquerque bus drivers
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A recent KRQE News 13 Investigation shows a growing number of violent incidents on Albuquerque city buses involving bus drivers. City data indicates a rise in the number of reports of battery against drivers with 29 cases reported in 2021, a more than 70% increase over 2019 and 2020 figures. Investigative Reporter […]
Man accused of stealing fire truck, leading police on chase
CORRALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Dennis Chavez is the man accused of stealing a Corrales fire truck. New Mexico State Police say the Corrales Fire Department was responding to a medical call at a home Tuesday morning when the truck was stolen. The truck was spotted by Laguna Police about an hour later on I-40. NMSP says […]
APD investigating suspicious death at southeast apartment complex
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating a suspicious death in southeast Albuquerque. They received a call around nine Monday morning saying people at an apartment complex on Columbia found a woman dead inside of one of the apartments. Her death has been ruled suspicious. This could mean it was a homicide or she […]
NMSP investigate Santa Fe Police in-custody death
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are investigating an in-custody death involving the Santa Fe Police Department. The incident happened August 13, after SFPD were called to remove a female from a residence. Police say around 8:10 p.m. SFPD was called about removing 36-year-old Melanie Garcia from a residence on the 1000 block of […]
