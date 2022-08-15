Read full article on original website
How Much Salary Do You Need to Buy a Home in Florida Cities With Hot Housing Markets?L. CaneTampa, FL
813 Day Celebrations Are Under WayAloha MelaniTampa, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path - part II.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
Five Seafood restaurants in Florida have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe MertensFlorida State
Pinstripe Alley
Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment
Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
Sal says Yankees need to make big changes: 'Not a total rebuild, but a rebuild'
Sal Licata says the Yankees’ current approach isn’t working, and they need to undergo a “rebuild” starting with shedding Giancarlo Stanton’s contract.
Yardbarker
Yankees receive great Giancarlo Stanton injury news after walk-off Grand Slam over Tampa
The New York Yankees enjoyed a defining moment in their season after Josh Donaldson smashed a Grand Slam to walk off a much-needed win against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night. Down three runs in the bottom of the 10th inning, courtesy of Aroldis Chapman failing to find the...
Yankees call up No. 3 prospect for reinforcements as skid worsens
The New York Yankees have been on a continuous downward spiral since losing a few good players to injury. They’re reportedly calling up a prospect in response. The New York Yankees have been continuously struggling since losing DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries, and they’ve been struggling to find the best method of replacement. The Yankees are reportedly bringing up prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, which will hopefully fill the gap.
Aaron Hicks explains 'extremely embarrassing' night in field, at plate
Aaron Hicks had a night to forget on Monday, badly misplaying a fly ball before grounding into yet another double play with the bases loaded.
‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up
The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
Pinstripe Alley
Oswaldo Cabrera has the potential to make a difference for the Yankees
It’s finally happening: the Yankees called up an infield prospect who’s been on a tear in Triple-A. No, it’s not Oswald Peraza, but instead Oswaldo Cabrera, here to try and provide the lineup with a real spark. The 23-year-old has strengths and weaknesses, but he has the potential to make a real, tangible contribution to the Bombers.
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Pinstripe Alley
Another Cashman Blunder
Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
FOX Sports
Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series
Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
Pinstripe Alley
Systemic Mediocrity, Dishonest Communications, and Suspect Injuries: Can Things Get Any Worse?
That the Yankees were held back from submitting a viable package of dollars and players in exchange for Juan Soto, by a Washington Nationals' owner anomolously opining Anthony Volpe as "over-valued", is sheer nonsense. Why should we believe such reports when we are now just learning that Clay Holmes has been bothered by back problems over his past three or four starts? Perhaps because the Yankees think their fan base is dumb enough to believe that stubbing a big toe is sufficient cause for a key bat on the IL? Or that trading Monty for Badar was a necessary sacrifice to "stopgap" short, intermediate, and therefore potentially long-term problems in the outfield?
Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news
It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
Pinstripe Alley
Why is Marwin Gonzalez still on the Yankees’ roster?
If I didn’t spend a considerable amount of time staring at the Yankees’ active roster and trying to figure out what to write about, I think I would probably forget that Marwin Gonzalez is still part of the team. The Yankees have used him so sporadically that it would not be a surprise if most fans did not recognize him as part of the team. Since the start of August — which is now half-over — he has a grand total of six plate appearances with no hits (though with one walk and a hit by pitch). This begs the question: Why is he still on the active roster?
Pinstripe Alley
DJ will avoid the IL
Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, DJ LeMahieu will avoid the IL. He will be an option off the bench tonight and return to the lineup tomorrow. Good new for the Bombers and their fans. Nypost.com/2022/08/17/yankees-get-good-news-on-dj-lemahieu-injury/
New York Giants Trim Three to Get to 85-man Roster Limit
One of the moves made might come as a bit of a surprise.
Yardbarker
Rays' Winning Streak Ends After Bullpen Collapses in 8-7 Loss to Yankees
NEW YORK — It was there for the taking. Staked with a four-run lead, it looked like the Tampa Bay Rays were going to sweep the Yankees in New York for just the fifth time in their 25-year history. But following a two-hour delay, the Rays' bullpen fell apart,...
Pinstripe Alley
Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/18/22
The story entering yesterday’s game was that of a necessary roster reshuffle. The Yankees, floundering in the month of August, called up three young players, hoping that maybe they could inject something into a lifeless roster. Instead, it was the vets that delivered a massive win, with Anthony Rizzo tying the game late, and Josh Donaldson delivering an improbable walk-off grand slam. There’s no guarantee that this win turns things around in the Bronx, but boy would the narrative write itself if it does.
Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers
The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
Pinstripe Alley
Aaron Hicks continues to make the Yankees worse
It’s safe to say that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not having a good time at the moment. His offensive performance has tanked in the last two seasons, and he had a forgettable game on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he badly misplayed a fly ball in center field and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
Pinstripe Alley
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/18/22
MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Clay Holmes mentioned that he was experiencing back spasms after Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and on Wednesday afternoon he was officially placed on the 15-day IL. For the first half of the year, Holmes legitimately looked like the best reliever in the game, but he has struggled mightily over the last couple weeks. With his recent string of solid appearances, one would imagine that Aroldis Chapman is going to once again assume ninth-inning duties with Holmes on the shelf, but there might just be someone coming up from the minors to help offset what is sure to be an impactful loss for the bullpen...
