If I didn’t spend a considerable amount of time staring at the Yankees’ active roster and trying to figure out what to write about, I think I would probably forget that Marwin Gonzalez is still part of the team. The Yankees have used him so sporadically that it would not be a surprise if most fans did not recognize him as part of the team. Since the start of August — which is now half-over — he has a grand total of six plate appearances with no hits (though with one walk and a hit by pitch). This begs the question: Why is he still on the active roster?

