Saint Petersburg, FL

Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 8, Rays 7: Josh Donaldson’s signature moment

Josh Donaldson hit a walk off grand slam to beat the Rays in the tenth inning. The Yankees win, 8-7. The win probability chart resembles a roller coaster that would likely be illegal to build. Baseball is fun again. It is the most improbable outcome. We sat through an hour-long...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Yankees call up No. 3 prospect for reinforcements as skid worsens

The New York Yankees have been on a continuous downward spiral since losing a few good players to injury. They’re reportedly calling up a prospect in response. The New York Yankees have been continuously struggling since losing DJ LeMahieu and Giancarlo Stanton to injuries, and they’ve been struggling to find the best method of replacement. The Yankees are reportedly bringing up prospect Oswaldo Cabrera, which will hopefully fill the gap.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Tampa, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
Saint Petersburg, FL
ClutchPoints

‘This is like a dream’: Oswaldo Cabrera reacts to Yankees call up

The New York Yankees finally made the decision to dip into their farm system in order to get the team back on track. The Yankees made a trio of important roster moves on Wednesday, promoting Ron Marinaccio, Estevan Florial, and Oswaldo Cabrera from Triple-A to the MLB team. In a corresponding move, Tim Locastro and Miguel Andujar were demoted to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, while Clay Holmes was placed on the IL. Ahead of his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, Oswaldo Cabrera couldn’t hold back his excitement, via SNY.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Oswaldo Cabrera has the potential to make a difference for the Yankees

It’s finally happening: the Yankees called up an infield prospect who’s been on a tear in Triple-A. No, it’s not Oswald Peraza, but instead Oswaldo Cabrera, here to try and provide the lineup with a real spark. The 23-year-old has strengths and weaknesses, but he has the potential to make a real, tangible contribution to the Bombers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments

Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
CHICAGO, IL
Gleyber Torres
Ryan Yarbrough
Jalen Beeks
David Peralta
Austin Meadows
Dj Lemahieu
Gerrit Cole
Aaron Judge
Pinstripe Alley

Another Cashman Blunder

Night after night we watch this team struggle and the Starting pitchers not deliver, yet in St.Louis our Montgomery is doing great. We didn't get the guy we most needed [Castillo] and we keep hearing about Volpe being our Future....come on...who Cares about Volpe and 5 years from now....this team is very lucky the AL EAST stinks this year.
MLB
FOX Sports

Yankees host the Blue Jays to begin 4-game series

Toronto Blue Jays (62-54, third in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (73-45, first in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-5, 5.61 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Yankees: Frankie Montas (4-9, 3.59 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 115 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yankees -143, Blue Jays +121;...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Systemic Mediocrity, Dishonest Communications, and Suspect Injuries: Can Things Get Any Worse?

That the Yankees were held back from submitting a viable package of dollars and players in exchange for Juan Soto, by a Washington Nationals' owner anomolously opining Anthony Volpe as "over-valued", is sheer nonsense. Why should we believe such reports when we are now just learning that Clay Holmes has been bothered by back problems over his past three or four starts? Perhaps because the Yankees think their fan base is dumb enough to believe that stubbing a big toe is sufficient cause for a key bat on the IL? Or that trading Monty for Badar was a necessary sacrifice to "stopgap" short, intermediate, and therefore potentially long-term problems in the outfield?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Red Sox playoff push could be hindered by latest injury news

It’s now or never for the Boston Red Sox to make a push for an AL Wild Card spot but another injury could be costly for their potential playoff run. While the Boston Red Sox at many points in the 2022 season have not done themselves any favors, the truth of the matter is that injuries have hurt them just as much. Whether it’s been the multi-layered saga of Chris Sale, or anyone among Garrett Whitlock, Michael Wacha, Kiké Hernandez, Rafael Devers or a number of others missing time or going on the IL.
BOSTON, MA
#K Bb#Fip
Pinstripe Alley

Why is Marwin Gonzalez still on the Yankees’ roster?

If I didn’t spend a considerable amount of time staring at the Yankees’ active roster and trying to figure out what to write about, I think I would probably forget that Marwin Gonzalez is still part of the team. The Yankees have used him so sporadically that it would not be a surprise if most fans did not recognize him as part of the team. Since the start of August — which is now half-over — he has a grand total of six plate appearances with no hits (though with one walk and a hit by pitch). This begs the question: Why is he still on the active roster?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

DJ will avoid the IL

Per Greg Joyce of the New York Post, DJ LeMahieu will avoid the IL. He will be an option off the bench tonight and return to the lineup tomorrow. Good new for the Bombers and their fans. Nypost.com/2022/08/17/yankees-get-good-news-on-dj-lemahieu-injury/
MLB
Tampa Bay Rays
New York Yankees
Pinstripe Alley

Today on Pinstripe Alley - 8/18/22

The story entering yesterday’s game was that of a necessary roster reshuffle. The Yankees, floundering in the month of August, called up three young players, hoping that maybe they could inject something into a lifeless roster. Instead, it was the vets that delivered a massive win, with Anthony Rizzo tying the game late, and Josh Donaldson delivering an improbable walk-off grand slam. There’s no guarantee that this win turns things around in the Bronx, but boy would the narrative write itself if it does.
MLB
MLB Trade Rumors

Braves acquire Tyler White from Brewers

The Braves have acquired first baseman Tyler White from the Brewers in exchange for cash, as first indicated on the MLB.com transactions log. White was eligible to be traded even after the Aug. 2 trade deadline passed because he has not been on the 40-man roster at any point this season.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Pinstripe Alley

Aaron Hicks continues to make the Yankees worse

It’s safe to say that Yankees outfielder Aaron Hicks is not having a good time at the moment. His offensive performance has tanked in the last two seasons, and he had a forgettable game on Monday against the Tampa Bay Rays in which he badly misplayed a fly ball in center field and went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and grounded into a double play with the bases loaded.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Pinstripe Alley

Around the Empire: Yankees news - 8/18/22

MLB Trade Rumors | Mark Polishuk: Clay Holmes mentioned that he was experiencing back spasms after Tuesday night’s loss to the Tampa Bay Rays, and on Wednesday afternoon he was officially placed on the 15-day IL. For the first half of the year, Holmes legitimately looked like the best reliever in the game, but he has struggled mightily over the last couple weeks. With his recent string of solid appearances, one would imagine that Aroldis Chapman is going to once again assume ninth-inning duties with Holmes on the shelf, but there might just be someone coming up from the minors to help offset what is sure to be an impactful loss for the bullpen...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

