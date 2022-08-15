ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Junction, CO

KJCT8

Dry break continues Thursday before rain returns Friday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Wednesday brought us an overall break from the rainy weather that started our week. The break will last into Thursday before scattered showers and storms increase again going into the weekend. This evening will be mostly sunny. The valleys will be dry, but a couple...
KJCT8

Flash flood warning near Carbondale

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for the Basalt Mountain and Lake Christine Fire burn area. The warning is in effect until 7:15 p.m.. The NWS asks that everyone take necessary precautions.
nbc11news.com

Oak Grove Road in Montrose planning reconstruction

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - The section of Oak Grove Road between Highway 90 and 6300 Road in Montrose, Colorado, will be closed to through traffic from August 22. 2022 through September 23, 2022 for road reconstruction work. Over the last several decades, this section of the road on the hill...
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Do You Have Scorpions In Your Grand Junction Home?

Last night I came home to discover I had a house guest. When was the last time you found a scorpion in Grand Junction, Colorado?. Over the years I've encountered a total of five scorpions at this address. All appeared to be similar, with slight variations in size. Two encounters have been in my living room, one in the basement, and one in the front yard. Last night, this little dude was hanging out in my workshop.
KJCT8

Lincoln Park closed Monday, August 22

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The City of Grand Junction Forestry Division will close the Lincoln Park playground on Monday, August 22, 2022, from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. to complete routine tree maintenance in the park and around the playground area. Forestry crews will be trimming to maintain healthy...
KJCT8

Wine pairs well at a book signing

PALISADE, Colo. (KJCT) - A Grand Junction native will be signing copies of her book at Carlson Vineyards on August 23, 2022. From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., Toasted Pixie and Carlson Vineyards are hosting a Sip & Sign with author Allison McGill. McGill will be signing copies of her “Mommy Didn’t Say That” (A Parent Parody Book). Guests can enjoy wine from Carlson Vineyards and also purchase the signed book.
KJCT8

Do you recognize this man?

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Crime Stoppers in Mesa County need your assistance in identifying this man who is wanted for harassment. On Wednesday, August 15, 2022, a female was shopping at Walmart on North Ave. when she noticed a man attempting to place his cell phone under her dress and take a photo. The suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 20 to 25 years old, with dark curly hair.
99.9 KEKB

Reasons You Should Hike Grand Junction’s Mica Mines Right Now

Drop what you're doing and head up to Grand Junction's Mica Mine right now! The hike is excellent, the conditions are perfect, and you owe it to yourself to take this walk. Okay, so the Mica Mine isn't going anywhere. You could hike it this weekend. As true as that may be, here are a few reasons why you should hike this trail right now.
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Hey, Western Slope, There’s Really Not A Serial Killer On the Loose

The internet is such a great thing - except when it's not. A haunting post has been circulating on social media declaring there is a "serial killer or abductor who is currently hunting in Western Slope. My friend was almost taken by him." The post goes on to say the man in a truck hits cars of women who are alone and once they pull over he takes them.
nbc11news.com

497 gallons of fuel stolen from Montrose gas station

MONTROSE, Colo. (KKCO) - According to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, on the morning of July 5, 2022, three trucks pulled into Blair’s Truck Stop and stole approximately 497 gallons of fuel. Three unknown males damaged one of the fuel pumps in effort to pump diesel fuel into...
nbc11news.com

Mesa County commissioners approve proposed solar farm

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - On Wednesday, the Mesa County commissioners unanimously approved a solar energy project proposal by SolarGen. That would bring more solar energy to the Grand Valley. “So the decision before us today was for the approval of a conditional use permit, which would allow Solar Gen,...
KJCT8

Forest and wildlife grant program accepting applications

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is now accepting applications for the Forest Restoration and Wildlife Risk Mitigation (FRWRM) Grant Program. A $15 million funding pool will allow community groups, homeowner associations, utilities and non-profit organizations, and other groups to apply for grants. Applications are...
KJCT8

SimpliFed provides virtual baby feeding support to Coloradans

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - SimpliFed, a company that provides judgment-free breastfeeding and baby feeding support to parents, has come to Colorado in new contracts and agreements. The announcement mentions that all Colorado Medicaid and Health First Colorado beneficiaries would have free virtual access to baby feed and breastfeeding support.
coloradopols.com

Tina Peters is Living in a Much Different World Now

Five months ago, embattled Mesa County Clerk and Recorder Tina Peters was approaching what we now know to have been the peak of her status as a right-wing celebrity. In late March, Peters had bonded out of jail and was seemingly everywhere, her name filling the pages of major publications across the country. Six weeks later, Peters was appearing at red carpet-ish events and enjoying the trappings of being the top-line vote getter at the State Republican Party assembly in the race for Secretary of State.
