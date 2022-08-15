Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man accused of shooting woman, setting her Jeep on fire in Palm Beach County
PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. (CBS12) — A man is charged with attempted murder and more for setting a woman's Jeep on fire and shooting her in the back, Monday morning. Neighbors on Four Seasons Road, southwest of Palm Beach Gardens, called 911 after hearing gunshots. Some reported smelling smoke and seeing flames coming from a car.
WPBF News 25
'Not feeling well': Suspicious package delivered to Boynton Beach home; Bomb Squad investigating
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is investigating reports of a suspicious package delivered to a home on Canyon Bay Lane in unincorporated Boynton Beach. Homeowners said they received a package Monday morning and weren't feeling well shortly after. Your Neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF...
cw34.com
Murder suspect from Iowa found dead in North Palm Beach
NORTH PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A death investigation in North Palm Beach is tied to a murder in Iowa. On Monday, police in North Palm Beach called the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office to do a welfare check at a home on Midway Beach Road. Deputies entered the home and found a woman dead. She has been identified as 74-year-old Christine A. Briegel.
1 dead in hit-and-run crash between golf cart, vehicle on Blue Heron Bridge
Riviera Beach police said at least one person died in a hit-and-run crash between a golf cart and vehicle on the Blue Heron Bridge.
Man pleads guilty, sentenced after Jensen Beach woman found in septic tank
A handyman accused of killing a Jensen Beach woman and then hiding her body in a septic tank has pleaded guilty to murder and will spend the rest of his life in prison.
Woman found shot in neighborhood near Palm Beach Gardens
A woman was found shot Monday morning on South Four Seasons Road near Palm Beach Gardens. She was taken to a hospital to be treated.
Police to shut down stretch of Blue Heron Bridge in hit-and-run investigation
New details came out Wednesday about Troy Lowry, the man who lost his life in a hit-and-run golf cart crash early Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge in Riviera Beach.
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
DEAD MAN FOUND ON ROAD IN DELRAY BEACH, EXPECT DELAYS
ATLANTIC AVENUE AND I-95. POLICE ON SCENE. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Atlantic Avenue eastbound is closed in the area of I-95 after a dead man was found on the road in the area of the intersection. Delray Beach Police confirm to BocaNewsNow.com that […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Fraud suspect booked, driver in Wellington school bus crash tentatively identified
WELLINGTON, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says it has tentatively identified the driver of a car that slammed into the back of a school bus in Wellington. And the one person arrested after the crash, a suspect in a fraud case, is now...
CRISIS IN THE CANYONS: SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE TO BOYNTON HOME SICKENS
Fire Rescue. Arson Squad. Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. Who Sent What? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Did someone send something sickening to a family in the Boynton Beach community of Canyon Lakes? That’s what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office wants to know. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
cw34.com
Woman in red Ford Edge sought in child's hit-and-run in South Florida
OAKLAND PARK, Fla. (CBS12) — Investigators with the Broward Sheriff's office released new surveillance video in an effort to get a hit-and-run driver in handcuffs. The hit-and-run crash last Thursday on Northwest 43rd Street and Northwest 5th Avenue sent a two-year-old child to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
cw34.com
Two criminals rob man at gunpoint in Broward County
DANIA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Monday afternoon in Dania Beach. The incident occurred just after 3:30 p.m. The victim told deputies that two men approached him at the Beachway Plaza off East Dania Beach Boulevard. The men robbed him at gunpoint and fled in a white vehicle.
wflx.com
Friend remembers golf cart driver killed in hit-and-run crash
Chris Rodberg, the owner of the Rod Room Bait and Tackle Shop, is dealing with the loss of a friend. Rodberg's friend, Troy Lowry, was killed in an early morning hit-and-run crash Tuesday on the Blue Heron Bridge. "He's a great guy. He works hard like I do," Rodberg said....
850wftl.com
Handyman who killed a woman and tried to hide her body in septic tank sentenced in court
(STUART, Florida)– Keoki Demich, 34, the handyman accused of killing a woman and hiding her body in her home’s septic tank in Jensen Beach earlier this year, pleaded guilty to murder. Demich was arrested in March by Martin County Sheriff’s deputies after they discovered the body of a...
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
cw34.com
Boy, 14, charged with killing man at birthday party
LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A 14-year-old boy is facing murder charges as an adult as prosecutors say he stabbed a man at a birthday party for a 5 year old. Manuel Marcos Cardona, of Lake Worth Beach, is facing a second-degree murder charge following his arrest on Monday. The victim in the case is 19 years old.
