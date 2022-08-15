Read full article on original website
Sherry Madison
2d ago
"""Why would u say that U is just like the HATE FILLED LOUSY LO-LIFES THAT DID THAT""I pray that these families get closure and GOD THESE FAMILIES PEACE AND STRENGTH""IN JESUS Name I pray 😞😞😞
6 kids among the shooting victims on a violent Wednesday in Chicago
A six-year old and five teenagers were the victims in three separate shootings Wednesday in the city. The shootings happened over a six-and-a-half hour period in the Woodlawn, Englewood and Little Village neighborhoods, Chicago police said.
fox32chicago.com
Second person charged in deadly South Loop beating
CHICAGO - A second person is facing a murder charge in the fatal beating of a man this January in the South Loop. Elbert Williams III, 35, turned himself in to police Wednesday in the Jan. 4 murder of Timothy Vallianatos, Chicago police said. Officers responded to a battery call...
4 Teens Shot While Sitting on Porch of South Side Residence, Chicago Police Say
Four teens are recovering in local hospitals after they were shot while sitting on a porch in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood on Wednesday evening. According to Chicago police, the teens were on the porch of a residence in the 7300 block of South Union at approximately 6:42 p.m. when an unknown assailant fired shots at the group.
fox32chicago.com
4 teens on porch of South Side Chicago home shot by unknown gunman
CHICAGO - Four teenage boys were wounded in a shooting Wednesday night on Chicago's South Side. Around 6:42 p.m., police say the four teens were all on a front porch of an Englewood home in the 7300 block of South Union when an unknown offender fired shots at them. A...
Only survivor of South Shore hit-and-run that killed 3 outside Jeffrey Pub speaks out
Carlee J. McKinney is injured but alive, the only man to survive a South Shore hit-and-run outside long-time popular gay bar Jeffrey Pub.
Girl, 9, escapes attempted kidnapper in West Rogers Park, Chicago police say
Chicago police said a 9-year-old girl was able to escape an attempted kidnapper on the city's North Side Wednesday morning.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago woman charged in South Shore stabbing
CHICAGO - A Chicago woman was charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing another woman this June in the South Shore neighborhood. Ahniyah Harrison, 27, was arrested Wednesday after police identified her as the person who stabbed and seriously wounded a 25-year-old woman on June 29 in the 6800 block of South Paxton Avenue, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago's Wednesday violence: 6-year-old shot, 4 teens wounded
A 6-year-old boy was shot Wednesday afternoon. Later on in the evening, four teens on a South Side porch were wounded by gunfire.
Chicago shooting in Englewood injures 4 teenagers, CPD says
Chicago police said four teens were shot Wednesday evening in Englewood.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police bodycam video shows party bus driver's reaction after vehicles sideswiped
CHICAGO - We are hearing for the first time from the party bus driver accused of smashing into more than a dozen vehicles near Wrigley Field earlier this month. Police caught up to 45-year-old Gregory Baldwin of Valparaiso after amateur video shows the Black Label Limousine driver sideswiping 18 vehicles on August 6.
Ya Don’t Say: Chicago Cops Say Fatal Hit-And-Run Outside LGBTQ+ Club Appears To Be Intentional
Chicago police say fatal hit-and-run outside LGBTQ bar that killed three people and injured one other appears intentional
Playpen Sees 2nd Tragedy In A Week As Man Critically Injured, Another Missing From Popular Boating Spot
CHICAGO — One person was missing and another hospitalized in critical condition Wednesday night after the second incident in a week at the Playpen. At 6:52 p.m., officers were called about people falling off a boat into Lake Michigan near the 600 block of East Grand Avenue, police said. One person was taken to Northwestern Hospital in critical condition.
Man dies days after being shot at Red Line stop
CHICAGO - A man died Tuesday days after he was shot during an argument at a CTA Red Line station on Chicago's South Side. Anthony Dinion, 40, was arguing with a male around 8:34 p.m. Sunday at the 69th Street Station when the suspect pulled out a gun and shot him before fleeing the scene, according to Chicago police.
fox32chicago.com
Man driving car on Chicago's West Side shot, killed: police
CHICAGO - A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon while driving in a vehicle on Chicago's West Side. Around 12:43 p.m., police say the victim was traveling in a vehicle in the 3100 block of West Huron Street in the Humboldt Park neighborhood when gunfire rang out. The...
Chicago crime: 6-year-old boy critically wounded in South Side apartment
SkyFOX was over the scene after a 6-year-old boy was shot in the back in a Woodlawn apartment Wednesday afternoon. He is listed in critical condition.
nypressnews.com
Man traveling in car shot to death in Humboldt Park
A man died Tuesday after he was shot while traveling in a vehicle in Humboldt Park on the West Side. The 32-year-old was traveling about 12:43 p.m. in the 3100 block of West Huron Street when someone shot him in the back, Chicago police said. He was transported to Stroger...
Man gravely wounded in Englewood shooting outside CTA Red Line station dies days later
The man got into an argument with another man before the shooting, CPD said.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police took 20+ minutes to respond to hit-and-run crash that killed 3: report
CHICAGO - Chicago Police officers took more than 20 minutes to respond to a "horrific" hit-and-run crash that killed three people and seriously injured at least one other person following a fight at a historic gay bar, according to reports and officials. Chicago Police Department dispatchers first received a call...
newyorkbeacon.com
‘I Had to. He Was Going to Shoot Us’: New Video of 2018 Chicago Police Shooting Shows Cops Lied About Legally Armed Black Man Pulling Gun on Them
Previously unreleased videos of the 2018 killing of a beloved Chicago barber show police discussions right after the fatal shooting that contradict the facts depicted in footage of the incident. Harith Augustus, 37, was shot five times by Chicago Police Officer Dillan Halley on July 14, 2018, after a confrontation...
