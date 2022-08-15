Read full article on original website
Former VFW manager must repay $433K she stole from Cumberland County post
A Cumberland County woman who embezzled hundreds of thousands of dollars from a Veterans of Foreign Wars post will have to pay that money back, a judge recently ordered. Karen Lentz, 58, of Newville, will have to serve five years of probation and pay a total of $433,389.87 in restitution for stealing the money while she served as manager of Hamilton-Myers VFW Post 6070. Lentz will also have to pay a $200 fine.
Pa, man found guilty of torching motorcycle club building and threatening girlfriend
WILLIAMSPORT – A Lycoming County man has been found guilty of torching a motorcycle club’s building and threatening to kill his girlfriend because “she knew too much.”. Damon Lee Millington, 43, of Cogan Station, when arrested had confessed to setting the fire that destroyed the Road Knights Motorcycle Club building north of Williamsport on Feb. 9, 2020.
Clearfield County DA receives opioid litigation settlement
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Following more than two years of litigation, Clearfield County District Attorney (DA) Ryan Sayers announced that his office will be receiving $561,000 from his opioid lawsuit. The proceeds from the lawsuit, which was against certain companies that were involved in driving the opioid crisis, will be distributed from a trust […]
Penn State police report alleged stalking incident inside Willard Building
Penn State reported an alleged stalking incident on Wednesday at approximately 9:28 p.m. via a University Park-issued Timely Warning. Penn State University Police and Public Safety said the incident allegedly occurred between 2:10 p.m. on July 12 and 2:15 p.m. on July 25 inside the Willard Building. A known person...
Arrest warrant issued for Clinton County man accused of aggravated indecent assault of a child
Castanea Township, Pa. — The Mill Hall Borough Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Jimmy "Hank" Carlton Henry for aggravated indecent assault of a child, aggravated indecent assault, and endangering the welfare of a child. These incidents allegedly occurred between April 09, 2020 and April 30, 2020 at a residence in Castanea Township, Clinton County, Pa. Henry's current whereabouts are unknown. Anyone with information in regards to his location, please contact Mill Hall Borough Police Department 570-726-4597 or Clinton County Communication Center at 570-748-2936.
Pa. nurse placed on probation, fined for trying to pass off vaccination card she made
WILLIAMSPORT – A Juniata woman has been placed on a year’s probation and fined $1,000 for making a fake COVID-19 vaccination card. The integrity of hospital records and employees is very important, U.S. Middle District Magistrate Judge William I. Arbuckle told Army R. Leister on Tuesday. The licensed...
Alleged marijuana smell, roach sparks confrontation that results in prison term for woman
Williamsport, Pa. — A 28-year-old woman who recently moved to the Williamsport area will spend nearly the entire month of September incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison for summary offenses of disorderly conduct and harassment she received during a police confrontation nearly a year ago. During her non-jury trial Aug. 3, Judge Eric Linhardt told Anaise Margarita Lopez, who at the time was visiting the area from Massachusetts, that she showed no remorse for her actions and sentenced her to prison time. ...
Strawberry Fields to turn vacated property on West Beaver Avenue into ‘Fairweather Lodge’
Their new program will replace the House of Care, which dissolved last year after “insurmountable challenges.”
Alleged fentanyl sale lands Lycoming County man in prison
Williamsport, Pa. — A Lycoming County man is being held on $75,000 bail after detectives said he sold fentanyl to a confidential informant. Mikal Lamar Lattimore, 37, of Williamsport allegedly directed the informant to a residence near the 800 block of Park Avenue on Feb. 8 through Facebook. An exchange was then completed for $100 worth of fentanyl, detectives said. According to an affidavit filed on Aug. 3, the substance was not field tested due to officer safety concerns. Lattimore was charged with felony possession with intent and criminal use of a communication facility during an Aug. 3 court appearance. Lattimore completed a preliminary hearing this week. He is scheduled to face Judge Ryan Tire on Aug. 29 for a formal arraignment. Docket sheet
Bellefonte-area man charged with shooting his dad to remain jailed despite family pleas for his release
The 28-year-old’s father told a Centre County judge he “love(s) that boy with all my heart,” even though he was shot in June.
OSHA investigating 13 fatal workplace accidents in Central Pa. this year
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s Area Office in Harrisburg has investigated 21 workplace fatalities since October 2021. Of the 21 investigations, five were COVID-19-related deaths with one being a care home employee. Two of the deaths were electrocutions,...
Cambria County restaurant thief caught on camera, state police report
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Cambria County restaurant had cold hard cash stolen on July 31 and Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) said the man was caught right on camera. The accused man was at Sir Barney’s on Beaver Valley Road in Flinton that Sunday at around 11 a.m. He was later identified as 77-year-old […]
Stalemate: funding the Walker Township Fire Company
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — “When somebody dials 911, they’re having the worst day of their life potentially,” Chris Harter, president of the Walker Township Fire Company said. “It would be a shame if we’re not able to get there to help them because of finances.” Harter said this is the reality the fire company […]
Blair Co. increasing security to courtrooms and offices
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ)–New security upgrades are coming to courtrooms and offices in Blair County. The commissioner has announced plans to add solid core doors to the offices of four Magisterial District Judges. This goes along with the county’s annual security upgrades to their buildings. The security upgrades are primarily funded through grants from the […]
Harrisburg man hit by truck while attempting to move dog from roadway
A Harrisburg man who tried to move a dog he had hit was struck by a truck in Mifflin County earlier this month, according to Pennsylvania State Police. State police said that at 8:52 p.m. on Aug. 6 they were called to the scene of a crash. Police said that a 58-year Harrisburg man had struck a dog, and stopped and exited his vehicle on US 522S, and was attempting to move the deceased dog from the roadway when he was struck by a truck driven by Jamie Ross, 43, of Bellefonte. The Harrisburg man was airlifted to the Penn State Hershey Medical Center and sustained serious injuries.
Task force: Huntingdon man busted selling drugs multiple times
HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Huntingdon man was placed in prison after detectives with the Huntingdon County Drug Task Force say he sold crack cocaine and heroin three different times in three different places in the county in the summer of 2021. Shawn Williams, 50, was placed in Huntingdon County Prison after detectives said […]
Police plan ‘active shooter’ drill in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Plans have been made for an active shooter drill/training to take place at the Curwensville High School next week, according to Pennsylvania State Police. The drill and training will involve the state police and numerous government agencies from across Clearfield County. It is scheduled for Aug. 22 from 9 a.m. […]
Walker Twp. Fire Company Meeting
A contentious public meeting was held this evening in Centre County discussing fire protection and rescue services for the Walker Township community. The Supervisor’s meeting was held at the volunteer fire company’s main station in Hublersburg. And the meeting was packed. Walker Township and its volunteer fire company...
State College Police Department announces multiple traffic changes through move-in weekend
The State College Police Department announced Wednesday that multiple changes to downtown traffic patterns will occur from Aug. 18-22, according to a press release from State College police. According to the release, the following changes will take place over the weekend:. Aug. 18-20 — The 600 block of East College...
Moving Sale in South Williamsport, Pa. - Aug 19-20 beginning at 9am
This sale is located at 440 Sylvan Dell Park Road in South WIlliamsport, Armstrong Township, PA. It will be held on Friday and Saturday only (August 19-20). Friday will be from 9am-4pm and Saturday will be from 9am to 1pm. There will be no Thursday hours at this sale. First day will be Friday and discounted sale prices on Saturday. This sale is not an entire house, but there are still some great things in the bottom floor of the home as well as the garage and exterior shed! ...
