Baton Rouge, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex

Louisiana Company Announces Planned $2 Billion Carbon-Capture Ammonia Complex. Louisiana – On August 17, 2022, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. announced that they are evaluating a site in Ascension Parish for the construction of a proposed $2 billion blue ammonia production facility, which would create 103 direct new jobs in the Capital Region with an estimated average annual salary of $110,582 plus benefits. According to LED, the project would create 311 indirect jobs, for a total of 414 new jobs in the Capital Region.
Baton Rouge, LA
Business
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Baton Rouge, LA
Government
City
Baton Rouge, LA
See Louisiana’s Most Affordable Places To Live

They say Louisiana is one of the happiest states in the U.S. The main reason I would imagine is the wonderful food and many festivals. The culture, music, and unique blend of people that call the state home, add spice to the recipe of good times! Lately, it appears, that folks aren't just coming to Louisiana to party or second-line during Mardi Gras. They are also buying up property like its going out of style.
brproud.com

La. taxpayers have until Oct. 6 to claim over $36 million in tax refunds

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Revenue (LDR) is urging Louisiana taxpayers to claim state income tax refunds before they become unclaimed property. LDR sent letters to 20,400 individuals and business taxpayers advising them to claim their refunds before they are transferred by law to the Unclaimed Property Division of the state treasurer’s office.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

How Much Will Louisiana Take From The $725,000 LA Lotto Winner?

You could possibly win some life-changing money tonight with the Louisiana Lottery. I've been playing the lottery casually for the last two years. I used to think it was a waste of money, but then one day it hit me...somebody's going to win, it might as well be me. I started playing the Mega Millions and Powerball games. However, I quickly realized that I had better odds playing two other different lottery games.
L'Observateur

This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in Louisiana

Samuel Stebbins, 24/7 Wall St. via The Center Square. Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously or accidentally. (These are the most dangerous jobs in America.)
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project

Louisiana Governor Announces Statewide Recommendations for Litter Abatement and Major Cleanup Project. Governor John Bel Edwards was joined by Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser, Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome, and LSU officials on August 16, 2022, to announce federal and state funding for the first phase of a major cleanup of a borrow pit at Burden Museum and Gardens that had been inadvertently collecting trash from stormwater for decades. Burden is one of the primary demonstration sites for stormwater management programs. Members of the Governor’s Litter Abatement and Beautification Task Force have also submitted their inaugural report, which includes recommendations for developing and maintaining litter prevention activities throughout Louisiana.
KNOE TV8

How to get $150 credit for Entergy bills in Northeast Louisiana

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you need help with your Entergy bill? $150 is being offered to customers who meet the income criteria found below. This page is applies to the 12 parishes served by the United Way of Northeast Louisiana. They are partnering with Entergy Louisiana to give out the $150 credits. If you live in one of the following parishes, you are on the right page, keep reading this article and look for the application link below. Caldwell, East Carroll, Franklin, Jackson, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Ouachita, Richland, Tensas, Union, or West Carroll parishes. -- If you DON’T live in one of these parishes, you need to click here to find out where can apply for the $150 credit.
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Gas Station ‘Sliders’ Robbing Louisiana Residents

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office recently issued a warning to the public, urging residents to be aware of their surroundings when pumping gas. Various Law enforcement agencies say gas stations across the state are seeing an uptick in vehicle burglaries and carjackings. Last week Calcasieu.info posted the...
lafourchegazette.com

ENTERGY: Online bill credit application information now available

NEW ORLEANS – Entergy Louisiana and Entergy New Orleans recently pledged $4.4 million for eligible residential customers across the state for bill payment assistance. Customers can apply through their local United Way starting on Wednesday, Aug. 17, at 9 a.m. Qualifying customers can apply online for a one-time $150...
KPLC TV

Whataburger franchisee announces DeRidder location

DeRidder, La. (KPLC) - A Whataburger franchisee is planning to open four Whataburger locations in Southwest Louisiana. GVCS updated its location page this week, showing a restaurant “coming soon” to 430 N. Pine St. in DeRidder. The franchisee also has plans for locations on Country Club Road in...
brproud.com

Who is eligible for Entergy’s one-time $150 credit?

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Capital Area United Way partners with Entergy Louisiana to assist Entergy customers with utility bills in the 10-parish service area. Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 17 at 9:00 a.m., customers qualifying in Ascension, Iberville, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Livingston, Pointe Coupee, St. Helena, St. James, West Baton Rouge, and West Feliciana parishes will have the opportunity to apply online for a one-time $150 credit on their Entergy electric bill. For more information on how to apply, click here.
