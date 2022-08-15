Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Massive Underground Bunker Buried in the Holyoke Range Was Built For a Dark PurposeYana BostongirlHolyoke, MA
Several Admit Mixed Feelings as Trader Joe's Sees 1st Unionized Store in MA, Many Fearing Recent Change is UnhelpfulDOPE Quick ReadsHadley, MA
The Black Bear Population Is Exploding in ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
The Largest Farmers' Market in CT is a Must-VisitTravel MavenConnecticut State
Aerospace Alley Will Bring Manufacturers to Hartford for November Trade ShowConnecticut by the NumbersHartford, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought
(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project
EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation
WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
A Berkshire County Town is Dealing With “Toxic” Problems
A dry cleaning store that has been closed for years is causing problems on Main Street in Great Barrington as toxic vapors have been permeating next door to the main post office as this could pose a health hazard to it's employees and customers who come in to conduct daily business transactions.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
westernmassnews.com
Town by Town: new Chicopee food pantry location, Historic Deerfield no-cost admission, new Hadley Police office
(WGGB/WSHM) -- The United Way of Pioneer Valley hosted a “new home” celebration for the Chicopee Cupboard Food Pantry. The pantry’s new home is located 226 Exchange Street in Chicopee. The pantry said anyone who’s interested in learning more about the fight against food insecurity is welcome...
NewsTimes
Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show
WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
westernmassnews.com
Frustrations growing over partying, safety at Rainbow Beach in Northampton
(WGGB/WSHM) - Frustrations are building for boaters along the Connecticut River in Northampton where partying and safety concerns have them speaking out. “It’s gross. The stuff that’s happening late at night, it’s just out of line,” said Mark Britton of Hadley. Britton spoke with Western Mass...
westernmassnews.com
Crash closes part of River Road in Whately
WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash. Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Crews are...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Fallen tree branch takes out power of more than 90 homes in Springfield
Nearly 100 households were without power Tuesday night in Springfield after a large tree branch fell onto power lines.
TRAFFIC: Portion of I-91S closed in Holyoke overnight for light pole removal
Southbound lanes on I-91 in Holyoke are scheduled to be closed to traffic Wednesday night for construction.
Westfield plans temporary park at long-vacant Newberry’s lot on Elm St.
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority voted Wednesday morning to push forward with temporary improvements to the vacant downtown Elm Street Urban Renewal Project lot. The preliminary plans for the lot have it turning into a green space much like the Park Square Green nearby while the WRA further...
Westfield councilors speak against neighborhood impact of Target warehouse
WESTFIELD — It was standing room only in City Council Chambers for the continuation of the Planning Board’s public hearing on a special permit for a Target distribution facility on North Road and Falcon Drive. After a four-hour meeting, the hearing was continued to Sept. 20. Target is...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cannabis community meeting on proposed Florence dispensary turns fiery — even as Northampton is loaded with pot shops
The residents of Florence, in the words of one of their own, were “mad as hell.”. A community meeting providing a forum to discuss what could potentially become Northampton’s 14th cannabis dispensary devolved at times Monday night into a shouting match.
Amherst’s Jones Library new $48.9 million construction cost estimate presents ‘real problem’
AMHERST – What had been a $36.3 million estimate a year ago to renovate and expand Jones Library is now pegged at $48.9 million, town manager Paul Bockelman told the Town Council this week. “We have a real problem,” Councilor Dorothy Pam said. A state Library Commission grant...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
Cook-Obregon addresses Southwick Conservation Commission after removal vote
SOUTHWICK — Maryssa Cook-Obregon addressed the Conservation Commission for the first time Monday evening after the Select Board voted 2-1 not to reappoint her to the commission. Cook-Obregon spoke to the commission during public comment, and was frustrated about being removed from the commission for the second time in...
MBTA Orange Line shutdown: Boston creates 2 transit hubs between Orange, Green lines for commuters
The city of Boston is creating two transit hubs to help commuters travel between the Orange and Green line using shuttle buses during a 30-day shutdown of the Orange Line, Jascha Franklin-Hodge, Boston’s chief of streets, said during a press conference Thursday. Since Copley Square and Government Center station...
westernmassnews.com
1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington store
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Berkshire County. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that several 911 calls came into their department just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report a crash in the parking lot of Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road.
10 Things That May Shock People About Moving to The Berkshires
Every state is has its own unique set of things that only happen in their respective state, or region, for that matter. It has now been about two full weeks that I've been in The Berkshires and I've definitely picked up on some things in this particular region in western Massachusetts.
Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners
Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
80K+
Followers
60K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0