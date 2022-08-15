ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southwick, MA

Eyewitness News

Towns put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to drought

(WFSB) - Towns across the state have put mandatory water conservation restrictions in place due to severe drought conditions. East Lyme was one of them. “Lower rainfall, combined with high water demand, has led the State of Connecticut’s interagency Drought Working Group to declare that all eight counties in the state are experiencing Stage 2 Drought conditions,” the town explained. “These conditions can lead to a drought event and can impact water supplies, agriculture, and the environment. Considering these conditions, East Lyme Water is reminding its customers about the importance of water conservation.”
EAST LYME, CT
MassLive.com

Easthampton credits $3.9M grant for sprucing up Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project

EASTHMAPTON — Mayor Nicole LaChapelle on Thursday credited a $3.9 million state grant for infrastructure investments at the Ferry Street Mill Improvement Project site. The city channeled MassWorks public infrastructure grants for improvements at Ferry, Pleasant, and Lovefield streets to support the One Ferry Street mixed-use development, according to the mayor.
EASTHAMPTON, MA
MassLive.com

West Springfield unveils Elm Street renovation

WEST SPRINGFIELD — A 1,250-foot roundabout will be added and traffic light removed as part of a $3.8 million upgrade planned for Elm Street. Construction is expected to begin June 2023. There will be a better flow and pedestrian signage, benches, flowers and some additional beautification will be added...
NewsTimes

Windsor restaurant has failed 6 health inspections since February, reports show

WINDSOR — Since February, a local restaurant has failed six health inspections, including three times last month, records show. Michael Pepe, director of health in Windsor, said MofonGo, a Broad Street restaurant that serves a combination of Puerto Rican and American food, has remained open because it has passed all but one of its reinspections.
WINDSOR, CT
westernmassnews.com

Crash closes part of River Road in Whately

WHATELY, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Part of River Road in Whately is closed following a crash. Whately Police said that a vehicle crashed into a utility pole near Nourse Farm around 4:25 p.m. Wednesday, causing the pole and utility lines to fall onto the roadway. No injuries were reported. Crews are...
WHATELY, MA
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: update on Fuller Road construction project

CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out wondering about the status of the Fuller Road project in Chicopee. “I think a lot of us have been patient to a fault. It seems like construction has been going on for years. They paved most of Fuller Road, things were looking up, only to find out a few days later it was all torn up again. Can we get an update on this?”
CHICOPEE, MA
westernmassnews.com

1 person injured after vehicle crashes into Great Barrington store

GREAT BARRINGTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person has been hospitalized following an afternoon crash in Berkshire County. Great Barrington Police Chief Paul Sorti said that several 911 calls came into their department just before 1 p.m. Wednesday to report a crash in the parking lot of Barrington Plaza on Stockbridge Road.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
MassLive.com

Western Mass. businesses need access to capital, Maura Healey says as she listens to Springfield business owners

Fresh off the heels of an exciting basketball game with youth in Holyoke, Democratic gubernatorial nominee Maura Healey traveled over to the birthplace of the sport, Springfield, alongside Attorney General candidate and former Boston City Council President Andrea Campbell and Rep. Bud Williams on Wednesday afternoon to speak with local business owners to see what’s needed most for the city and the Western Massachusetts community as a whole.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
